Mark Bell's Podcast Instantly Erased from YouTube

Hello, everyone. Well, this is strange. Mark Bell, of SuperTraining (https://www.youtube.com/@supertraining06/videos), a legendary powerlifter and YouTuber, has just had the entirety of his podcast wiped from YouTube. Like, there's not a trace of it. At the snap of a finger, it's been erased for allegedly being "dangerous." Here's a vid with some guy I don't know but who apparently knows Mark discussing it.
Anyone know anything about this? I've heard of people getting their Twitter or their Instagram account flagged/banned and in rare cases deleted, but I don't know that I've ever heard of a YouTuber getting ALL of their content INSTANTLY deleted. I guess it's because he'd talk openly about steroids, but the dude's got knowledge and experience and has had intelligent, credentialed, and experienced people on to chat. This seems like censorship run amok.
And it's a real shame. My happiest lifting days were from 2015-2018 while I was doing my PhD on a scholarship in the UK. I had my tuition paid, and was getting a stipend, and could make extra money teaching if I felt like it. I spent three years eating six times a day and going to the gym four days a week and was never bigger or stronger. I was a nerd doing a film PhD yet I was spending almost all of my time lifting in the gym that they used for the rugby team. And Mark Bell's YouTube was my most constant lifting companion. I watched SuperTraining every day, I learned so much and got so much entertainment from him, his team, and his videos. I hate to see this happen to him and I figured I'd bring it to your guys' attention.
