losing interest in ufc

Hi, is it just me, or have UFC cards been so bad lately that I've started losing interest in MMA? I mean, there are still some fights and fighters that I look forward to, but for example, I've kind of lost all interest in the smaller weight divisions, except for 145. Welterweight sucks too. It feels like the UFC is becoming boring as hell and the next ppv is pretty pathetic 3 wmma fight and then all manlets. My god I want to go back in time