davidlemonparty
I need fitness goals to work towards otherwise my training meanders.
My goal for the last 6 months has been to do my first Marathon. That's 42.2km or 26.2 miles.
I have been a occasional runner throughout my life but nothing extravagant. I did a half marathon 10 years ago, but I'm 38 years old now and weigh 96kg aka 210lb (15 stone for @Tone C and @Zer )
So I'm a little old and a little heavy and also not as exercised and as flexible as I should be.
Training been going OK, I've been doing 30+ km a week for several weeks including half marathons each long run the last couple weeks. The event is on October 6th. Will push until then with a 10 day taper off. I'm not aiming to set a world record. Just have a solid enjoyable run and get across the line in around 5hr or so injury free. I haven't been training as consistently or as hard as I'd like due to life factors and that is stressing me out a little.
Here is the course :
Any marathon experts or long distance runners in the house wanna share their wisdom, funny stories, trophy walls?
