Manlet pushes me to the ground out of nowhere while I'm sitting (story time again, eventful night)

So tonight I went out to my favorite watering hole for a couple of hours.

I saw my buddy there. He's there a lot. Used to work there. Early 40s Mexican construction worker. He's way more conversational and intellectual than you would think on the surface. We always have great convos.

We're talking about women. Talking about the future. Typical guy shit.

We go outside because he wants to smoke a cig. After maybe 15 minutes chatting outside, some chick that knows my buddy comes out and gives my buddy a hug and says whats up to him. I've never seen her before and I've been there a lot over the last 18 months. She's really, really cute. Petite. Blue eyes. In good shape. Brown curly hair.

The three of us begin chatting. She's telling the both of us about how she's getting a divorce. How she's so happy about it. How all she cares about is her daughter. That she used to be an addict but she's 9 years clean now and she's so happy these days and how amazing her new boyfriend is, who also has a daughter. I'm real supportive and congratulate her on getting clean. I tell her a little bit about my brother who lost his life to addiction, so I'm proud of her. I'm a little surprised because this chick looks super young. I thought she was 22-24 at most, and tell her as much. Turns out she's 30. She's blushing and telling me that's sweet, and keeps calling me cute, and keeps calling my glasses cute. I was catching the vibe from her and really enjoying the convo. She's sweet.

A guy goes walking through the parking lot. A really tiny guy. He's like 5'3-5'4. Later when they're standing side by side, I see he is shorter than her. And she's really short. Turns out that is the boyfriend, and she's calling for his attention but he keeps on walking and is ignoring her calls. She escalates and calls for him louder and louder but he keeps on walking off and ignoring her. Upset, she leaves the bar and goes chasing after him.

A few minutes later, they come back into the bar and come outside. The dude is wearing a t-shirt and its about 29 degrees. He's shivering. I offer him my jacket as I'm wearing another lighter jacket below it. He says he's good. Then he mutters something to my buddy. My buddy asks him "what?" and the guy mumbles again. My buddy says "idk wtf you're talking about man" in response. The couple leaves and goes inside. My buddy is like "that guy is trying to start shit get ready". I'm so fucking confused at this point and I blow my buddy off thinking he's just had a bit too much and is overthinking things.

The couple comes back outside, this time wearing jackets. The guy has a really nice long Carhartt jacket on and I'm like "there you go dude! That's a great looking jacket!" It is. It's clean. Likely brand new. Looks great.

He goes "oh yeah? check it out" and then puts everything he has into throwing me to the ground while I'm sitting in a chair, tossing me and the chair to the ground.

This huge motherfucker that works security there, and is a former Steelers player and is "off duty", sees the whole thing go down and immediately steps in and ejects the guy from the bar. My buddy swarms in and is like "what the FUCK what was that for???" and is ready to throw hands. I'm just sitting on the ground totally dumbfounded by wtf just happened.

The couple is walking through the parking lot (again we're all in the outside portion of the bar next to the parking lot) and I shout out "you're lucky I'm a nice guy bro"

Then the fucking girl, who I was just having a great conversation with, gives me the "come on" hands like
alex-moreno-come-here.gif


What in the actual cosmic fuck is wrong with people man???

One moment I'm just enjoying a nice convo with my buddy. Then a cute chick comes out and starts talking to us because she knows him.

The next thing I know I'm being tossed to the ground by this bitches manlet boyfriend completely out of nowhere while I'm sitting enjoying a drink

Then the dumb bitch is calling me out to come fight her boyfriend in the parking lot???

Literally, here is the entire extent of my interaction with this dude -

1. (homie is wearing a t shirt in sub 32 degree weather) "hey man you want my jacket?"
2. "Bro that's a great looking carhartt!"

I just fucking hate people man. This shit is why I'm blackhearted and want nothing to do with people. I can at least understand this 5'2 bitch manlet being too drunk and feeling threatened by me (even though I did absolutely nothing to him or his girl).

But what I don't get is this fucking bitch turning on me and calling me out to fight in the parking lot just moments after having a really lovely conversation with her. Fuck me man. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE
 
Sorry bro couldn't read the whole thing cause I'd probably retain 1/3 of it anyways.

From what I read though I think the right call would've been to take 3 deep breaths and center yourself and fuck that guy up in the parking lot and go home with the girl.
 
yamahacrasher said:
There's a common denominator in these stories...





Kidding bro. Most people aren't worth thinking about. Don't waste anymore time worrying about these losers.
you're right man...I'm just a really sensitive guy. I hate being treated poorly. Especially after connecting with and opening up to someone.
 
Assuming this story is true, you seem to have an issue with "reading the room"

1- you had a playful/flirty/fun conversation with someone else's girl. And he was there.

