Crime Manchester Pusher - obvious gay serial killer?

ColemanwastheGOAT

ColemanwastheGOAT

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 30, 2023
Messages
8,167
Reaction score
17,445
Was watching a very strange documentary today about the Manchester Pusher.

This is a case of mass delusion at the institutional level. It's absolutely INSANE the level of denial that the families and police exhibit about this.

Almost all guys, almost all early 20s all targeted while cruising in the guy hookup spot under a bridge.

Anyone here in the Manchester area? Is it just open knowledge there what is going on?

www.irishmirror.ie

Serial killer dubbed The Pusher 'is killing gay men by pushing them into canals'

Thomas Sheridan is convinced some of the60 plus deaths in Manchester's canals since 2004are the work of a psychopath or "extremely disturbed individual"
www.irishmirror.ie www.irishmirror.ie

Manchester also had a serial gay rapist who drugged and raped almost 200 dudes.

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

First look at serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga’s battered and bruised mugshot

Bloodied and weakened, this was how the rapist looked in police custody as the sheer magnitude of his crimes came to light back in 2017
www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Wtf is going on in Manchester.
 
LGBT they/them are incapable of wrongdoing you homophobe nazi racist far righter.
 
Last edited:
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Was watching a very strange documentary today about the Manchester Pusher.

This is a case of mass delusion at the institutional level. It's absolutely INSANE the level of denial that the families and police exhibit about this.

Almost all guys, almost all early 20s all targeted while cruising in the guy hookup spot under a bridge.

Anyone here in the Manchester area? Is it just open knowledge there what is going on?

www.irishmirror.ie

Serial killer dubbed The Pusher 'is killing gay men by pushing them into canals'

Thomas Sheridan is convinced some of the60 plus deaths in Manchester's canals since 2004are the work of a psychopath or "extremely disturbed individual"
www.irishmirror.ie www.irishmirror.ie

Manchester also had a serial gay rapist who drugged and raped almost 200 dudes.

www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

First look at serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga’s battered and bruised mugshot

Bloodied and weakened, this was how the rapist looked in police custody as the sheer magnitude of his crimes came to light back in 2017
www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

Wtf is going on in Manchester.
Click to expand...
Canal Street's bars and clubs are so sex friendly, quite why they're hooking up under a bridge is really quite...primitive.
 
fingercuffs said:
Canal Street's bars and clubs are so sex friendly, quite why they're hooking up under a bridge is really quite...primitive.
Click to expand...

In the documentary, the director interviews a cop who takes him under a bridge and literally three steps in they run into a guy lurking in the shadows. All these guys are young early 20s guys who 'mysteriously' go poking around under a bridge at 4 in the morning after leaving the bars.

It's crazy how obvious what's going on is but the level of denial is insane.
 
Dark stuff... Knowing nothing about it except reading the headline blurb it seems there's some negligence and or police/politician connection here. How can a guy kill 60 and or drug and rape 200 in modern times without getting caught? They can't be trying to find him with much effort...
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
In the documentary, the director interviews a cop who takes him under a bridge and literally three steps in they run into a guy lurking in the shadows. All these guys are young early 20s guys who 'mysteriously' go poking around under a bridge at 4 in the morning after leaving the bars.

It's crazy how obvious what's going on is but the level of denial is insane.
Click to expand...
What's it called? I'll give it a gander if it's available in the US.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,172
Messages
56,180,256
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top