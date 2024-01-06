Manlet pushes me to the ground out of nowhere while I'm sitting (story time again, eventful night)

So tonight I went out to my favorite watering hole for a couple of hours.I saw my buddy there. He's there a lot. Used to work there. Early 40s Mexican construction worker. He's way more conversational and intellectual than you would think on the surface. We always have great convos.We're talking about women. Talking about the future. Typical guy shit.We go outside because he wants to smoke a cig. After maybe 15 minutes chatting outside, some chick that knows my buddy comes out and gives my buddy a hug and says whats up to him. I've never seen her before and I've been there a lot over the last 18 months. She's really, really cute. Petite. Blue eyes. In good shape. Brown curly hair.The three of us begin chatting. She's telling the both of us about how she's getting a divorce. How she's so happy about it. How all she cares about is her daughter. That she used to be an addict but she's 9 years clean now and she's so happy these days and how amazing her new boyfriend is, who also has a daughter. I'm real supportive and congratulate her on getting clean. I tell her a little bit about my brother who lost his life to addiction, so I'm proud of her. I'm a little surprised because this chick looksyoung. I thought she was 22-24 at most, and tell her as much. Turns out she's 30. She's blushing and telling me that's sweet, and keeps calling me cute, and keeps calling my glasses cute. I was catching the vibe from her and really enjoying the convo. She's sweet.A guy goes walking through the parking lot. A really tiny guy. He's like 5'3-5'4. Later when they're standing side by side, I see he is shorter than her. And she'sshort. Turns out that is the boyfriend, and she's calling for his attention but he keeps on walking and is ignoring her calls. She escalates and calls for him louder and louder but he keeps on walking off and ignoring her. Upset, she leaves the bar and goes chasing after him.A few minutes later, they come back into the bar and come outside. The dude is wearing a t-shirt and its about 29 degrees. He's shivering. I offer him my jacket as I'm wearing another lighter jacket below it. He says he's good. Then he mutters something to my buddy. My buddy asks him "what?" and the guy mumbles again. My buddy says "idk wtf you're talking about man" in response. The couple leaves and goes inside. My buddy is like "that guy is trying to start shit get ready". I'm so fucking confused at this point and I blow my buddy off thinking he's just had a bit too much and is overthinking things.The couple comes back outside, this time wearing jackets. The guy has a really nice long Carhartt jacket on and I'm like "there you go dude! That's a great looking jacket!" It is. It's clean. Likely brand new. Looks great.He goes "oh yeah? check it out" and then puts everything he has into throwing me to the ground while I'm sitting in a chair, tossing me and the chair to the ground.This huge motherfucker that works security there, and is a former Steelers player and is "off duty", sees the whole thing go down and immediately steps in and ejects the guy from the bar. My buddy swarms in and is like "what the FUCK what was that for???" and is ready to throw hands. I'm just sitting on the ground totally dumbfounded by wtf just happened.The couple is walking through the parking lot (again we're all in the outside portion of the bar next to the parking lot) and I shout out "you're lucky I'm a nice guy bro"Then the fucking girl, who I was just having a great conversation with, gives me the "come on" hands likeWhat in the actual cosmic fuck is wrong with people man???One moment I'm just enjoying a nice convo with my buddy. Then a cute chick comes out and starts talking to us because she knows him.The next thing I know I'm being tossed to the ground by this bitches manlet boyfriend completely out of nowhere while I'm sitting enjoying a drinkThen the dumb bitch is calling me out to come fight her boyfriend in the parking lot???Literally, here is the entire extent of my interaction with this dude -1. (homie is wearing a t shirt in sub 32 degree weather) "hey man you want my jacket?"2. "Bro that's a great looking carhartt!"I just fucking hate people man. This shit is why I'm blackhearted and want nothing to do with people. I can at least understand this 5'2 bitch manlet being too drunk and feeling threatened by me (even though I did absolutely nothing to him or his girl).But what I don't get is this fucking bitch turning on me and calling me out to fight in the parking lot just moments after having a really lovely conversation with her. Fuck me man. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE