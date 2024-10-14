Makes me sad seeing pics of my kids when they were younger.

Phlog
Sgt Sprinkles
- Oct 11, 2012
- 22,530
- 11,188
Nothing prepared me for the constant loss of being a parent. The child you love so much you ache just thinking about them is gone every time you look around.
They're a new person, that you love just as much as who they were, but who they were is gone.
When I look at photos of them as toddlers.. I'm just really lucky that I know this feeling. I think that's where the hurt in loving something so much it hurts resides. To really love something is to appreciate, to feel it's finality.
