Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,281
- Reaction score
- 6,310
If you want to a part of the todays society,
you have to be employed and leave majority of your lifetime to some employer.
Why ? Is there another way to live ? Can we just have some small modest house and have everything in our own yard, like fruits , vegetables, etc ?
Are banks, taxes, credits, law, politics, profit, etc, necesary for us to survive and progress as society , whats the alternative `?
you have to be employed and leave majority of your lifetime to some employer.
Why ? Is there another way to live ? Can we just have some small modest house and have everything in our own yard, like fruits , vegetables, etc ?
Are banks, taxes, credits, law, politics, profit, etc, necesary for us to survive and progress as society , whats the alternative `?