Update: May 13, 2015
Dragonlord's Review of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (No Spoilers)
Bottom Line: Brutal, relentless and makes the Fast & Furious films look like Cannonball Run movies, George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is a balls-to-the-walls, full-throttle, high-octane, adrenaline-pumping, batshit crazy thrill ride masterpiece.
In a post-apocalyptic distant future, civilization has collapsed and the world is a desert wasteland. Max (Tom Hardy), a lone wanderer haunted by the deaths of his wife and daughter is captured by Immortan Joe's (Hugh Keays-Byrne) gang and is forced to become a blood bag for their sick soldiers. Max gets dragged into a war party chase when Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) betrays Joe and smuggles his five wives to freedom. Max and Furiosa eventually have to work together to survive Immortan Joe's wrath and the harsh landscape.
Despite the tumultuous production and naysayers, director George Miller revisits the Mad Max world with some brand new tricks and has transformed Fury Road into one of the best action films of all time, not to mention the best of its genre.
Despite making only children films (Babe, the Happy Feet movies) and dramas for the past 30 years (his last action movie was 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome), the 70-year-old Australian filmmaker hasn't lost a step as the film immediately sucks you in with its fast, frenetic action, bizarrely captivating characters and the fascinating and bleak society these people inhabit in.
The plot is fairly straightforward and dialogue is kept at a minimum, Fury Road is basically one long epic chase sequence that will keep you riveted from start to finish. Miller accurately described it as a "western on wheels." Impressively, 80% of the film utilizes real practical effects and stuntwork according to reports.
Part of the charm in the Mad Max films are the cars, Fury Road boasts numerous Frankenstein-patched, souped up vehicles that are grotesque yet alluringly beautiful. In spite of all the chaos happening around, the gonzo action scenes are very clear and comprehensible.
Tom Hardy does a terrific job of taking over as Max, the role famously played by Mel Gibson. Hardy's characterization of Max is slightly different. Haunted by both the dead and the living, Max is like a force of nature who has been reduced to a single instinct - survive. Plus he's literally mad, as in a little insane. Who can blame him? The characters in the film have to be a little mad to live in their crazy world. This also validates my belief for years that Hardy would make an excellent Wolverine.
Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa is arguably the hero of the film and her redemption arc is the focal point of the story. Furiosa undoubtedly will go down as one of the badass action heroines in cinema. Makes me all the more pissed off at how they squandered Theron's talent in Prometheus, she would have been phenomenal as the next Ripley-like hero of the Alien franchise.
Miller isn't the only one coming back to the franchise as original Mad Max villain actor Hugh Keays-Byrne returns to play Immortan Joe, the tyrannical cult leader of the War Boys. Nicholas Hoult plays Nux, one of the important supporting characters and gives the audience a fanatical adernaline-rushed point of view from the War Boy's perspective. Nux also gets the best lines in the film: "Oh what a day, what a lovely day!" and "I live, I die. I LIVE AGAIN!"
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley plays The Splendid Angharad, one of the Immortan Joe's wives. She is just stunningly gorgeous and surprisingly gives a good performance as well. Can't believe this is just her second feature film aside from Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Hope she does more films in the future.
From the exhilarating high-octane chase sequence, JunkieXL's fantastic score, deceptively deep worldbuilding, beautiful cinematography and magnificent landscape, Mad Max: Fury Road is a cinematic masterpiece and a must-see for action lovers.
Rating: 10/10
Sidenote: This is my longest running active thread (created way back in 2009) and it's nice to finally see the actual film after years of following its progress. Thanks to everybody for participating throughout the years.
