The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Movie in the Works From New Line, Warner Bros. Animation

LoTR3.0.jpg


Twenty years after making its first journey into the lands created by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line is returning to the worlds of The Lord of the Rings.

The Warner Bros. movie division, which made the Oscar-winning Rings trilogy and later adapted The Hobbit, has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime set in Tolkien’s fantasy world, the companies announced Thursday.

Titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the stand-alone feature will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who last directed TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and produced by Joseph Chou. The two have worked on some of the biggest anime franchises over the years, including Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, Ultraman and Appleseed, on top of Ghost in the Shell.

Rohirrim is being written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the creators behind Netflix’s Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series.

Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote Rings and Hobbit with filmmaker Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh — winning the best adapted screenplay Oscar for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King — is serving as a consultant on the project.

Jackson is not involved with Rohirrim but has blessed its making, according to insiders. The project is on the fast-track with animation being done at Sola Entertaiment and voice-casting underway. The plan is to release the movie theatrically.

Rohirrim ties to the original trilogy, specifically the second installment, The Two Towers, by focusing on an untold story behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress at the center of the movie’s epic battle. The story will be set hundreds of years before that fateful war and, according to the announcement, tell of the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the king of Rohan.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...m-new-line-warner-animation-group-1234965985/
 
Really wish they'd suck it up and do The Silmarillion.

But Beren laughed. 'For little price,' he said, 'do Elven-kings sell their daughters: for gems, and things made by craft. But if this be your will, Thingol, I will perform it. And when we meet again my hand shall hold a Silmaril from the Iron Crown; for you have not looked the last upon Beren son of Barahir.”
 
Loiosh said:
Good luck with that one, it's a bit complex in comparison.
 
Loiosh said:
I would love to see that, but at the same time I think it would be very difficult to do it justice.
 
Loiosh said:
You could adapt so much from it but to do it all would take MCU level effort and time.

Beren and Luthien
Turin Turumbar

Would be two great ones and probably the most easily adaptable
 
Loiosh said:
Thingol is what I named my penis.
 
Loiosh said:
They don't have the rights to that, earlier stuff needs to be based on the LOTR appendix's so basically second and third age only.
 
William Huggins said:
Good luck with that one, it's a bit complex in comparison.
The Animatrix was mentioned in this thread.

Can you imagine an animated anthology like that based on stories from The Silmarillion?

@moreorless87 mentioned they don't have the rights but fuck that, get them.

Eventually it's going to be in the public domain anyways.
 
Loiosh said:
I’m torn on this. Idk if it’s needed. Silmarillion is basically perfect. Do you need more?
 
I like who the writers are. Hopefully the rest is up to par.
 
