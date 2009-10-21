Movies MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (Dragonlord's Review)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,413
Reaction score
20,015
Update: May 13, 2015

Dragonlord's Review of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: Brutal, relentless and makes the Fast & Furious films look like Cannonball Run movies, George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road is a balls-to-the-walls, full-throttle, high-octane, adrenaline-pumping, batshit crazy thrill ride masterpiece.

Tl8GNLJ.jpeg


In a post-apocalyptic distant future, civilization has collapsed and the world is a desert wasteland. Max (Tom Hardy), a lone wanderer haunted by the deaths of his wife and daughter is captured by Immortan Joe's (Hugh Keays-Byrne) gang and is forced to become a blood bag for their sick soldiers. Max gets dragged into a war party chase when Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) betrays Joe and smuggles his five wives to freedom. Max and Furiosa eventually have to work together to survive Immortan Joe's wrath and the harsh landscape.

Despite the tumultuous production and naysayers, director George Miller revisits the Mad Max world with some brand new tricks and has transformed Fury Road into one of the best action films of all time, not to mention the best of its genre.

Despite making only children films (Babe, the Happy Feet movies) and dramas for the past 30 years (his last action movie was 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome), the 70-year-old Australian filmmaker hasn't lost a step as the film immediately sucks you in with its fast, frenetic action, bizarrely captivating characters and the fascinating and bleak society these people inhabit in.

The plot is fairly straightforward and dialogue is kept at a minimum, Fury Road is basically one long epic chase sequence that will keep you riveted from start to finish. Miller accurately described it as a "western on wheels." Impressively, 80% of the film utilizes real practical effects and stuntwork according to reports.

Part of the charm in the Mad Max films are the cars, Fury Road boasts numerous Frankenstein-patched, souped up vehicles that are grotesque yet alluringly beautiful. In spite of all the chaos happening around, the gonzo action scenes are very clear and comprehensible.

Tom Hardy does a terrific job of taking over as Max, the role famously played by Mel Gibson. Hardy's characterization of Max is slightly different. Haunted by both the dead and the living, Max is like a force of nature who has been reduced to a single instinct - survive. Plus he's literally mad, as in a little insane. Who can blame him? The characters in the film have to be a little mad to live in their crazy world. This also validates my belief for years that Hardy would make an excellent Wolverine.

Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa is arguably the hero of the film and her redemption arc is the focal point of the story. Furiosa undoubtedly will go down as one of the badass action heroines in cinema. Makes me all the more pissed off at how they squandered Theron's talent in Prometheus, she would have been phenomenal as the next Ripley-like hero of the Alien franchise.

Miller isn't the only one coming back to the franchise as original Mad Max villain actor Hugh Keays-Byrne returns to play Immortan Joe, the tyrannical cult leader of the War Boys. Nicholas Hoult plays Nux, one of the important supporting characters and gives the audience a fanatical adernaline-rushed point of view from the War Boy's perspective. Nux also gets the best lines in the film: "Oh what a day, what a lovely day!" and "I live, I die. I LIVE AGAIN!"

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley plays The Splendid Angharad, one of the Immortan Joe's wives. She is just stunningly gorgeous and surprisingly gives a good performance as well. Can't believe this is just her second feature film aside from Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Hope she does more films in the future.

From the exhilarating high-octane chase sequence, JunkieXL's fantastic score, deceptively deep worldbuilding, beautiful cinematography and magnificent landscape, Mad Max: Fury Road is a cinematic masterpiece and a must-see for action lovers.

Rating: 10/10

Sidenote: This is my longest running active thread (created way back in 2009) and it's nice to finally see the actual film after years of following its progress. Thanks to everybody for participating throughout the years.

____________________________________________________


MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Sherdog Approval Rating: 94% (from a total of 338 posters)

Sherdog Score: 8.7 out of 10 stars

hfx2zQ1.jpg


23tAj7b.jpg


3KyvL1U.jpg




Link to the previous threads:

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Official Thread 1.0 (unavailable)

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Official Thread 2.0 (unavailable)
 
Last edited:
Update: February 28, 2016

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Wins 6 Academy Awards at the Oscars

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Villains-022816-Dragonlord.jpg


The triumphs of Mad Max: Fury Road mean Australia has achieved a record haul of Oscars. The film has swept up awards for best costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

The film by Australian director-producer George Miller dominated the first half of the ceremony, picking up six of the ten categories it has been nominated in.

The film’s sound editors Mark Mangini and David White and sound mixers Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff and Ben Osmo picked up Oscars for their categories. “I’m proud to represent all of my Aussie colleagues,” a boisterous White said, thrusting his Oscar on stage.

“Us Mad Maxes are doing OK tonight,” editor Margaret Sixel and who is married to Miller, said on stage when she picked up best editing.

Miller, himself, missed out on the directing Oscar with The Revenant’s Alejandro González Iñárritu winning his second consecutive Academy Award, as did veteran Australian cinematographer John Seale who also missed out to competition from The Revenant in the form of winner Emmanuel Lubezki.

In scooping up the technical award categories at the Academy Awards, the film smashes the Australian record of three Oscars for The Piano in 1993.

Record night at Oscars for Australia as Mad Max: Fury Road triumphs
________________________________





Update: January 14, 2016

George Miller Clarifies He Will Still Make More MAD MAX Movies

Mad-Max-Set-Tom-Hardy-George-Miller-011416-Dragonlord.jpg


Minutes after receiving his fifth and sixth Oscar nominations for producing and directing Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller told TheWrap that contrary to recent reports, he is far from done with the franchise, which has endured in the public consciousness since 1979.

Asked whether he was truly done with Mad Max and the postapocalyptic universe the character inhabits, Miller said he was misquoted after traveling for 27 hours.

“That was a completely garbled interview. I was in New York and it was so noisy and the journalist was asking me questions on a red carpet at the National Board of Review,” he said. “She completely got the wrong fragments of information that were just not true. I said no, [another ‘Mad Max’ movie] will not be next, and she took that to mean I never wanted to make another ‘Mad Max.’ It won’t necessarily be next, but I have two more stories.”

Miller had previously won an Oscar for producing the animated feature Happy Feet, while he had been nominated for writing Lorenzo’s Oil and Babe, the latter of which also earned him a Best Picture nomination as a producer.

George Miller Promises More ‘Mad Max’ Movies After Scoring First Directing Nomination
________________________________





Update: December 23, 2015

Quentin Tarantino Names MAD MAX: FURY ROAD His Best Film of 2015

Quentin-Tarantino-Mad-Max-Fury-Road-2-Dragonlord.jpg


Quentin Tarantino hasn’t seen that many films this year, which is understandable. He spent much of his time finishing up work on The Hateful Eight and preparing both a 70mm road show and a cut for the film’s wider release, in addition to making the press rounds to promote his film. But, out of the films he has seen, he deems George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road the best of the year.