Bad idea.

2- "mumbling guy"

Just stay away from a a dude like that.

- keep an eye on him
- but definitely don't
a) flirt with his girl
b) engage in any sort of conversation
c) turn your back
d or get caught with your guard down
___________________________________

I'm guessing you haven't been in many bar fights.
If you had, you would have immediately spotted mumbling guy and read him as a potential trouble starter, as your friend did.
5'3 = insecure/napoleon complex

Lesson 1

if you poke the bear, expect it to bite you, especially the little short insecure bear that has probably had a chip on his shoulder his whole life for being a short little bearlet.

Lesson 2

Watch out for flirty girls who are in a committed relationship with someone else.
They bring nothing but trouble.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Assuming this story is true, you seem to have an issue with "reading the room"

1- you had a playful/flirty/fun conversation with someone else's girl. And he was there.

Bad idea.
This is not someone I knew, or know anything about. She walked out, started talking to us because she knew my buddy, I congratulated her on her sobriety and simply commented I'm surprised she's been through all of that because I thought she was maybe 22. The guy was not there when she walked out and started talking to us. I never complimented her appearance, flirted with her, or anything. The guy was not present. He stormed out of the bar, I'm assuming because he saw the 3 of us talking from inside.
jeff7b9 said:
2- "mumbling guy"

Just stay away from a a dude like that.

- keep an eye on him
- but definitely don't
a) flirt with his girl
b) engage in any sort of conversation
c) turn your back
d or get caught with your guard down
___________________________________

I'm guessing you haven't been in many bar fights.
If you had, you would have immediately spotted mumbling guy and read him as a potential trouble starter, as your friend did.
5'3 = insecure/napoleon complex

Lesson- if you poke the bear, expect it to bite you, especially the little short insecure bear that has probably had a chip on his shoulder hif whole life for being a short little bearlet
a) I didnt flirt with his girl, she walked up to us outside having our own conversation and started lightly flirting with me, I didn't respond in kind
b) See A
c) I didn't turn my back
d) I didn't have my guard up because the extent of my interaction with this dude was offering him my jacket and then complimenting his jacket when he came back out wearing one

Everyone in the patio including security was taken aback by what happened. There was no yelling. No exchanging of words. Literally nothing happened.

You're right though, in that I should have picked up on the danger of mumbling guy. I just didn't think anything was going on, because literally nothing was going on.

Lastly, I didn't poke any bear or anyone. Literally nothing happened.
 
blackheart said:
This is not someone I knew, or know anything about. She walked out, started talking to us because she knew my buddy, I congratulated her on her sobriety and simply commented I'm surprised she's been through all of that because I thought she was maybe 22. The guy was not there when she walked out and started talking to us. I never complimented her appearance, flirted with her, or anything. The guy was not present. He stormed out of the bar, I'm assuming because he saw the 3 of us talking from inside.

a) I didnt flirt with his girl, she walked up to us outside having our own conversation and started lightly flirting with me, I didn't respond in kind
b) See A
c) I didn't turn my back
d) I didn't have my guard up because the extent of my interaction with this dude was offering him my jacket and then complimenting his jacket when he came back out wearing one

Everyone in the patio including security was taken aback by what happened. There was no yelling. No exchanging of words. Literally nothing happened.

You're right though, in that I should have picked up on the danger of mumbling guy. I just didn't think anything was going on, because literally nothing was going on.

Lastly, I didn't poke any bear or anyone. Literally nothing happened.
That's your perspective on the story.
______________

"Hey Midget Mike... who's that dude outside flirting with your bird.
You gonna take that buddy?

Looks like she likes him, she is definitely smiling and laughing."
_______________________

Mistakes you are making:

Expecting drunk as fuck person to think and behave rationally.

Inserting yourself in someone else's situation.

Failing to recognize and prepare for a potential threat
________________________

You said no one knows them or they aren't regulars or something along those lines.
For all you know, maybe their kink is to go out, she flirts with some poor schmuck (you) and Midget Mike beats his ass, then they go home and fuck.

From your story there are multiple red flags you failed to read. It seems your buddy saw them.
_____________________

It is 4:32 am for me, I just got up to take a piss. I'll be back in a few hours, so I'm not ignoring you if you reply.


Other dude's girl

Drunk mumbling manlet

3870.jpg
<PlusJuan>
 
You met @JoeyJoeJoeJr and his mom/landlady/fiancee.
 
jeff7b9 said:
That's your perspective on the story.
______________

"Hey Midget Mike... who's that dude outside flirting with your bird.
You gonna take that buddy?

Looks like she likes him, she is definitely smiling and laughing."
_______________________

Mistakes you are making:

Expecting drunk as fuck person to think and behave rationally.

