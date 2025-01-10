  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Marathon runners are disgusting

How the hell is it just acceptable to shit your pants in this sport?

You don't see this in any other sport. The stakes and money are much higher in football, but you don't see Patrick Mahomes shitting his pants because he's too important to come out of the game.

And in MMA, yes, there have been a couple very rare instances where a fighter has sharted, no need to post gifs, but fighters are getting hit in the gut, body triangled, and stacked in the guard, which would make it very difficult to hold in any tummy trouble you're having. And yet it's STILL incredibly rare.

And I understand that it takes 4 hours to run a marathon, my point is that they should stop and take a shit if they need to. Then go back to running.

Racecar drivers need to make pit stops for gas and tires, they just learned to get it done as fast as possible.

Train have a speedy shit in one of the portable toilets along the marathon path, and stop shitting while you run!
 
You imagine how chapped and raw the ass cheeks would be after running 20 miles with an unwiped asshole?

It's because of the stress and catabolic hormones that puts the sympathetic nervous system into overdrive and prevents you from holding your piss and shit
 
It's because of the stress and catabolic hormones that puts the sympathetic nervous system into overdrive and prevents you from holding your piss and shit
You imagine how chapped and raw the ass cheeks would be after running 20 miles with an unwiped asshole?

<36>

That's one sore gooch
 
How the hell is it just acceptable to shit your pants in this sport?

You don't see this in any other sport. The stakes and money are much higher in football, but you don't see Patrick Mahomes shitting his pants because he's too important to come out of the game.

And in MMA, yes, there have been a couple very rare instances where a fighter has sharted, no need to post gifs, but fighters are getting hit in the gut, body triangled, and stacked in the guard, which would make it very difficult to hold in any tummy trouble you're having. And yet it's STILL incredibly rare.

And I understand that it takes 4 hours to run a marathon, my point is that they should stop and take a shit if they need to. Then go back to running.

Racecar drivers need to make pit stops for gas and tires, they just learned to get it done as fast as possible.

Train have a speedy shit in one of the portable toilets along the marathon path, and stop shitting while you run!
You've been told runners...
They should incorporate the going to the toilet part and your waste should be weighted for extra points. Fibre would become the preferred diet of these athletes.
 
They don’t prep for this? Do a lil enema before hand???
 
They don't prep for this? Do a lil enema before hand???
I'm sure the squeeze out whatever they can before they start, but the sport has a long enough duration so they can cook up a new one whilst they're participating. Especially when they've had a breakfast of high fibre carbs, yogurt and fruit, chased it down with energy drinks and gels, whilst simutaneously putting their body into a metabolic state where it's not prioritising digestion.

Personally I think the guys that run until their nipples bleed have reached the bottom rung of dignity.

Ok marathon noob. Scatbacking is strategic. All the best marathonners eat an extra spicy chili deluxe before the race. It starts hitting the guts around mile 16, just in time for early activation. When you get in a tight gnoosh (thats what marathonners call a pack) and you've been trying to shake MDaiye Boomaye for the past 7 miles but he won't budge, you unleash the sluicies ever so slightly to try and disrupt his gait or if you're lucky, slip him up. At the very least, the trail of funk may undo his senses and timing if he hasn't been training his scatback defense vigorously throughout camp (very rare that anyone would skip this crucial training, but it has happened).

If you're truly a master at scatbacking, you can hold off on your drop points many times throughout the final stretches, expertly delivering slip lanes to the track. Lemi Berhanu's "Mad dash to the brown gold" of 2016 is perhaps the greatest example in recent history we have of this brilliant marathonian technique. He slipped out 3 runners, funked out another and even managed to shit on the second place runners shoe. Who was it? No one remembers his name, he is only known as "Shitfoot" now. They even made a documentary about this on the Scat Olympics podcast.
 
Ok marathon noob. Scatbacking is strategic. All the best marathonners eat an extra spicy chili deluxe before the race. It starts hitting the guts around mile 16, just in time for early activation. When you get in a tight gnoosh (thats what marathonners call a pack) and you've been trying to shake MDaiye Boomaye for the past 7 miles but he won't budge, you unleash the sluicies ever so slightly to try and disrupt his gait or if you're lucky, slip him up. At the very least, the trail of funk may undo his senses and timing if he hasn't been training his scatback defense vigorously throughout camp (very rare that anyone would skip this crucial training, but it has happened).

If you're truly a master at scatbacking, you can hold off on your drop points many times throughout the final stretches, expertly delivering slip lanes to the track. Lemi Berhanu's "Mad dash to the brown gold" of 2016 is perhaps the greatest example in recent history we have of this brilliant marathonian technique. He slipped out 3 runners, funked out another and even managed to shit on the second place runners shoe. Who was it? No one remembers his name, he is only known as "Shitfoot" now. They even made a documentary about this on the Scat Olympics podcast.
I know it's only January but you just became the frontrunner for poster of the year
 
