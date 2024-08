Update: May 17, 2015



Meet the Characters of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD and Fun Facts

________________________________

Update: May 18, 2015



Critics' Reviews of MAD MAX: FURY ROAD



Rotten Tomatoes: 98% Approval Rating (231 out of 235 critics like it)



Consensus: With exhilarating action and a surprising amount of narrative heft, Mad Max: Fury Road brings George Miller's post-apocalyptic franchise roaring vigorously back to life.

B

5/5

3.5/4

3.5/4

________________________________

Update: May 17, 2015



MAD MAX: FURY ROAD Earns $45.4 Million in Debut Weekend

________________________________

Update: May 16, 2015



Meet Coma-Doof Warrior, the Guitar Hero from FURY ROAD

, played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, is the tyrannical warlord of the wasteland and the cult leader of the War Boys. Controlling much of the resources, Immortan Joe rose to power by tricking his followers into thinking he was resurrected from the dead. Throughout the film, he wears a mask which also serves as a breathing apparatus. Keays-Byrne played the main villain Toecutter in the first Mad Max film. The Australian actor was also cast as Martian Manhunter in George Miller's scrapped Justice League movie., played by Nathan Jones, is the monstrous and muscular son of Immortan Joe. Wielding a flamethrower and a 45-pound heavy duty machine gun, Rictus is a big kid at heart who is always trying to impress his father and gain his respect. Jones, a 6'11" former WWE superstar, has appeared in numerous films such as Troy and Conan the Barbarian., played by Josh Helman, is one of the Immortan Joe's War Boys. He got his name for his obsession with knives and blades, which he used to carve images of car parts on his stomach and chest. The Australian-born Helman has notably appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past as William Stryker and Jack Reacher as the thug instigating the bar brawl., played by Megan Gale, is the youngest member of the matriarchal desert tribe called The Vuvalini. Gale is a former model and actress. The Australian beauty was cast as Wonder Woman in George Miller's defunct Justice League Mortal movie back in 2008 (To see the JL cast photo, click here ). Miller wrote the Valkyrie character specifically for Gale., played by Australian musician iOTA, is the masked flame-throwing electric guitar thrasher. He was a child musical prodigy brought up in a happy environment by his mother, who was a musician herself. Then Coma and his mother were attacked. His mother was dragged away and days later someone dropped her head in Coma's lap. Immortan Joe found Coma clinging to the head of his mother. Joe took him in. Coma made a mask from his mother's face, which he sliced from her skull himself.were the breeder wives of Immortan Joe. They were chosen for their beauty and no visible mutations or cancerous growths., played by English supermodel and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, is the leader of the Five Wives and visibly pregnant in the film. Fury Road is Rosie's second film, the first was Transformers: Dark of the Moon. She has been in a relationship with Jason Statham since 2010.The red-hairedis played by Riley Keough. Riley is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, which makes her the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Nicolas Cage was at one point her stepfather. Riley met her fiancee Ben Smith-Petersen, who was Doof Warrior's stunt double, on the Fury Road set.is played by Zoe Kavitz. Toast is the shortest among the Wives but has the most survival knowledge. Zoe is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet of the Cosby Show. Zoe's previous films include X-Men: First Class, Divergent and After Earth.is played by Australian model Abbey Lee. Fury Road is Abbey's first acting feature film. She'll next be seen in next year's epic fantasy Gods of Egypt with Fury Road co-star and friend Courtney Eaton.is the youngest and most naive among the Wives. She is played by Australian model Courtney Eaton, who makes her acting debut in the film. Courtney will appear in next year's Gods of Egypt alongside her Fury Road co-star Abbey Lee.Mad Max: Fury Road may be the first Tantric action flick. Sting will love it. Souped-up motorcycles soar over Nitro-fueled muscle cars, Nitro-fueled muscle cars crash into tricked-out oil trucks, and all of them explode into glorious fireballs. Fury Road not only captures the same Molotov-cocktail craziness of Miller's masterpiece, 1981's The Road