I was thinking about the Vietnam War movie thread, and seeing quite a few movies on netflix about the Iraq and Afghanistan War, I realized there are not that many Hollywood productions set in the Korean War.



The only major American production I could think of off the top of my head is Mash, which isn't a big budget movie and also very old. There are a quite a few Korean made movies, obviously, but there seems to almost no major films about the Korean War except for really old films from the 50s. Doing some research there are a few Korean made movies that star western actors like The Battle of Jangsari with Megan Fox of all people, and Operation Chromite with Liam Neeson as MacArthur lol.



The only recently made movie about the Korean War I could find was Devotion, a smaller netflix production which wasn't even really about the Korean war; it was about the struggles of a black guy being a fighter pilot in the 50s. It was a decent movie but the last act when they go to combat in Korea feels very rushed.



Despite more than 30,000 Americans dying in Korea, I'm guessing it got kind of forgotten because it wasn't really a win for the US. But it's a setting with huge set pieces like hordes of Chinese soldiers, hand to hand combat, early jet fighters, etc.



I'm surprised there hasn't been a big budget hollywood production about the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, where US marines were surrounded in the freezing cold and had to fight off hordes of Chinese troops or the British troops at the battle of Imjin River, where from what I know, the Brits fought until they ran out of ammo. Or movie about Spiers, who was in Easy Company in Europe and led an airborne company in Korea. Or about the first jet fighter aces fighting Soviet pilots.



I'm guessing Korea got overshadowed by the huge victory of WWII and the tragedy of Vietnam.

Would you like to see a hollywood film about the Korean War?