The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Anime Movie in the Works From New Line, Warner Bros. Animation

Twenty years after making its first journey into the lands created by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line is returning to the worlds ofThe Warner Bros. movie division, which made the Oscar-winningtrilogy and later adapted, has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime set in Tolkien’s fantasy world, the companies announced Thursday.Titled, the stand-alone feature will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who last directed TV series, and produced by Joseph Chou. The two have worked on some of the biggest anime franchises over the years, includingandon top ofis being written by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the creators behind Netflix’s Emmy-winningseries.Philippa Boyens, who co-wroteandwith filmmaker Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh — winning the best adapted screenplay Oscar for— is serving as a consultant on the project.Jackson is not involved withbut has blessed its making, according to insiders. The project is on the fast-track with animation being done at Sola Entertaiment and voice-casting underway. The plan is to release the movie theatrically.ties to the original trilogy, specifically the second installment,, by focusing on an untold story behind Helm’s Deep, the fortress at the center of the movie’s epic battle. The story will be set hundreds of years before that fateful war and, according to the announcement, tell of the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the king of Rohan.