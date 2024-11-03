Transgender New Yorker sues Hooters for refusing to hire her — while chain claims she was barred for inappropriate behavior The complaint sparked protests outside the restaurant

Basically this dude used to come into the bar and make inappropriate sexual comments towards the waitresses to the point where he was kicked out and asked not to come there anymore.He later returns claiming he's now a woman and demanding they hire him, and of course they refuse, he gets turned down 3 times.The dude is now suing them for discrimination or whatever, and a Human rights hearing has been set for September of next year.Yeah yeah, why do we care so much about this stuff, no one really takes this seriously.... except it's going to a Human rights hearing, and every news outlet covering the story is playing along and referring to this psychopath as "she". Thank God I'm not in some line of work where I have to bend the knee to some insane ideology and conform to this dishonesty, as long as this insanity is enforced and these sheep in the media keep cowing to it, this will not go away.