French outlet Premiere caught up with Tarantino on the red carpet for an international release of The Hateful Eight and asked for the filmmaker’s top film of 2015. “It would have to be the Mad Max movie, Fury Road.” He continued:

"I got a print of Mad Max on 35mm and I watched it in my house, and I had it all weekend and I ended up watching it three different times, and I resisted seeing it for a while because I was like, ‘Mad Max without Mel Gibson? Forget that!’ In a world where Mel Gibson exists, how can you cast Tom Hardy? So, I even wanted to get all defiant about it and #NotMyMax. Then I saw the movie and, ‘Okay, it’s terrific,’ and he’s pretty good in it, I have to admit."

The National Board of Review gave Fury Road the same honor, while the film has been included on the shortlists for Best Score and Best VFX for the 2016 Oscars. In addition, Fury Road was named one of AFI’s 10 best films of the year, received 13 nominations for the Critics’ Choice Awards, and two Golden Globe nominations.

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Is the Best Film of 2015, Says Quentin Tarantino
________________________________





Update: December 1, 2015

FURY ROAD Named Best Film by the National Board of Review

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Immortan-Joe-120115-Dragonlord.jpg


The National Board of Review on Tuesday revealed its 2015 film awards, naming Mad Max: Fury Road as the best film. Despite receiving the top prize, best film was the only award won by the post-apocalyptic blockbuster starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. Released in May, the $150 million pic has grossed $375.8 million worldwide.

The Martian won honors for best director (Ridley Scott), best actor (Matt Damon) and best adapted screenplay (Drew Goddard). The Room star Brie Larson was named best actress, with her young co-star Jacob Tremblay receiving an award for breakthrough performance, which he will share with fellow young sensation Abraham Attah from Beasts of No Nation.

Hateful Eight's two NBR awards are the first major honors received by the Quentin Tarantino pic, which is getting a Christmas Day limited release. The filmmaker won the prize for best original screenplay, and Jennifer Jason Leigh was tapped as best supporting actress. After receiving a leading 14 nominations from the Annie Awards, Inside Out was named best animated feature by the NBR.

Besides Mad Max: Fury Road, here are the NBR's Top Films of 2015: Bridge of Spies, Creed, The Hateful Eight, Inside Out, The Martian, Room, Sicario, Spotlight, Straight Outta Compton

George Miller's 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Named Best Film by National Board of Review
________________________________





Update: October 12, 2015

George Miller Says Furiosa Won't Star in the MAD MAX Sequel

George-Miller-Furiosa-101215-Dragonlord.jpg


After George Miller's Mad Max Fury Road was over, many people were not only thrilled with Tom Hardy's performance as Max, but many people got a kick out of Charlize Theron's character, Furiosa as well. When the Mad Max: Fury Road sequel was announced, lots of people hoped to see her in action once more. However, in a new interview with Digital Spy, director George Miller doesn't think that'll be the case.

"I'm not sure, is the answer. She's not in the Mad Max [sequel] story, but in one of the stories there's an interaction between [Max and Furiosa]. I can't really say more than that because it's still in progress." So she wont be kicked out of the sequel entirely, she just wont have the type of role she had in the first film.

While many of you might not be too pleased with the Furiosa situation, director George Miller also revealed that the sequel film may not be titled Mad Max: The Wasteland after all. "That name came out, that was just a working title. Nico Lathouris and I wrote deep backstories on all the characters and they eventually became screenplays - so we have two [more movies]."

He then continued and told how he doesnt want that many special effects and stunts for the next film. "I'm happy to say that there's discussions about them right now, but I hope the next film I make is a very small without any special effects and not many stunts."

Charlize Theron's 'Furiosa' Won't Have A Prominent Role In The MAD MAX Sequel
 
Last edited:
Update: October 5, 2015

George Miller Confirms Writing Two MAD MAX Sequel Scripts

George-Miller-Mad-Max-100515-Dragonlord.jpg


Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller has confirmed that there are two further installments of the Mad Max franchise currently planned by Warner Bros. The franchise creator tells Top Gear that the 30 year development of Fury Road left him with at least two films worth of unused material that he doesn't plan to let go to waste.

"This film [Fury Road] was green lit three times and fell over three times over a decade," Miller said. "We went to shoot with Mel Gibson back in 2001, but then 9/11 happened, and the American dollar collapsed against the Australian dollar close to 30 per cent, so we lost that amount of budget overnight. We were then rained out of Australia. The desert rained for the first time in 15 years, and we ended up in South West Africa, Namibia."

"But in this process, we had dug down deep into the backstory, not only of the characters, but of every vehicle," added Miller. "How the steering wheels became religious artifacts and things like that. So we ended up with two scripts, without really trying. We're talking to the studio [Warner Bros] about it as we speak, but which one of the two stories will happen next, I'm not so sure."

"I want to do a small film without special effects before I do any of that, just to do it quickly," Miller said in an interview with Hitflix a few days ago. "We shot Fury Road for eight months' that's a lot. Every day in the heat and the dust, doing these stunts, it's very wearing. We've got two more planned, but at some point in the future."

George Miller Discusses Mad Max: Fury Road and Developing Two Scripts for Sequels
________________________________





Update: May 18, 2015

FURY ROAD Sequel Will Be Titled MAD MAX: THE WASTELAND

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Cars-051815-Dragonlord.jpg


Blasting out across the media landscape like an atonal chord blasted from the flamethrowing guitar dude in Mad Max: Fury Road, the buzz around George Miller's return to the desolate landscape of the future has been electric. Already, folks are wondering what's next. We've long known the director already has two more stories mapped out, and while he hasn't disclosed any plot details, he has teased that he's got a title for what would be the followup.

"We've got one screenplay and a novella. It happened because with the delays [on Fury Road], and writing all the backstories, they just expanded," Miller explained on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith about the genesis of the followup films. And while he hasn't gotten around to storyboarding them - give the guy a break, he only finished Fury Road a few weeks before it opened around the world - he says the next entry will be titled 'Mad Max: The Wasteland.'

So ruminate on what that might mean for the next adventures of Max Rockatansky. But in an alternate universe, Fury Road would've already been released with a different actor in the lead role.

"Every time Heath [Ledger] would come through Sydney, he'd call in and we'd chat about Max," Miller told The Daily Beast. "He had that same thing that Mel and Tom Hardy have - that maleness, charisma, and restless energy, which you need to play a relatively still character. The world lost someone great when he went. Tom [Hardy] was the next to walk through the door that had that vibe."

Heath Ledger Courted To Lead 'Mad Max' In 2006; Title For 'Fury Road' Sequel Revealed
________________________________





Update: May 18, 2015

Charlize Theron Confirms Clashing with Tom Hardy on the Set

Charlize-Theron-Tom-Hardy-Premiere-Dragonlord.jpg


Just after Mad Max: Fury Road wrapped production, rumors began to swirl that Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn't get along... to put it mildly. Now that the film has been released, Theron explains why she and Hardy clashed in an interview with Esquire.

