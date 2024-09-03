davidlemonparty said: Thanks this sortof stuff makes me feel less stressed.



Have you run many marathons Click to expand...

I have only run a couple.First one was just for the experience. I was living in a cold climate, trained after work in the snow and cold everyday, got a cold right before the actual marathon (in a warm climate).Second time was more of a lark. I had been doing a lot of trail running. My running endurance was good. I found out that there were still slots available at a well known marathon that was coming up in about 3 months. I added a long run a week to my training and that was about it. Being healthy going in, I hit my goal time.Not sure if I will ever run another one or not. Never can tell.As for you, it is easy to write "don't be so stressed" but more difficult to apply that mantra. You seem to have the right attitude. Training is never perfect. I always ran a couple of 32km practice runs. Not scientific but it always gave me confidence that I could do the full distance. Like, "I can always run 10k if I have to". If you are doing half marathons already, you are good to go. You can do it. You know the pace. You just have to stay relaxed, keep to your pace, drink some gatorade, and don't stop. Even if you walk for a bit, as long as you are moving forward you are doing it. You will finish!Also - my thighs randomly rub somedays and so I grease those babies up.The main thing is just to remember that this is supposed to be fun. You have already done the hard part. Lots of kms. Probably a lot of them on your own.Best of luck