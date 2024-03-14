Frontiers | Low carbohydrate intake correlates with trends of insulin resistance and metabolic acidosis in healthy lean individuals IntroductionBoth obesity and a poor diet are considered major risk factors for triggering insulin resistance syndrome (IRS) and the development of type 2 dia...

The study included 120 participants who were healthy, had a normal weight (BMI 25 kg/m2), and had no history of a major medical condition.Overall, the findings of the study showed that, for the first time, low-carbohydrate intake in healthy individuals of a normal weight might lead to dysfunctional glucose homeostasis, increased metabolic acidosis, and the possibility of triggering inflammation by C-peptide elevation in plasma.Low carbohydrate intake (<45% of total energy) was found to significantly correlate with dysregulated glucose homeostasis as measured by elevations in HOMA-IR, HOMA-β% assessment, and C-peptide levels. Low carbohydrate intake was also found to be coupled with lower serum bicarbonate and serum albumin levels, with an increased anion gap indicating metabolic acidosis