"We fuckin' went at it, yeah. And on other days, he and George [Miller, the director] went at it. It was the isolation, and the fact that we were stuck in a rig for the entire shoot. We shot a war movie on a moving truck... there's very little green screen. It was like a family road trip that just never went anywhere. We never got anywhere. We just drove. We drove into nothingness, and that was maddening sometimes. And it's material that's really frightening... we didn't have a script. Tom and I are actors who take our jobs seriously. Both of us want to please the directors we work with, and when you don't know if you can deliver on that, it's a frightening place to be&#8212;and for Tom more than me, because he was stepping into big shoes."

"I'd rather have that honesty working with someone than someone who fake-smiles through something... especially for actors, when your job is to go for the emotional truth. When you're with somebody and you don't feel like you're in their emotional truth, then you don't trust them. I think good actors go all the way. If you want to be a safe actor, and you emotionally protect yourself from things getting out of hand, the performance will show all of that."

Charlize Theron Reveals Clashing With Tom Hardy During Mad Max: Fury Road Shoot
 
Last edited:
Update: May 17, 2015

Meet the Characters of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD and Fun Facts

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Hugh-Keays-Byrne-Dragonlord.jpg


IMMORTAN JOE, played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, is the tyrannical warlord of the wasteland and the cult leader of the War Boys. Controlling much of the resources, Immortan Joe rose to power by tricking his followers into thinking he was resurrected from the dead. Throughout the film, he wears a mask which also serves as a breathing apparatus. Keays-Byrne played the main villain Toecutter in the first Mad Max film. The Australian actor was also cast as Martian Manhunter in George Miller's scrapped Justice League movie.


Mad-Max-Rictus-Erectus-Dragonlord.jpg


RICTUS ERECTUS, played by Nathan Jones, is the monstrous and muscular son of Immortan Joe. Wielding a flamethrower and a 45-pound heavy duty machine gun, Rictus is a big kid at heart who is always trying to impress his father and gain his respect. Jones, a 6'11" former WWE superstar, has appeared in numerous films such as Troy and Conan the Barbarian.


Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Slit-Dragonlord.jpg


SLIT, played by Josh Helman, is one of the Immortan Joe's War Boys. He got his name for his obsession with knives and blades, which he used to carve images of car parts on his stomach and chest. The Australian-born Helman has notably appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past as William Stryker and Jack Reacher as the thug instigating the bar brawl.


Mad-Max-The-Vuvalini-Dragonlord.jpg


VALKYRIE, played by Megan Gale, is the youngest member of the matriarchal desert tribe called The Vuvalini. Gale is a former model and actress. The Australian beauty was cast as Wonder Woman in George Miller's defunct Justice League Mortal movie back in 2008 (To see the JL cast photo, click here). Miller wrote the Valkyrie character specifically for Gale.


The-Doof-Warrior-600x200-Dragonlord.jpg


COMA- DOOF WARRIOR, played by Australian musician iOTA, is the masked flame-throwing electric guitar thrasher. He was a child musical prodigy brought up in a happy environment by his mother, who was a musician herself. Then Coma and his mother were attacked. His mother was dragged away and days later someone dropped her head in Coma's lap. Immortan Joe found Coma clinging to the head of his mother. Joe took him in. Coma made a mask from his mother's face, which he sliced from her skull himself.


Mad-Max-Fury-Road-The-Wives-Dragonlord.jpg


THE FIVE WIVES were the breeder wives of Immortan Joe. They were chosen for their beauty and no visible mutations or cancerous growths.

Splendid Angharad, played by English supermodel and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, is the leader of the Five Wives and visibly pregnant in the film. Fury Road is Rosie's second film, the first was Transformers: Dark of the Moon. She has been in a relationship with Jason Statham since 2010.

The red-haired Capable is played by Riley Keough. Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, which makes her the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Nicolas Cage was at one point her stepfather. Riley met her fiancee Ben Smith-Petersen, who was Doof Warrior's stunt double, on the Fury Road set.

Toast the Knowing is played by Zoe Kavitz. Toast is the shortest among the Wives but has the most survival knowledge. Zoe is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet of the Cosby Show. Zoe's previous films include X-Men: First Class, Divergent and After Earth.

The Dag is played by Australian model Abbey Lee. Fury Road is Abbey's first acting feature film. She'll next be seen in next year's epic fantasy Gods of Egypt with Fury Road co-star and friend Courtney Eaton.

Cheedo the Fragile is the youngest and most naive among the Wives. She is played by Australian model Courtney Eaton, who makes her acting debut in the film. Courtney will appear in next year's Gods of Egypt alongside her Fury Road co-star Abbey Lee.
________________________________





Update: May 18, 2015

Critics' Reviews of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% Approval Rating (231 out of 235 critics like it)

Consensus: With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.

Mad-Max-Hugh-Keays-Byrne-051115-Dragonlord.jpg


Entertainment Weekly - B
Mad Max: Fury Road may be the first Tantric action flick. Sting will love it. Souped-up motorcycles soar over Nitro-fueled muscle cars, Nitro-fueled muscle cars crash into tricked-out oil trucks, and all of them explode into glorious fireballs. Fury Road not only captures the same Molotov-cocktail craziness of Miller's masterpiece, 1981's The Road Warrior - it's also a surprisingly hypercaffeinated film for a director in his fifth decade behind the camera.

New York Daily News - 5/5
Strap in, load up and hang on because Mad Max: Fury Road is a freaky, ballsy, phenomenal ride. This thick-skinned (but not heartless) reboot of an action-cinema milestone makes most Hollywood vehicles look like they're stuck in third gear. There are wild scenes filled with gutsy, edgy stuff. It's frankly stunning that a major studio like Warner Bros. would sign off on some of the audacity here, but the movie is stronger for it.

James Berardinelli - 3.5/4
Mad Max: Fury Road delivers. There's no clearer or more succinct way to put it. 30 years after last appearing on the big screen, Max roars back with a vengeance. Part reboot, part sequel, and part something entirely different, Fury Road takes us on a trip that is both like and unlike the earlier excursions. George Miller uses a new cast and a sizeable budget to deliver the Mad Max film he always wanted to make but was never quite able to. Talk about taking things to a new level. Theaters showing Fury Road should have seat belts installed.

Rolling Stone - 3.5/4
How to describe the brutal and brilliant cinematic fireball that director George Miller hurls at us in Mad Max: Fury Road? Try hell on wheels, given the vehicular obsession that drives the film. Hardy and Theron make a dynamite team, but this is Theron's show. She's a knockout in a sensational performance that blends grit and gravity and becomes the film's bruised heart and soul. Mad Max: Fury Road kicked my ass hard. It'll kick yours. So get prepped for a new action classic. You won't know what hit you.
________________________________





Update: May 17, 2015

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Earns $45.4 Million in Debut Weekend

Mad-Max-Rictus-Erectus-2-Dragonlord.jpg


Scoring one of the top openings of all time for a non-tentpole, Elizabeth Banks' Pitch Perfect 2 opened to a massive $70.3 million at the North American box office, thanks to ardent female fans. And in only three days, it's earned back more than twice its $29 million budget - and more than the first Pitch Perfect grossed in its entire domestic run ($65 million).

