losing interest in ufc

Hi, is it just me, or have UFC cards been so bad lately that I've started losing interest in MMA? I mean, there are still some fights and fighters that I look forward to, but for example, I've kind of lost all interest in the smaller weight divisions, except for 145. Welterweight sucks too. It feels like the UFC is becoming boring as hell and the next ppv is pretty pathetic 3 wmma fight and then all manlets. My god I want to go back in time
 
This year has been terrible. Its the first year i have skipped entire cards. I usually watch at least one or two fights, but there has been atleast 4 cards i completely skipped. And i couldnt even tell you what cards they were, except last weeks was one of them.
 
Join the club. Sherdoggers hate mma


It's also dying, ya know
 
Can we get a self help forum/support group/feelings dump for these threads?
 
It's been 29 events and 12 title fights so far this year.

I watched total of 3 events (UFC 298, UFC 300, UFC 305) and 5 title fights (Volk-Topuria, Pereira-Hill, Aspinall-Blaydes, Belal-Edwards and DDP-Izzy).
 
