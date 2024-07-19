Luke Thomas: Massive drop in 205 quality

franquito
Often discussed on these boards is change in the quality of divisions, especially 205.
Prof Salt-and-Pepper gives his take.
He points out the number of Olympians and National wrestling champs who occupied the top 15 back in 2014, compared to now. I think this is an effective argument.
I think his listing of the number of UFC Hall of Fame members is less convincing, as the UFC HOF is more a popularity contest than a true measurement of achievement.
What do you all think, and what are the chances 205 fighter quality will increase in the future?