Warner Bros.' Mad Max: Fury Road grossed right around where it was expected. The violent, dystopian actioner from George Miller held well on Saturday night and will end the weekend with a cume of $45.4 million in its debut weekend. It was Miller's best opening ever. Based on the top two pictures, this weekend should be up about 3% and may be the highest pre-Memorial Day weekend on record.

Fury Road, which stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, also bowed on Thursday night with a good start of $3.6 million; this was R-rated which definitely constricts its box office but the studio is betting that its reviews will give it strong legs for at least the next couple of weeks. Next weekend's percentage drop will tell the tale, but expect a long play internationally where it has been in a head-to-head competition in some markets with Pitch Perfect 2 for the No. 1 slot

Box Office: 'Pitch Perfect 2' Outsings 'Mad Max' With Stunning $70.3 Million Debut
________________________________





Update: May 16, 2015

Meet Coma-Doof Warrior, the Guitar Hero from FURY ROAD

iOTA-Coma-Doof-Warrior-2-Dragonlord.jpg


Mad Max: Fury Road has someone destined to become a fan favorite. The character is called Coma-Doof Warrior but he'd be more accurately described as the guy in the mask furiously shredding a flame-throwing electric guitar while dangling above a mobile wall of speakers (actual name: The Doof Wagon) that roars through the desert. "He's essentially - the post-apocalyptic drummer boy, or the trumpeter before they go out to battle," iOTA, the man who plays Coma-Doof Warrior, explains to Yahoo Movies. "He's the guy who riles up the troops."

iOTA was determined to land the role of Doof Warrior when his management agency sent him to audition for a part described as "a mix between Keith Richards and a scarecrow." He went in costume as a Mad Max 2 character, wearing tethers and leather, black eye makeup, and dirt applied to his teeth. "I just wanted it so bad, so I was going to go all the way," iOTA recounts. "I got in the cab and the guy gave me a funny look." But it was worth it. He got the gig.

Fast forward nearly five years and he's poised for a breakout. And if there's ever a Coma-Doof Warrior prequel, iOTA says that the origin story already exists. Before filming, the performer and Miller created a grim backstory for the character: He was a child music prodigy who watched as his mother, also a musician, was beheaded. The boy was then found by Fury Road's chief villain, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), mom's severed head still in hand. Joe adopted the boy, who continued playing and grew up to be Joe's troop-rallying rocker.

And it's a good thing we never get too much of a close-up on the character in Fury Road: iOTA says the mask he's wearing in the film, according to his and Miller's backstory, is the face of his late mother, which he sliced from her skull. Told you it was dark.

Meet Coma-Doof Warrior From Mad Max: Fury Road; Backstory Details Revealed
 
Last edited:
Update: May 15, 2015

Tom Hardy Apologizes to George Miller After Seeing FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Cannes-Dragonlord.jpg


Asked about the script for Mad Max: Fury Road, Tom Hardy made a playful comment that a script "would have been nice." "That was more of a concern," he added. "It was a luxury we didn't have." But when tapped about his thoughts on the finished film, the actor conceded that he had greatly underestimated his director.

"When I saw the movie, I suddenly got what George was talking about," he recalled. "Because for seven months, the hardest, the most frustrating thing for me was trying to know what George wanted me to do, on a minute by minute basis. But because he's orchestrating such a huge vehicle - literally - and because the whole movie is just motion, I got frustrated. And I have to apologize to him for that, because there is no way that George could possibly have explained to me what he could see in the sand when we were out there. I knew he was brilliant, but I didn't quite know how brilliant until I saw it. My first reaction was, 'Oh my God.' And, 'I owe George an apology for being so myopic.'"

"Initially, there was never a feminist agenda - it was just the story," says Miller George Miller. "There was simply going to be an extended chase, and the things being chased were going to be not an object but human beings - the five wives. The story needed a warrior. But it couldn't be a man, because a man taking five wives from another man is an entirely different story. So then we created Furiosa, and everything grew out of that. Meanwhile, Max is like a wild dog, a wild animal trying to find freedom, and from there it was just a question of finding a way to put the two together."

Tom Hardy Apologizes to George Miller After Seeing 'Fury Road' for the First Time
________________________________





Update: May 13, 2015

George Miller on Rebooting Franchise with Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad-Max-Set-Charlize-Theron-George-Miller-Dragonlord.jpg


George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road opened last Friday in the U.S. to overwhelmingly critical praise. The film received a 98% approval rating in Rotten Tomatoes and a 97% rating in Sherdog. But there remains some confusion to some as to whether Fury Road is a reboot or a sequel. Yes, it's a reboot but it will heavily borrow elements from the first trilogy, especially The Road Warrior.

Instead of the reboot being a remake of the original Mad Max, revealing how Max Rockantasky became The Road Warrior, George Miller decided that the reboot will take in the post-apocalyptic Australia, years after the new Max (Tom Hardy) lost his family, because he did not wish to do a remake or retell the story that had already been told and had wanted to update the universe and the wasteland and wanted new moviegoers to remember Max as a man with nothing to lose after losing his family.

"It's connected in spirit," Miller said in a recent interview with THR. "It's kind of revisiting a familiar place for me. The films are loosely connected. Each one was made with different impulses, and this is clearly a postapocalyptic wasteland. The big attraction for me in these stories is that they effectively look forward to the past."

When asked by Collider last year if Hardy is playing the same Mad Max or a new one, Miller replied: "Yes and no. Yes, of course, it's based on the same character that Mel [Gibson] played. But naturally, Tom brings his Tom Hardy-ness to it. And the character is different, to some degree, because the story is different. Yes, it's different, but no, he's essentially grown out of the same material."

Additional info: Over 80% of the effects seen in the film are real practical effects, stunts, make-up and sets. CGI was used sparingly mainly to enhance the Namibian landscape, remove stunt rigging and for Charlize Theron's left hand which in the film is a prosthetic arm.
________________________________





Update: May 8, 2015

Mel Gibson Arrives at the MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Premiere

Mad-Max-Premiere-Mel-Gibson-Tom-Hardy-Dragonlord.jpg


British actor Tom Hardy recently revealed that meeting the man whose shoes he filled, Mel Gibson, was an "awkward" experience. But the pair came face-to-face on Thursday night, and even managed a smile as they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie is a reboot of the original franchise that was kick-started by Mel, 59, back in 1979. It was certainly a surprise to see the veteran star, who has had no involvement with the new movie.

Speaking about the exchange, Hardy told Details Magazine: "I met Mel. I needed to meet Mel purely from a young man's perspective. I wanted to touch base with the previous Max and just say hello. And is it okay? Because I'm taking on Max, I have to meet Max. It's awkward. 'You're Mad Max. I'm Tommy Hardy, and I'm playing him.'"

"He was bored with me, Hardy added. "'All right, buddy, good luck with that.' Bless him. I made him a bracelet. And then we talked for a couple of hours about all kinds of stuff. I left, and that was that. And then he called up my agent and said 'I think you found someone that's crazier than I am.'"

