Social Losing my (marathon) virginity

I need fitness goals to work towards otherwise my training meanders.

My goal for the last 6 months has been to do my first Marathon. That's 42.2km or 26.2 miles.

I have been a occasional runner throughout my life but nothing extravagant. I did a half marathon 10 years ago, but I'm 38 years old now and weigh 96kg aka 210lb (15 stone for @Tone C and @Zer )

So I'm a little old and a little heavy and also not as exercised and as flexible as I should be.

Training been going OK, I've been doing 30+ km a week for several weeks including half marathons each long run the last couple weeks. The event is on October 6th. Will push until then with a 10 day taper off. I'm not aiming to set a world record. Just have a solid enjoyable run and get across the line in around 5hr or so injury free. I haven't been training as consistently or as hard as I'd like due to life factors and that is stressing me out a little.

Here is the course :

Screenshot_20240903-115114.png

Any marathon experts or long distance runners in the house wanna share their wisdom, funny stories, trophy walls?
 
Well I'm not the biggest training expert but I can say my friends who have ran marathons planned a food place they really loved and just pigged out after all of it. So maybe look into something nice in the area to treat yourself with?

Also electrolytes will be pivotal same for simple sugars.
 
Use nipple pasties and try not to shit your pants
 
Random advice:

  • If you can run a half marathon today, then you can run a full marathon in a month. You have figured out your long distance pace. Great work.
  • The lighter you are, the easier the race will be.
  • Practice your hydration and eating routines. Both are important and they are much harder on race day when you are in a crowd (grabbing those stupid little cups and drinking from them is surprisingly difficult)
  • Have fun. It should be a happy experience. Nobody cares about your time or any of that nonsense. If you have to walk a bit or whatever, don't worry about it.
Best of luck.
 
Thankyou I will eat a succulent Chinese meal post race
 
Thanks this sortof stuff makes me feel less stressed.

Have you run many marathons
 
Isnt it gonna be hard to run bent over like that
 
Okay.

Don't run in new shoes, make sure you've got a decent broken in pair.

Lube or cover your nipples up.

Don't wear cotton.

FFS make sure you drink plenty during the run . I remember my first official race of 18 miles. I'd done the miles loads in training without issue . On the day I didn't drink anywhere near enough and really struggled to complete it.

Good luck x
 
Sweating over time might loosen the adhesive of a nipple bandaging setup.
He should probably just lube them and post pics here so we can see if he’s doing it right.
 
I have only run a couple.

First one was just for the experience. I was living in a cold climate, trained after work in the snow and cold everyday, got a cold right before the actual marathon (in a warm climate).

Second time was more of a lark. I had been doing a lot of trail running. My running endurance was good. I found out that there were still slots available at a well known marathon that was coming up in about 3 months. I added a long run a week to my training and that was about it. Being healthy going in, I hit my goal time.

Not sure if I will ever run another one or not. Never can tell.

As for you, it is easy to write "don't be so stressed" but more difficult to apply that mantra. You seem to have the right attitude. Training is never perfect. I always ran a couple of 32km practice runs. Not scientific but it always gave me confidence that I could do the full distance. Like, "I can always run 10k if I have to". If you are doing half marathons already, you are good to go. You can do it. You know the pace. You just have to stay relaxed, keep to your pace, drink some gatorade, and don't stop. Even if you walk for a bit, as long as you are moving forward you are doing it. You will finish!

Also - my thighs randomly rub somedays and so I grease those babies up.

The main thing is just to remember that this is supposed to be fun. You have already done the hard part. Lots of kms. Probably a lot of them on your own.

Best of luck
 
