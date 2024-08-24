We (the US) produce enough to feed and clothe everyone in the US.



But we allow the wealthy to write legislation and tax law so that most of the result of that production gets funneled to them.



However, part of why we produce so much is the very system, capitalism, that allows that to happen. Because people are incentivized to produce that much by the prospect of getting rich.



But I think we could probably find a happy medium between pure capitalism and communism in which everyone’s most basic needs are met, regardless of whether or not they have a job, but you can still get rich if you work hard and are lucky (right now luck plays the largest role). And one in which politicians can’t be openly bribed by wealthy people.



That way, people could work less. They would make less, but still have enough to survive. And if they wanted to work more to make more money, and buy more things, they could do that too.