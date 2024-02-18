Mackenzie Dern's Career is Being Destroyed - Bad Decisions

Dern has now been in the UFC for 6 years and has 13 fights. She's significantly improved her strength and conditioning and for a little while her striking was improving, but I understand her striking coach (Parillo) and her stopped working together. As it stands she has some of the worst striking defense in the entire UFC. She keeps her chin a mile in the air and rushes forward with zero defense (hands low) whatsoever. Even horrible strikers like Jake Shields were better than her at avoiding huge damage on the feet.

It's a total shame because this is entirely fixable for Dern. She has the ability to throw with legitimate power for WMMA, she isn't uber stiff, but she just has no clue how to strike properly. Yes, she has fantastic BJJ, but it isn't good enough to get instant subs like a prime Kabib, her only subs in the UFC have been against low tier opposition. And her takedowns are also not fantastic. So yeah, even if she gets it to the ground, which she might not, she's probably just holding somewhere there until the bell.

If she could get decent enough striking to just avoid heavy damage on the feet and to work her way inside, she'd be a menace. Instead she's running around like Matt Riddell or Ryan Hall. It's a total waste of her career. She should be capable, in a WMMA setting, of fighting like a Charles Oliveira or a Fabricio Werdum, where her ground game helps push her striking.

Send her to a striking heavy gym, any gym. She can't keep going out there like that and expect to win with her BJJ alone or from winging bombs recklessly. This is one of the most puzzling things in MMA to me as the answer is so obvious, but it feels like she isn't even trying to fix the problem.
 
She should've been doing intense wresling training as soon as she decided to cross over. That's just as much of a problem as her striking.

At this point, it is what it is. She's a good enough athlete to overwhelm most women in the division, but she's going to lose to the elite every time.
 
Bad decisions for sure. In her professional and personal life. She has made progress over the years. I honestly never expected her to improve much at all in her stand up but she has. Not enough to really go toe to toe on her feet against some. I love her toughness and she's been trying to get after it.
 
She should've been doing intense wresling training as soon as she decided to cross over. That's just as much of a problem as her striking.

At this point, it is what it is. She's a good enough athlete to overwhelm most women in the division, but she's going to lose to the elite every time.
Yep. She has surprisingly bad takedowns. Particularly when her pedigree is considered. Her father takes people down hard enough that you can just about feel the impact.
 
She’s very tough. Got to appreciate her grit and mentality. She’s faced some pretty steep challenges and ferocity in there. Going from Andrade to Lemos is no joke. She might actually be a bit too tough for her own good though. She takes some serious damage. She’s got the power to keep opponents honest but she doesn’t have the technique to beat fighters like Andrade and Lemos standing.

Her domination of Hill made me think she was really putting everything together but we have a more clear view of what her current ceiling is now. Had a couple of moments went different in that fight last night, she would have taken the decision over Lemos, flaws and all. I’m hoping that she makes some adjustments and comes back better. I feel her fights are almost always entertaining.
 
Her one dimensionality actually kind of adds some entertainment level.

Overall, I think people are being too critical. Dern has only lost to elite fighters.
 
Oof Madon did she look great. Great performance. When she had top control and the camera shot from above you could really see how wide her pear shaped lower body is and with that slim waist..
 
If she just learned how to speak English fluently she’d become more marketable and thus extend her ufc career but she speaks that pidgin creole dialect and no one knows what she’s babbling about
 
