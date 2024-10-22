i've waited a good five months or so before making this thread, because i wanted to see the results first. my mother has always been overweight. not super overweight, but i'd say around a good thirty pounds over. never more than that. earlier this year i was visiting my parents over the weekend, and i noticed my mom eating. nothing out of the ordinary. but when i saw her eat, i noticed that she was eating without even realizing it. in other words, not actually engaged in the act of eating. she was talking over the phone with a friend, and between moments of her speaking, she would manage to get in a bite or two before going on another minute-long rant about whatever. after seeing that go on for about ten minutes, and after her conversation was over, i spoke to her and gave her some, what i would consider insight, on how i personally lost weight.



i told her the key to losing weight, at least in my experience, is to focus on what you're eating. by that, i mean if you take your time to focus on what you're eating and treat the act of eating as an adventure and/or experiment, you get a lot more out of eating and you'll realize that you don't need a lot of food, either. when you eat something, say an apple, take a bite and assess whether it's temperature-wise hot or cold, is it mild or spicy, is it hard or soft. when you're biting and chewing the food, what's the texture like? is there an aftertaste? was it sweet or sour? you go through all these mental exercises while eating food, and it becomes much more than just feeding yourself nutrients to continue living. it's fun. the act of eating different foods and noticing differences is interesting. and you can get all that out of just one bite of what you're eating. after one bite, you don't have to continue with another bite right away. give it a minute or two. let your senses clear out then go for another bite. you can then have the same experiences all over again. if you approach eating this way, an entire meal can give you tons of great sensations you never would have noticed before. and in the end, you need way less food and you're more satisfied.



my mother has stuck to this for almost five months, and she has lost more than twenty pounds, but more importantly, has kept it off. i saw my parents this past weekend, and my mother was incredibly lively and happy. anyway, if this helps anyone out there with weight issues, maybe the above will help.