Mel Gibson Arrives at Mad Max: Fury Road Premiere and Poses with Tom Hardy
 
Last edited:
Update: May 7, 2015

MAD MAX: FURIOSA Was Initially Planned as an Anime Film

Mad-Max-Furiosa-2015b-Dragonlord.jpg


According to the Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miler, the idea of doing an anime came out of the efforts that he made along with his Fury Road co-screenwriters Brendan McCarthy and Nick Lathouris. Said Miller,

"As part of this digging down deep, we did write backstories - so we were going to do an anime based on the Furiosa character. That exists. And we've written two other stories for Max, about how he got to where he is, how he got to be that wild animal trapped in that mask. Which is a garden hoe!"

Back in 2010, the Fury Road production wound up getting delayed due to unusually heavy rainfall in the area in which Miller wanted to shoot (not super fitting for a film set in the desert), and this delay wound up adversely affecting the Furiosa anime as well. Miller explained,

"We were going to do it, but with the second delay we were rained out, and it fell apart. And by the time that we had to scramble to get the movie going again we just had no time to get involved. It was an casualty of the delay."

Mad Max: Furiosa Was Initially Planned As An Anime Companion Film To Fury Road
________________________________





Update: May 1, 2015

Charlize Theron Hesitant on Returning for FURY ROAD Sequel

Mad-Max-Furiosa-2015a-Dragonlord.jpg


George Miller has already said he's got scripts written for followup films, and Tom Hardy recently revealed he's attached to three more Mad Max entries. But what about his co-star Charlize Theron, who early reports suggested didn't get along too well with Hardy on set. Well, it appears she's in no rush to return, particularly given that some days the shoot was operating on a high wire.

"There were times when I was like, 'George! What are we doing'" Theron told Entertainment Weekly. "We would show up with no scene numbers... we couldn't even have a call sheet. And you look around and go, 'What the fuck is going on?!'"

But eventually the shoot would get moving and the actress admits, "you look at George and go, 'All right. That was awesome.'" And she enjoyed the world Miller created, particularly when it came to the female characters. "What runs loudly for me is the importance that women have in this world of survival," Theron said. "I was very happy to be a girl with boobies and to be part of that."

Still, she's hesitant about doing more. "There's no part of me that's like, 'No fucking way will I ever do that [again].' But this movie was made, for George, for all the right reasons. Unless that happens again, I wouldn't trust the process."

Charlize Theron Suggests She May Not Return As Furiosa After 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
________________________________





Update: April 27, 2015

Ten Awesome Vehicle Images from MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-War-Rig-Dragonlord.jpg


Car and Drivers has released 10 images of the vehicles featured in Mad Max: Fury Road. But this is nowhere near a comprehensive catalog of the 150-or-so lunatic machines conceived by production designer Colin Gibson and built by the production company.

Keep in mind that practically all the stunts seen in Fury Road were done "practically," which means physically, in the real world, using actual cars and living stunt people. What computerized graphic trickery was used in the film was reportedly to clean up shots and digitally erase safety and camera riggings.

When you're filming in Namibia, it's not like there's a nearby O'Reilly overstuffed with spare auto parts. So the on-camera cars had to be built to be reliable and rugged rather than fast. And, of course, there were duplicates of all these vehicles. After all, having a film crew wait around for a broken car to be fixed is very expensive. Click HERE to see all 10 vehicles.
________________________________





Update: April 2, 2015

Tom Hardy Says He's Signed Up for 3 More MAD MAX Movies

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Tom-Hardy-040215-Dragonlord.jpg


During the tumultuous production of Mad Max: Fury Road, there were plenty of rumors about how the film was a disaster, how it was turning out to be a total mess, and how the lead actors were butting heads. But here we are, a little over a month before release, and Fury Road looks incredible. It also happens to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. Interest is so high that Warner Bros. is putting the very first Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice trailer in front of the movie.

And if Fury Road does well, it appears that we could see star Tom Hardy take over the franchise for a good while longer. In a new, lengthy profile at Esquire (via The Playlist), the actor reveals that he's contracted for three more Mad Max movies in addition to Fury Road, though he cautions that "everything's based on figures and how things are perceived." So, in other words, he'll be starring in more Mad Max sequels if this first movie takes off at the box office.

This actually isn't a huge shocker, because director George Miller previously revealed that he's written an entire new Mad Max trilogy. In fact, his initial plan was to shoot two movies back-to-back: Mad Max: Fury Road and Mad Max: Furiosa. So if Fury Road is indeed a success, there won't be some lengthy development period for the follow-up... it's already ready to go.

Tom Hardy Says He's Contracted for 3 More Mad Max Films in Addition to Fury Road
 
Last edited:
Update: March 19, 2015

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Officially Rated R; New Trailer Released

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-031915-Dragonlord.jpg


Buckle your post-apocalyptic seat belts &#8211; the new trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road is a wild ride. This two-and-half minute shot of adrenaline shows Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on a heart-pounding race through futuristic desert wastelands &#8211; dodging rocket fire and deranged flame-throwing guitarists, as they make their escape from an evil warlord out for blood.

Additionally, the MPAA has decided that the film is crazy enough for an R-rating because it features "intense sequences of violence throughout, and for disturbing images." While its R-rating may make the film seem like an outlier in the summer blockbuster season, it could work in the movie&#8217;s favor as a bit of aggressive counterprogramming.

The film opens May 15th, and stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nathan Jones, and Abbey Lee Kershaw.



MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Officially Rated R; International Trailer
________________________________





Update: December 10, 2014

First Theatrical Trailer for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Tom-Hardy-072714-Dragonlord.jpg


Warner Bros. has released a new Mad Max: Fury Road trailer for director George Miller&#8217;s highly anticipated fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. The post-apocalyptic actioner sees Tom Hardy filling the role of Max, a man seeking peace following the loss of his wife and child, while Charlize Theron plays Furiosa, a woman who aims to survive by trekking across the desert back to her homeland.

This thing continues to look absolutely insane. The scale conveyed in this new trailer is massive, which is all the more impressive considering that the bulk of the film relies on practical effects as opposed to CG-filled environments. The practical car crashes and chases make all the difference, and it speaks wonders that the film looks incredible and we still have yet to see Hardy&#8217;s character utter a single word.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nathan Jones, and Abbey Lee Kershaw. Mad Max: Fury Road opens on May 15, 2015.




New FURY ROAD Trailer Teases a Massive Scale, Insane Tone
________________________________





Update: May 1, 2014

Reactions to Early Test Screening for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Set-043014-Dragonlord.jpg


Randy at AFTimes: "This IS the kind of Mad Max II/The Road Warrior on steroids, go-big-or-go-home, bug-nuts crazy, toss-you-in-the-deep-end mythology and put-it-all-out-there-in-case-we-never-make-another-one Mad Max Fury Road. This movie feels like thirty years of Miller holding in passion for a world that he built so long ago, exploding on the screen. You, remember the third act of The Road Warrior, the bad-ass truck chase that is still hailed as a masterpiece of filmmaking? You do? Good. Because that&#8217;s what this whole movie pretty much is-and it works! A chase that goes long and deep into the heart of Miller&#8217;s post-apocalyptic world, trying to get out of the Wasteland. It opens up and hardly slows down."

