Makes me sad seeing pics of my kids when they were younger.

My opinion may be unpopular and is caused by personal experience with my father.



My father tells me every time we meet how he misses me being little. It feels like he misses the time when I was fully dependent on him and bereft of a personal opinion.



Your main mission as a parent is to nurture and grow your kids to be next generation of functioning adults. Cherish the people your kids grow up to be.

They need your love as adults too, and love not for the memory of them being toddlers but for who they are now. Only parents (and even they not every time) love us for who we are.

Do not rob your kids of that. Do not make them think they are now somehow inferior to what they used to be when they were little.