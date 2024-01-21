Mark Bell's Podcast Instantly Erased from YouTube

Hello, everyone. Well, this is strange. Mark Bell, of SuperTraining (https://www.youtube.com/@supertraining06/videos), a legendary powerlifter and YouTuber, has just had the entirety of his podcast wiped from YouTube. Like, there's not a trace of it. At the snap of a finger, it's been erased for allegedly being "dangerous." Here's a vid with some guy I don't know but who apparently knows Mark discussing it.



Anyone know anything about this? I've heard of people getting their Twitter or their Instagram account flagged/banned and in rare cases deleted, but I don't know that I've ever heard of a YouTuber getting ALL of their content INSTANTLY deleted. I guess it's because he'd talk openly about steroids, but the dude's got knowledge and experience and has had intelligent, credentialed, and experienced people on to chat. This seems like censorship run amok.

And it's a real shame. My happiest lifting days were from 2015-2018 while I was doing my PhD on a scholarship in the UK. I had my tuition paid, and was getting a stipend, and could make extra money teaching if I felt like it. I spent three years eating six times a day and going to the gym four days a week and was never bigger or stronger. I was a nerd doing a film PhD yet I was spending almost all of my time lifting in the gym that they used for the rugby team. And Mark Bell's YouTube was my most constant lifting companion. I watched SuperTraining every day, I learned so much and got so much entertainment from him, his team, and his videos. I hate to see this happen to him and I figured I'd bring it to your guys' attention.
 
It could be something to do with the carnivore diet as well.

Robert Atkins supposedly had of a heart attack and alot of people were a little suspect of that.
 
Copper Burner said:
It could be something to do with the carnivore diet as well.

Robert Atkins supposedly had of a heart attack and alot of people were a little suspect of that.
ROcknrollracing said:
Likely the steroid talk but I agree that is censorship.
I hadn't thought of the carnivore diet. But, still, doing steroids or eating meat...neither's exactly promoting genocide or explaining how to hack a government computer system or something like that. An e-mail couldn't have sufficed? Maybe a warning label like they started attaching to every video that mentioned COVID? This seems so insanely extreme.

Poon Goon said:
Strength is never a weakness and weakness is never a strength
Bullitt68 said:
I hadn't thought of the carnivore diet. But, still, doing steroids or eating meat...neither's exactly promoting genocide or explaining how to hack a government computer system or something like that. An e-mail couldn't have sufficed? Maybe a warning label like they started attaching to every video that mentioned COVID? This seems so insanely extreme.
I skimmed over the video in the OP even though I don't like that dude and saw a couple of things I agreed with. One idea was that it was AI flagging shit which I would believe. The other is that Youtube doesn't care about this enough to bother looking into it.

Pretty crazy because a reasonable person wouldn't find anything actually dangerous about what he was doing. Meanwhile I am subscribed to a youtube channel that is exclusively videos of police shootings. That channel isn't monetized, but it is allowed to exist and I see people getting shot on there daily.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
It was his podcast not his catalogue. 2024 is going to be ripe with censorship this is just a taste.
Damn. Well, that’s fucking stupidity. In the extreme case they could remove a particular episode that was against their terms or whatever, or issue some sort of warning asking to remove a particular video in X amount of time, even if I would still disagree with that. Someone get Musk to buy Youtube asap.
 
Poon Goon said:
I skimmed over the video in the OP even though I don't like that dude and saw a couple of things I agreed with. One idea was that it was AI flagging shit which I would believe. The other is that Youtube doesn't care about this enough to bother looking into it.

Pretty crazy because a reasonable person wouldn't find anything actually dangerous about what he was doing. Meanwhile I am subscribed to a youtube channel that is exclusively videos of police shootings. That channel isn't monetized, but it is allowed to exist and I see people getting shot on there daily.
Donut? Those are awesome when the good guys win.

On topic: have no idea who mark bell is
 
II haven't listened to/watched any Powercasts for a while but Mark Bell hasn't been doing a great job keeping snake oil salesmen away from his podcast unfortunately.
Definitely not a reason to delete everything, far from it actually, but this is probably AI given too much power and YT not looking into it after the fact.
 
Most decisions like this are based on money or risk of losing money. I'd love to hear the full story or explanation. At least in the US, liability issues are a huge part of decisions like this.
 
Had he had other warnings that we are not aware of, that he is unlikely to have published?

Whilst I know YT's Al Gore rythym can be mad, they usually want high traffic so I will err on judgement.
 

A heap of them still seem to be on there? It kinda looks like a misclick because I just have to go into the podcasts to find them.
I didn't watch OPs title video for Telander admittedly, just went to Mark's youtube and it seems to be a non issue?
 
Here's another video about it, but this one has clips of Bell himself talking about what happened. He thinks it was due to some kind of link that would end up taking you to a store where you could buy shit without a script. Video has time stamps so you can just watch what Bell says if you aren't interested in the other guys thoughts.

 