Kevin West: Just came from a year in advance screening of &#8220;Mad Max Fury Road&#8221;. Weird to not see Gibson as Max but Tom Hardy holds it down just fine. Great action sequences and amazing post apocalyptic vehicles and costuming with awesome makeup.

Steve Weintraub: "Mad Max: Fury Road test screening was last night. Sorry to report, I didn&#8217;t hear good things."

Adam Lamar: "Went to a preview screening tonight of Mad Max: Fury Road... Due out in a few months and you are in for a treat..."

Collider reader: "Just saw a Mad Max advance screening. I can&#8217;t say much about it but let&#8217;s just hope they do tons of re-shoots before it&#8217;s released next year, or start again from scratch. Also Tom Hardy can&#8217;t stop doing the Bane voice. So annoying."


First Reactions to Early Test Screening for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
________________________________





Update: May 1, 2014

First Official Synopsis for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Set-Hardy-Theron-Hoult-Dragonlord.jpg


The reboot for the Mad Max franchise, Mad Max: Fury Road, has been in development for a long time. Part of that was out of the production&#8217;s control. Filming was set to begin in November 2011, but the location had to be changed after heavy rains changed the landscape of Broken Hill. The production then moved to Namibia, but the delays caused recasting and rearranging the actors&#8217; schedules. Then in November 2013, the movie required heavy reshoots. The studio finally set down May 15, 2015 for the release date, and today they've released the first official synopsis for the film. The film stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, and Nathan Jones. Mad Max: Fury Road opens May 15, 2015.

Synopsis: Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth film of George Miller&#8216;s Road Warrior/Mad Max franchise co-written and directed by Miller. The post-apocalyptic action film is set in the furthest reaches of our planet, in a stark desert landscape where humanity is broken, and most everyone is crazed fighting for the necessities of life. Within this world of fire and blood exist two rebels on the run who just might be able to restore order&#8230;

There&#8217;s Max (played by Tom Hardy from The Dark Knight Rises), a man of action and a man of few words, who seeks peace of mind following the loss of his wife and child in the aftermath of the chaos. And&#8230; Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron from Prometheus), a woman of action and a woman who believes her path to survival may be achieved if she can make it across the desert back to her childhood homeland.


Warner Bros. Releases First Official Synopsis for George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
________________________________





Update: October 30, 2012

Tom Hardy Drove Charlize Theron Crazy on FURY ROAD Set

Tom-Hardy-Charlize-Theron-2012-Dragonlord.jpg


There&#8217;s no love lost between Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. The British method actor has been driving the South-African born Oscar winner crazy by constantly talking to himself during breaks in filming the remake of the 70s cult classic, an on-set source claims.

&#8220;Charlize and Tom are just not getting on together,&#8221; the source told RadarOnline.com. &#8220;Professionally, they are doing a wonderful job, but in-between takes Tom likes to stay in character and is constantly talking to himself and mumbling things.

&#8220;Charlize has tried to talk to him during breaks in filming but he shuts himself off from the rest of the cast. &#8220;She has the ability to switch off when she&#8217;s not filming, and can immediately turn into her character as soon the camera&#8217;s rolling. However, he prefers to isolate himself and Charlize thinks he&#8217;s a weirdo! But I don&#8217;t think that bothers him, he just does his own thing,&#8221; the source revealed.

Mad Max: Fury Road has already been besieged with problems, Warner Bros. reportedly sent out superstar producer Denise Di Novi to Namibia to oversee production after the project ran over budget and behind schedule.

Mad Max Meltdown! Tom Hardy&#8217;s Method Acting Driving Co-Star Charlize Theron Crazy!
 
Last edited:
Update: November 1, 2013

Tom Hardy Teases Additional Shoot for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

tom-hardy-slice.jpg


One of the quietest studio films in recent memory is no doubt the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road. Little has been said officially about the project with only a few images having made their way online. A report came out a few months ago that reshoots are on the way for the film, but in a recent interview with Flicks and the City Tom Hardy said they're not reshoots.

"Mad Max's great. It's a big old piece, it's a behemoth of a piece. I'm off there next week to do some reshoots, well not reshoots actually, but doing more. We're building, building more Mad Maxes, even more spectacular and cool stuff."

Previous reports say that studio execs loved an early rough cut of the film and that they decided to give director George Miller more money to reshoot a few action scenes. Hardy's words seemingly make that earlier report true, so does that mean the portion of that same report that says Hardy reuses his Bane voice in Mad Max is also true?

Warner Bros. Pictures has yet to set a release date for the action adventure. The film boasts a large ensemble cast that includes Hardy as the titular Max along with Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Nathan Jones, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Tom Hardy Teases Additional Shooting for New Action Scenes for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
________________________________





Update: September 5, 2013

First Official Image of Tom Hardy in MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Tom-Hardy-1st-Image-Dragonlord.jpg


Warner Bros. has released the first official image to George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road featuring Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises) as Max Rockatansky. [Click HERE to see the full image.] Mad Max: Fury Road&#8211;the fourth in the franchise&#8217;s history&#8211;stars Tom Hardy in the title role of Max Rockatansky, alongside Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Prometheus) as Imperator Furiosa. According to Miller, &#8220;Mad Max is caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the Imperator Furiosa. This movie is an account of the Road War which follows. It is based on the Word Burgers of the History Men and eyewitness accounts of those who survived.&#8221;

Mad Max: Fury Road also stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Nux; Hugh Keays-Byrne (Mad Max) as Immortan Joe; and Nathan Jones (Conan the Barbarian) as Rictus Erectus. Collectively known as The Wives, Zoe Kravitz (X-Men: First Class) plays Toast, Riley Keough (Magic Mike) is Capable, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) is Splendid. They are joined by supermodel Abbey Lee Kershaw as The Dag and Courtney Eaton as Fragile, both of whom are making their big screen debuts. Also featured in the movie are Josh Helman as Slit, Jennifer Hagan as Miss Giddy, and singer/songwriter/performer iOTA as Coma-Doof Warrior.
________________________________





Update: October 18, 2012

Studio Sends Set Supervisor to Namibia Set for Assistance

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Car-1-Dragonlord-1.jpg


A new overseer has been assigned to the Namibia-based filming location of director George Miller&#8217;s Mad Max: Fury Road. Concerns about the film falling behind schedule and beginning to go over budget have necessitated the placement of Warner Bros. producer, Denise Di Novi on location. While she won&#8217;t have producer credits on the film, Di Novi will be responsible for supervising the production as a &#8220;studio representative.&#8221; The film, which started shooting in July, is reportedly still expected to wrap by the end of November.

Heat Vision reported on the delays and budget concerns of Warner Bros. studio head Jeff Robinov, who discovered during a recent visit that the film was about a week behind schedule. The turn of events comes as no surprise for people familiar with Miller, as he&#8217;s known to run over-budget and behind-schedule. Even his most recent directorial effort, Happy Feet Two, barely finished in time for its release.

Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Nicholas Hoult and Zoe Kravitz, is due out next year.

