Luke Thomas: Massive drop in 205 quality

The thing is though it will only get worse and worse, because everyone is much smaller these days. I've been in MMA gyms the last few years and honestly all the fighters training there are 110 Ibs - 195 Ibs .. and you will get the odd 1 or 2 guys that are like 210 Ibs. There are no HWs and LHWs in them, seeing a HW in there is like looking for a needle in a haystack, there are none really in US.



Now I can't talk about foreign countries, I can only talk about US, but yeah HW MMA is dead in US and there are no HWs in the MMA gyms, of course by the law of averages there are some, but its really not many at all. Everyone is small or a woman in 2024 MMA gyms.



The MMA gym near me I've never seen any LHW or HWs in them, everyone is under 195, and the rest are women, there are much more women in them now, but before there were none or only a few.



The only big guys I've ever seen in a MMA gym are some guys from Tonga, Samoa, Fiji and Maori NZ, but they were only stopping there for a few weeks and moved from gym to gym, there were all big HWs and SHW size.. but like I said they are not there full time. US LHW and HW is dead, everyone is much smaller in these times.