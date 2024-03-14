News Low Carb diet Causes Insulin Resistance [new study]

The study included 120 participants who were healthy, had a normal weight (BMI 25 kg/m2), and had no history of a major medical condition.
Overall, the findings of the study showed that, for the first time, low-carbohydrate intake in healthy individuals of a normal weight might lead to dysfunctional glucose homeostasis, increased metabolic acidosis, and the possibility of triggering inflammation by C-peptide elevation in plasma.

Low carbohydrate intake (<45% of total energy) was found to significantly correlate with dysregulated glucose homeostasis as measured by elevations in HOMA-IR, HOMA-β% assessment, and C-peptide levels. Low carbohydrate intake was also found to be coupled with lower serum bicarbonate and serum albumin levels, with an increased anion gap indicating metabolic acidosis

tumblr_momzmzEmfx1sv7lzeo1_500.gif


eat your crabs bros.
 
