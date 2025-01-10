Marathon runners are disgusting

Fedorgasm
How the hell is it just acceptable to shit your pants in this sport?
You don't see this in any other sport. The stakes and money are much higher in football, but you don't see Patrick Mahomes shitting his pants because he's too important to come out of the game.
And in MMA, yes, there have been a couple very rare instances where a fighter has sharted, no need to post gifs, but fighters are getting hit in the gut, body triangled, and stacked in the guard, which would make it very difficult to hold in any tummy trouble you're having. And yet it's STILL incredibly rare.
And I understand that it takes 4 hours to run a marathon, my point is that they should stop and take a shit if they need to. Then go back to running.
Racecar drivers need to make pit stops for gas and tires, they just learned to get it done as fast as possible.
Train have a speedy shit in one of the portable toilets along the marathon path, and stop shitting while you run!
