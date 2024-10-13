Mark Smith Telling Sharaf and Tafa to Work was Insane

Tafa vs Sharaf was not exactly a display of technical excellence, but it was an absolute dogfight for as long as it lasted, and an extremely fun heavyweight fight. If you haven't seen it, you should watch it immediately. Both guys were throwing for the kill, and both guys left every ounce they had in the octagon.

Yet, this somehow wasn't enough for Mark Smith.

One minute into round 2, with Sharaf having just survived an onslaught against the fence, there was a break in the action for about 5 seconds. It was a pretty epic moment, with both fighters clearly exhausted, looking at each other wondering what it was going to take to make their opponent quit.

This somehow wasn't enough for Mark Smith, who proceeded to clap his hands, and say, "Come on guys, let's go."

I can't remember the last time I've been so offended. Smith was telling Sharaf to work while he was visibly hurt. These guys put it all on the line last night, and Smith was acting like they were stalling. It was completely disrespectful, and something I would expect a soccer mom to say.
 
I agree with every word of this
 
Come on, dude, post a follow up, let's go. Work.
 
Pretty sure they are being directed to officiate in this manner by someone with some power.
 
