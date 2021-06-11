Dragonlordxxxxx
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Movie in the Works From New Line, Warner Bros. Animation
Twenty years after making its first journey into the lands created by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line is returning to the worlds of The Lord of the Rings.
The Warner Bros. movie division, which made the Oscar-winning Rings trilogy and later adapted The Hobbit, has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime set in Tolkien’s fantasy world, the companies announced Thursday.
Titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the stand-alone feature will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who last directed TV series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, and produced by Joseph Chou. The two have worked on some of the biggest anime franchises over the years, including Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, Ultraman and Appleseed, on top of Ghost in the Shell.
Rohirrim is being written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the creators behind Netflix’s Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series.
Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote Rings and Hobbit with filmmaker Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh — winning the best adapted screenplay Oscar for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King — is serving as a consultant on the project.
Jackson is not involved with Rohirrim but has blessed its making, according to insiders. The project is on the fast-track with animation being done at Sola Entertaiment and voice-casting underway. The plan is to release the movie theatrically.
Rohirrim ties to the original trilogy, specifically the second installment, The Two Towers, by focusing on an untold story behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress at the center of the movie’s epic battle. The story will be set hundreds of years before that fateful war and, according to the announcement, tell of the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the king of Rohan.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...m-new-line-warner-animation-group-1234965985/