Warrior - it's also a surprisingly hypercaffeinated film for a director in his fifth decade behind the camera.Strap in, load up and hang on because Mad Max: Fury Road is a freaky, ballsy, phenomenal ride. This thick-skinned (but not heartless) reboot of an action-cinema milestone makes most Hollywood vehicles look like they're stuck in third gear. There are wild scenes filled with gutsy, edgy stuff. It's frankly stunning that a major studio like Warner Bros. would sign off on some of the audacity here, but the movie is stronger for it.Mad Max: Fury Road delivers. There's no clearer or more succinct way to put it. 30 years after last appearing on the big screen, Max roars back with a vengeance. Part reboot, part sequel, and part something entirely different, Fury Road takes us on a trip that is both like and unlike the earlier excursions. George Miller uses a new cast and a sizeable budget to deliver the Mad Max film he always wanted to make but was never quite able to. Talk about taking things to a new level. Theaters showing Fury Road should have seat belts installed.How to describe the brutal and brilliant cinematic fireball that director George Miller hurls at us in Mad Max: Fury Road? Try hell on wheels, given the vehicular obsession that drives the film. Hardy and Theron make a dynamite team, but this is Theron's show. She's a knockout in a sensational performance that blends grit and gravity and becomes the film's bruised heart and soul. Mad Max: Fury Road kicked my ass hard. It'll kick yours. So get prepped for a new action classic. You won't know what hit you.Scoring one of the top openings of all time for a non-tentpole, Elizabeth Banks' Pitch Perfect 2 opened to a massive $70.3 million at the North American box office, thanks to ardent female fans. And in only three days, it's earned back more than twice its $29 million budget - and more than the first Pitch Perfect grossed in its entire domestic run ($65 million).Warner Bros.' Mad Max: Fury Road grossed right around where it was expected. The violent, dystopian actioner from George Miller held well on Saturday night and will end the weekend with a cume of $45.4 million in its debut weekend. It was Miller's best opening ever. Based on the top two pictures, this weekend should be up about 3% and may be the highest pre-Memorial Day weekend on record.Fury Road, which stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, also bowed on Thursday night with a good start of $3.6 million; this was R-rated which definitely constricts its box office but the studio is betting that its reviews will give it strong legs for at least the next couple of weeks. Next weekend's percentage drop will tell the tale, but expect a long play internationally where it has been in a head-to-head competition in some markets with Pitch Perfect 2 for the No. 1 slotMad Max: Fury Road has someone destined to become a fan favorite. The character is called Coma-Doof Warrior but he'd be more accurately described as the guy in the mask furiously shredding a flame-throwing electric guitar while dangling above a mobile wall of speakers (actual name: The Doof Wagon) that roars through the desert. "He's essentially - the post-apocalyptic drummer boy, or the trumpeter before they go out to battle," iOTA, the man who plays Coma-Doof Warrior, explains to Yahoo Movies. "He's the guy who riles up the troops."iOTA was determined to land the role of Doof Warrior when his management agency sent him to audition for a part described as "a mix between Keith Richards and a scarecrow." He went in costume as a Mad Max 2 character, wearing tethers and leather, black eye makeup, and dirt applied to his teeth. "I just wanted it so bad, so I was going to go all the way," iOTA recounts. "I got in the cab and the guy gave me a funny look." But it was worth it. He got the gig.Fast forward nearly five years and he's poised for a breakout. And if there's ever a Coma-Doof Warrior prequel, iOTA says that the origin story already exists. Before filming, the performer and Miller created a grim backstory for the character: He was a child music prodigy who watched as his mother, also a musician, was beheaded. The boy was then found by Fury Road's chief villain, Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), mom's severed head still in hand. Joe adopted the boy, who continued playing and grew up to be Joe's troop-rallying rocker.And it's a good thing we never get too much of a close-up on the character in Fury Road: iOTA says the mask he's wearing in the film, according to his and Miller's backstory, is the face of his late mother, which he sliced from her skull. Told you it was dark.