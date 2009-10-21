Update: March 19, 2015



MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Officially Rated R; New Trailer Released

Update: December 10, 2014



First Theatrical Trailer for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Update: May 1, 2014



Reactions to Early Test Screening for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Update: May 1, 2014



First Official Synopsis for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Update: October 30, 2012



Tom Hardy Drove Charlize Theron Crazy on FURY ROAD Set

Buckle your post-apocalyptic seat belts – the new trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road is a wild ride. This two-and-half minute shot of adrenaline shows Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on a heart-pounding race through futuristic desert wastelands – dodging rocket fire and deranged flame-throwing guitarists, as they make their escape from an evil warlord out for blood.Additionally, the MPAA has decided that the film is crazy enough for an R-rating because it features "intense sequences of violence throughout, and for disturbing images." While its R-rating may make the film seem like an outlier in the summer blockbuster season, it could work in the movie’s favor as a bit of aggressive counterprogramming.The film opens May 15th, and stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nathan Jones, and Abbey Lee Kershaw.Warner Bros. has released a new Mad Max: Fury Road trailer for director George Miller’s highly anticipated fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. The post-apocalyptic actioner sees Tom Hardy filling the role of Max, a man seeking peace following the loss of his wife and child, while Charlize Theron plays Furiosa, a woman who aims to survive by trekking across the desert back to her homeland.This thing continues to look absolutely insane. The scale conveyed in this new trailer is massive, which is all the more impressive considering that the bulk of the film relies on practical effects as opposed to CG-filled environments. The practical car crashes and chases make all the difference, and it speaks wonders that the film looks incredible and we still have yet to see Hardy’s character utter a single word.The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nathan Jones, and Abbey Lee Kershaw. Mad Max: Fury Road opens on May 15, 2015.Randy at AFTimes: "This IS the kind of Mad Max II/The Road Warrior on steroids, go-big-or-go-home, bug-nuts crazy, toss-you-in-the-deep-end mythology and put-it-all-out-there-in-case-we-never-make-another-one Mad Max Fury Road. This movie feels like thirty years of Miller holding in passion for a world that he built so long ago, exploding on the screen. You, remember the third act of The Road Warrior, the bad-ass truck chase that is still hailed as a masterpiece of filmmaking? You do? Good. Because that’s what this whole movie pretty much is-and it works! A chase that goes long and deep into the heart of Miller’s post-apocalyptic world, trying to get out of the Wasteland. It opens up and hardly slows down."Kevin West: Just came from a year in advance screening of “Mad Max Fury Road”. Weird to not see Gibson as Max but Tom Hardy holds it down just fine. Great action sequences and amazing post apocalyptic vehicles and costuming with awesome makeup.Steve Weintraub: "Mad Max: Fury Road test screening was last night. Sorry to report, I didn’t hear good things."Adam Lamar: "Went to a preview screening tonight of Mad Max: Fury Road... Due out in a few months and you are in for a treat..."Collider reader: "Just saw a Mad Max advance screening. I can’t say much about it but let’s just hope they do tons of re-shoots before it’s released next year, or start again from scratch. Also Tom Hardy can’t stop doing the Bane voice. So annoying."The reboot for the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, has been in development for a long time. Part of that was out of the production’s control. Filming was set to begin in November 2011, but the location had to be changed after heavy rains changed the landscape of Broken Hill. The production then moved to Namibia, but the delays caused recasting and rearranging the actors’ schedules. Then in November 2013, the movie required heavy reshoots. The studio finally set down May 15, 2015 for the release date, and today they've released the first official synopsis for the film. The film stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, and Nathan Jones. Mad Max: Fury Road opens May 15, 2015.Synopsis: Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth film of George Miller‘s Road Warrior/Mad Max franchise co-written and directed by Miller. The post-apocalyptic action film is set in the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and most everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life. Within this world of fire and blood exist two rebels on the run who just might be able to restore order…There’s Max (played by Tom Hardy from The Dark Knight Rises), a man of action and a man of few words, who seeks peace of mind following the loss of his wife and child in the aftermath of the chaos. And… Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron from Prometheus), a woman of action and a woman who believes her path to survival may be achieved if she can make it across the desert back to her childhood homeland.There’s no love lost between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. The British method actor has been driving the South-African born Oscar winner crazy by constantly talking to himself during breaks in filming the remake of the 70s cult classic, an on-set source claims.“Charlize and Tom are just not getting on together,” the source told RadarOnline.com. “Professionally, they are doing a wonderful job, but in-between takes Tom likes to stay in character and is constantly talking to himself and mumbling things.“Charlize has tried to talk to him during breaks in filming but he shuts himself off from the rest of the cast. “She has the ability to switch off when she’s not filming, and can immediately turn into her character as soon the camera’s rolling. However, he prefers to isolate himself and Charlize thinks he’s a weirdo! But I don’t think that bothers him, he just does his own thing,” the source revealed.Mad Max: Fury Road has already been besieged with problems, Warner Bros. reportedly sent out superstar producer Denise Di Novi to Namibia to oversee production after the project ran over budget and behind schedule.