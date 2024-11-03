Social Man sues Hooters for not hiring him as a waitress

Basically this dude used to come into the bar and make inappropriate sexual comments towards the waitresses to the point where he was kicked out and asked not to come there anymore.

91514973-14025427-image-m-6_1730386683202.jpg


He later returns claiming he's now a woman and demanding they hire him, and of course they refuse, he gets turned down 3 times.

main-qimg-624afa2c8ecc79d56b9a6670a05be1c1-lq


The dude is now suing them for discrimination or whatever, and a Human rights hearing has been set for September of next year.




Yeah yeah, why do we care so much about this stuff, no one really takes this seriously.... except it's going to a Human rights hearing, and every news outlet covering the story is playing along and referring to this psychopath as "she". Thank God I'm not in some line of work where I have to bend the knee to some insane ideology and conform to this dishonesty, as long as this insanity is enforced and these sheep in the media keep cowing to it, this will not go away.


nypost.com

Transgender New Yorker sues Hooters for refusing to hire her — while chain claims she was barred for inappropriate behavior

The complaint sparked protests outside the restaurant
Osculater said:
DEI Hooters LOL!
Hooters is ass anyways
I actually stayed there once in Vegas for a UFC. The first night some guys in the next room opened an adjoining room door which probably should have been locked, when husband got up and told them we were sleeping and probably shouldn't be doing that, locked it, returned to bed, they tried getting in again.

To Hooters's credit when I called security about it they upgraded us to the jacuzzi suite. Which even for Hooters was pretty rad.

I used to go to the one in Norfolk frequently being it was on the water and their Texas toast burger was pretty good.
 
I wonder how that burger would taste if it was served to you by the dude in this story who goes to Hooters to talk about his masturbation techniques.
 
Floor staff dont perform the actions of a line cook.
 
Does the person in this story affect the cook?
 
I didn't know you could stay at a Hooters.
 
Hooters is a resturant. I don't think they are a hotel.
 
