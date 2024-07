I’m not going to throw shade at Ishana Night Shyamalan.



As someone who wants to be a director myself, I get that having a famous parent, like hers, can definitely give her an edge in the industry.



Sure, it might be easier for her because of that, but I’m not going to hate on her for it.



I haven’t had a film in theaters yet, haven’t been to film school, and haven’t directed anything, not a movie, a TV show, a music video or even a soap commercial, so more power to her.



I'll probably never watch the movie, but it has a parrot in it named Darwin, so that's good enough for me.