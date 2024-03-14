KOPPE
△
@red
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 7,570
- Reaction score
- 16,046
The study included 120 participants who were healthy, had a normal weight (BMI 25 kg/m2), and had no history of a major medical condition.
Overall, the findings of the study showed that, for the first time, low-carbohydrate intake in healthy individuals of a normal weight might lead to dysfunctional glucose homeostasis, increased metabolic acidosis, and the possibility of triggering inflammation by C-peptide elevation in plasma.
Low carbohydrate intake (<45% of total energy) was found to significantly correlate with dysregulated glucose homeostasis as measured by elevations in HOMA-IR, HOMA-β% assessment, and C-peptide levels. Low carbohydrate intake was also found to be coupled with lower serum bicarbonate and serum albumin levels, with an increased anion gap indicating metabolic acidosis
Overall, the findings of the study showed that, for the first time, low-carbohydrate intake in healthy individuals of a normal weight might lead to dysfunctional glucose homeostasis, increased metabolic acidosis, and the possibility of triggering inflammation by C-peptide elevation in plasma.
Low carbohydrate intake (<45% of total energy) was found to significantly correlate with dysregulated glucose homeostasis as measured by elevations in HOMA-IR, HOMA-β% assessment, and C-peptide levels. Low carbohydrate intake was also found to be coupled with lower serum bicarbonate and serum albumin levels, with an increased anion gap indicating metabolic acidosis
Frontiers | Low carbohydrate intake correlates with trends of insulin resistance and metabolic acidosis in healthy lean individuals
IntroductionBoth obesity and a poor diet are considered major risk factors for triggering insulin resistance syndrome (IRS) and the development of type 2 dia...
www.frontiersin.org