Makes me sad seeing pics of my kids when they were younger.

Sgt Sprinkles
Oct 11, 2012
22,530
11,188
Nothing prepared me for the constant loss of being a parent. The child you love so much you ache just thinking about them is gone every time you look around.

They're a new person, that you love just as much as who they were, but who they were is gone.

When I look at photos of them as toddlers.. I'm just really lucky that I know this feeling. I think that's where the hurt in loving something so much it hurts resides. To really love something is to appreciate, to feel it's finality.
 
Right there with ya.

Mine are grumpy little young men now, and losing my tiny buddies makes me think of how quickly time goes by. One second you’re their entire world, and the next they are little astronauts, trying to escape your gravity and explore on their own. Bittersweet looking back
 
Your kids should be proud of the Father they have.
Perhaps they dont demonstrate that now, but im sure they will.

My opinion may be unpopular and is caused by personal experience with my father.

My father tells me every time we meet how he misses me being little. It feels like he misses the time when I was fully dependent on him and bereft of a personal opinion.

Your main mission as a parent is to nurture and grow your kids to be next generation of functioning adults. Cherish the people your kids grow up to be.
They need your love as adults too, and love not for the memory of them being toddlers but for who they are now. Only parents (and even they not every time) love us for who we are.
Do not rob your kids of that. Do not make them think they are now somehow inferior to what they used to be when they were little.
 
This makes no fucking sense at all.
 
Man I got sad reading this. I have a two year old I'm gonna go play with him and enjoy it. We're going to a pumpkin patch festival thing today should be fun
 