Warner Bros. Sends Set Supervisor to Namibia for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Assistance
________________________________





Update: August 19, 2012

New Set Photos from George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

6ef9lf.jpg


New set photos have leaked online from Mad Max: Fury Road. Filming on the upcoming reboot has been underway in Africa since July 9th, and see the eponymous road warrior (Tom Hardy) caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron). The set photos show that the art department has had a field day drawing up new post-apocalyptic wasteland costumes and vehicles.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Hugh Keays-Byrne, and Nathan Jones. No release date scheduled yet. Click HERE to see the set photos.
________________________________





Update: August 16, 2012

MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Begins Shooting; New Details Revealed

Mad-Max-Fury-Road-Monster-Dragonlord-1.jpg


Press Release: Principal photography began 9 July on the dystopian action adventure Mad Max: Fury Road, a Kennedy Miller Mitchell production written and directed by "Mad Max" creator and Academy Award(R) winner George Miller (Mad Max trilogy). The film will be presented by Warner Bros. Pictures in association with Village Roadshow Pictures. Mad Max: Fury Road--the fourth in the franchise's history--stars Tom Hardy (The Dark Knight Rises) in the title role of Max Rockatansky, alongside Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster) as Imperator Furiosa.

According to Miller, "Mad Max is caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the Imperator Furiosa. This movie is an account of the Road War which follows. It is based on the Word Burgers of the History Men and eyewitness accounts of those who survived."

Mad Max: Fury Road also stars Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) as Nux; Hugh Keays-Byrne (Mad Max) as Immortan Joe; and Nathan Jones (Conan the Barbarian) as Rictus Erectus. Collectively known as The Wives, Zoe Kravitz (X-Men: First Class) plays Toast, Riley Keough (Magic Mike) is Capable, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) is Splendid.

They are joined by supermodel Abbey Lee Kershaw as The Dag and Courtney Eaton as Fragile, both of whom are making their big screen debuts. Also featured in the movie are Josh Helman as Slit, Jennifer Hagan as Miss Giddy, and singer/songwriter/performer iOTA as Coma-Doof Warrior. The cast is rounded out by well-known Australian actors John Howard, Richard Carter, supermodel Megan Gale, Angus Sampson, Joy Smithers, Gillian Jones, Melissa Jaffer and Melita Jurisic.

Miller is directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Brendan McCarthy and Nico Lathouris. Shooting on Mad Max: Fury Road is taking place in Africa with the support of the Australian government. Originally slated to be shot in Broken Hill, New South Wales, Australia, the production was forced to relocate due to severe flooding, rendering the Australian landscape unsuitable for the film. The rain turned the area into an oasis instead of the post-apocalyptic terrain that is the setting for Max's world.
 
Last edited:
Update: August 13, 2012

Megan Gale Joins MAD MAX; Plot and Casting Details Revealed

Megan-Gale-Topless-Dragonlord.jpg


Australian model and actress Megan Gale, who was all set to play Wonder Woman in George Miller's now defunct big-budget Justice League, has landed a role in the director's Mad Max: Fury Road. Hugh Keays-Byrne, who was set to play Martian Manhunter in the JL movie, is also in Fury Road. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy star in Fury Road, which began principal photography last July 9. According to Moviehole, the first plot synopsis for the film has been revealed:

"Mad Max: Fury Road sees Mad Max (Hardy) caught up with a group of people fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by the imperator Furiosa (Theron). A battle erupts on the road in front of them over the course of the film as they attempt to push the rig to safer terrain."

The film also stars bodybuilder Nathan Jones (Troy) as Rictus Erecetus, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men : First Class) as Nux, Keays-Byrne (Mad Max) as Immortan Joe, and Zoe Kravitz (X-Men: First Class), Riley Keough (Magic Mike), and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) as &#8216;the wives&#8217;.

Also onboard are Supermodel Abbey Lee Kershaw playing The Dag&#8217;; Courtney Eaton as Fragile; Josh Helman as Silt; Jennifer Hagan as Miss Giddy; and musician iOTA as Coma-Doof Warrior. A number of Aussie actors are also in the film, which include All Saints alum John Howard, Angus Sampson, Gillian Jones, Richard Carter, Joy Smithers, Melissa Jaffer and Melita Jurisic.

Megan Gale Joins MAD MAX: FURY ROAD; New Casting and Plot Details Revealed
________________________________





Update: June 15, 2012

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Added to MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Rosie-Huntington-Whiteley-Victorias-Secret-Bikini-Dragonlord.jpg


Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has joined the cast of Mad Max: Fury Road, sources confirm to JustJared. The 25-year-old actress is set to play one of the five wives in the upcoming action adventure, which is being directed by George Miller (who helmed all three Mad Max films). Zoe Kravitz and Riley Keough also play two of the other wives.

&#8220;There&#8217;s a group of five women being taken from one place to another place, and I&#8217;m one of those women,&#8221; Kravitz has teased of her character. &#8220;So they call us the five wives. There are five women who are five wives. No, I&#8217;m not playing all five wives.&#8221;

Last weekend, Kravitz and Keough jetted off to Namibia, Africa to begin shooting the movie, which also stars Tom Hardy, and Nicholas Hoult. Charlize Theron was recently spotted with her head shaven for Fury Road.
________________________________





Update: June 11, 2012

Charlize Theron Shaves Her Hair Bald for MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Charlize-Theron-Dragonlord-1.jpg


With the much anticipated Mad Max: Fury Road finally gearing up to shoot in Africa next month, leading lady Charlize Theron has been spotted in Los Angeles showing off her commitment to the project (click HERE to see the photos). The Prometheus and Snow White and the Huntsman star has shaved her head for the George Miller film.

Also starring Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Adelaide Clemens and Riley Keough, Mad Max: Fury Road is the first of two films that will be shot back to back, rebooting the post-apocalyptic world depicted in Miller's original Mad Max, The Road Warrior and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.
________________________________





Update: January 11, 2012

New Images of Vehicles from MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

29wwnsi.jpg


Director George Miller is having a tough time getting Mad Max: Fury Road made. The Mad Max reboot was supposed to shoot in 2011, but weather and changing landscapes lead to a herculean delay. When the planned Australian location refused to revert back to its desert topography, Miller decided to move production to Africa.

Now filming on the first entry in a planned trilogy is set to commence in April in Nambia, with Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron set as the leads, and some images of a few new vehicles have surfaced, courtesy of Collider. Click HERE to see more images of the vehicles.
________________________________





Update: September 21, 2011

Are These Vehicles from George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD?

6xvhw9.jpg


Filming on George Miller&#8217;s Mad Max: Fury Road was originally set to begin in August 2010 but then was pushed back to February 2011. Then it was kicked back eleven months to January 2012 because torrential rains had flooded the Australian desert where the movie planned to shoot. Last month, Tom Hardy, who will play the eponymous road warrior, said the film will go before cameras in April and it looks like he could have his ride.

