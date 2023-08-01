MAGA - Make Awesome Gains Again!

Well, I'm back. Just.After eight months of Chemotherapy, major surgery and recovery, I've finally been given the green light to start training again. Lightly.lightly. Over the last eight months, I've lost at least twenty pounds. Any muscle mass I had managed to build up has long since atrophied. To the point where I can just barely bench an empty Olympic barbell(20kg). For a single repIt's going to take a long ass time before I can evenStrong on the horizon. But at least I'm back in the game. If the price of being able to train safely is using weights I wouldn't even have considered to be a warm-up last year, I'll gladly pay it.Wish me luck, Brothers of the Iron!