Inserting yourself in someone else's situation.

Failing to recognize and prepare for a potential threat
________________________

You said no one knows them or they aren't regulars or something along those lines.
For all you know, maybe their kink is to go out, she flirts with some poor schmuck (you) and Midget Mike beats his ass, then they go home and fuck.

From your story there are multiple red flags you failed to read. It seems your buddy saw them.
_____________________

It is 4:32 am for me, I just got up to take a piss. I'll be back in a few hours, so I'm not ignoring you if you reply.


Other dude's girl

Drunk mumbling manlet

View attachment 1022051
<PlusJuan>
The only thing you got wrong was "inserting yourself in someone else's situation". I didn't insert myself into shit. She inserted herself into my buddy and i's convo.

I failed to read the situation because I always expect to get back what I put out. I put out nothing but kindness to this gal and her boyfriend. Literally offering him the jacket off my back. Also I'm possibly autistic so maybe that contributed. I just don't expect to get tossed to the ground after having a nice convo with someone, then offering their partner the jacket off my back, then complimenting their jacket.

My buddy obviously picked up on the vibe idk what I missed.

I should have realized something was wrong with these two after realizing they're both single parent with infant daughters, and the two of them were there together. But by the time I put that together I was on the ground and they were being elected
 
666 said:
Sorry bro couldn't read the whole thing cause I'd probably retain 1/3 of it anyways.

From what I read though I think the right call would've been to take 3 deep breaths and center yourself and fuck that guy up in the parking lot and go home with the girl.
Depends. Chances are the security guy would have tried to protect the manlet so he might have had to fuck them both up.
 
TheMoldyCookie said:
Depends. Chances are the security guy would have tried to protect the manlet so he might have had to fuck them both up.
We're kind of living in different world because I'd fuck the whole lot of you up. I'm pretty sure I would just be able to Wolverine you all.

1) Guy who didn't fight manlet and get girl.

2) Mouth breathing minimum wage security guard

3) Manlet

4) Woman

I'm pretty sure the woman would take the most time to finish also.

Edit: don't think you were even the one I wanted to quote but if you want to make it a 5-some bring it on.
 
666 said:
We're kind of living in different world because I'd fuck the whole lot of you up. I'm pretty sure I would just be able to Wolverine you all.

1) Guy who didn't fight manlet and get girl.

2) Mouth breathing minimum wage security guard

3) Manlet

4) Woman

I'm pretty sure the woman would take the most time to finish also.
Yeah you're definitely living in a different world than the rest of us. In the one we live in, society goes out of its way to protect weaklings from the consequences of starting shit.

Maybe the one you live in has its priorities straight and you wouldn't be put away for a long time, idk.
 
TheMoldyCookie said:
Yeah you're definitely living in a different world than the rest of us. In the one we live in, society goes out of its way to protect weaklings from the consequences of starting shit.

Maybe the one you live in has its priorities straight and you wouldn't be put away for a long time, idk.
I've experienced that so many times. We should make an oath the next time it happens we just snap a pencil neck.
 
TheMoldyCookie said:
As if I needed an oath to want that.
It is not an oath to want. Tis an Oath to carry out the action.

Next time thy be crossed by someone who likes to bark and has no bite you return to ape time and I make same promises. We Oath eachother and ape keep promises
 
Phlog said:
The woman taking her man's side is normal, you gotta heed a warning if you're given one in that kind of environment.
Click to expand...
Taking his side in what exactly? She injects herself into my buddy and I's convo. I'm nothing but nice to her. She keeps calling me cute. Drunk manlet storms out of bar before I've even interacted with or seen him. She goes and grabs him and brings him back to where we are, presumably to introduce us all. He's wearing a t-shirt and shivering him, I offer him my jacket. He mumbles something twice. Neither my buddy or I hear what he said. The couple goes inside, comes back outside wearing jackets, I compliment the guy's jacket and he pushes me out of my chair. What is she taking his side in?
 
666 said:
We're kind of living in different world because I'd fuck the whole lot of you up. I'm pretty sure I would just be able to Wolverine you all.

1) Guy who didn't fight manlet and get girl.

2) Mouth breathing minimum wage security guard

3) Manlet

4) Woman

I'm pretty sure the woman would take the most time to finish also.

Edit: don't think you were even the one I wanted to quote but if you want to make it a 5-some bring it on.
The security guard is a really cool dude. I've been told he used to play for the Steelers. I'm guessing on their practice squad or something. But this man is massive. He's like 6'6 probably 320-340. The silver lining to everything was that after everything that went down, I ended up having drinks with him and his friends and met a bunch of new people.
 