MadMaxMovies.com may have landed some set photos of a couple vehicles used in the movie. The truck definitely looks like it could fit into the world of Mad Max and if the four-door sedan is actually attached to the six-wheeler, that&#8217;s an awesome design. Of course, these could just be pieces of a different, unknown vehicle, and this is assuming these cars are even from Fury Road in the first place.

Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Charlize Theron and possibly Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) and Riley Kileough (The Runaway). Click HERE to see more images of the vehicles.
 
Last edited:
Update: October 5, 2010

Charlize Theron to Play an Amputee in MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Charlize-Theron-Dark-Dragonlord.jpg


Charlize Theron's character will be an amputee, an article on the ABC website reveals. Aussie swimmer Annabelle Williams, who won bronze at the 2008 Paralympics and 2006 Commonwealth Games, tells the site she'll be Theron's stunt double. Seems Theron's character in the George Miller directed blockbuster with be without some of her left arm - just like Williams.

"I got a phone call from one of the people at [the production company] and they said it's got a $200 million budget. My mum was sitting there and we were just like 'What? Then they said that the lead actress was Charlize Theron and I nearly died. And then I thought to myself the resemblance (between Theron and myself) is striking. Not at all. And she's about a foot taller than me."

In the film, Theron's character will have part of one arm missing. Williams will fill in for the Academy Award-winner during a fight scene. "They are going to film me from a very long distance for the fighting so that they don't have to CGI out her arm. I will be her, but just not [in] the face."
________________________________





Update: August 10, 2010

Riley Keough to Join George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Riley-Keough-Image-Dragonlord.jpg


Riley Keough (The Runaways) is apparently close to landing a role in director George Miller&#8217;s fourth Mad Max installment, Mad Max: Fury Road. The young model/actress would join Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, and Nicholas Hoult in the film. Hardy is set to take over the reigns of protagonist Max Rockatansky from Mel Gibson. According to Heat Vision, Keough would play one of the &#8216;Five Wives,&#8217; a group of women that Hardy must protect from the bad guys. Currently, Miller is eyeing early next year to begin shooting the film.

Keough is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and musician/actor Danny Keough, which makes her the granddaughter of &#8220;The King&#8221; Elvis Presley. As for the potential rock and roll team-up, Zoe Kravitz (The Brave One), the daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has already been cast in the film as one of the &#8220;Five Wives&#8221; which Keough is currently negotiating.
________________________________





Update: June 26, 2010

Tom Hardy Reveals Details on MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Tom-Hardy-Beard-Dragonlord.jpg


A few online reporters got to sit down with Tom Hardy for an extended interview about his work in Christopher Nolan&#8217;s Inception. Of course with Hardy scheduled to play Max Rockatansky in George Miller&#8217;s Mad Max: Fury Road, the conversation eventually segued into where the production is right now. According to Hardy (who was very careful not to reveal too much):

&#8220;It&#8217;s a relaunch and revisit to the world. An entire restructuring. That&#8217;s not to say that it&#8217;s not picking up or leaving off from the Mad Max you know already, but it&#8217;s a nice re-take on the entire world using the same character, depositing him in the same world but bringing him up to date by 30 years.&#8221;

&#8220;I can&#8217;t say when I&#8217;m going to be in front of the cameras. I&#8217;m actually headed tonight to Australia to start some stunt-training. I&#8217;m training now. I&#8217;m meant to drop 30 pounds so smoking and one meal a day is my training at the moment. I&#8217;m going to start fighting soon. The harder stuff, as we get close to the line. I&#8217;ll probably get three or four months of fight training out there. Seven days a week. All that kind of horrible shit.&#8221;

&#8220;Shooting is probably nine months. Training is allocated as two months. We don&#8217;t know if that&#8217;s going to push a little bit or come up a little bit. It&#8217;s a gray area. There&#8217;s very anomalies and shifting papers. All kinds of people&#8217;s shifting schedules, from what I&#8217;m aware, need to be tied down. The movie is absolutely healthy. It is going, it&#8217;s just a question of, not if, when precisely.&#8221;

[On what he'll look like] &#8220;Imagine a hungry wolf. Or like when you put a cat in the bath. You grab a cat by the throat and stuff it under the fucking water. You know what it looks like? That&#8217;s what I&#8217;m going to look like. But like a puma. Very hungry at very dangerous. It&#8217;s imperative. This is the kind of guy who&#8217;s not well. So I have to create that reality.&#8221;
________________________________





Update: January 27, 2010

Nicholas Hoult Cast in George Miller's MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Nicholas-Hoult-Image-110213-Dragonlord.jpg


THR reports that Nicholas Hoult is set to join Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in George Miller&#8217;s Mad Max: Fury Road, the fourth film in the Mad Max series. Zoe Kravitz, Adelaide Clemens and Teresa Palmer are also in talks to come on board. Fury Road is set after the events in 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome which keeps Mad Max relatively young. Hoult's character is named Nux. Kravitz, whose character's name is Five Wives, Palmer and Clemens are in a convoy being chased by the bad guys.

Fans of About a Boy remember Hoult as the fresh-faced, scene-stealing son of Toni Collette's character. Hoult was recently seen - all grown-up but still fresh-faced - in the critically acclaimed drama A Single Man with Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. He can next be seen in the big budget remake of Clash of the Titans. Filming for Mad Max: Fury Road is set to begin this summer in Australia.
________________________________





October 29, 2009

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy to Star in MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

Charlize-Theron-Tom-Hardy-Mad-Max-4-Dragonlord-1.jpg


Charlize Theron is revving up for Mad Max: Fury Road, with producer-director George Miller set to start filming next August in Australia. British actor Tom Hardy (Bronson, Star Trek: Nemesis) will also star opposite Theron.. These are the first major castings announced in the fourth version of the futuristic Mad Max franchise, which has been dormant for 2
 
Last edited:
Tom Hardy must be the next big thing. Wasn't he a part of The Wild Bunch gang in Guy Ritchie's Rock 'N' Rolla?
 
They will probably fuck it up. I only say that because Road Warrior is one of my all-time favorite movies ever, and sequels are typically bombs. Thunderdome was a complete and utter flop that didn't even come close to capturing the essence of Mad Max or Road Warrior. It will be hard to live up to Road Warrior, and with todays over reliance on CGI, I don't think it will have the same magic that the low-budget wonder Road Warrior had with its insane driving scenes and off-beat characters. That movie truly was unique and will always be a classic to me.
 
mel gibson could pull this one off, pity. Tom hardy seems decent enough though
 
What made the Mad Max films work were the low budget sets, wacky characters, ghetto vehicles and most importantly insane stunts that they would never do today.
 
they better not fuck this up or i will go on a rampage
 
What's with all the new breed of Hollywood heroes being played by limp-wristed, effite metrosexual men??

Bring back Mel, no matter how old or crazy he is, or don't do it at all.

I was afraid Shia LaBeouf was going to be the new Mad Max, but this guy looks just as feminine and bitchy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll
Movies FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA ($26.3 Million Opening Weekend; Dragonlord's Review)
5 6 7
Replies
122
Views
6K
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,507
Messages
56,056,439
Members
175,048
Latest member
joblessgrappler

Share this page

Back
Top