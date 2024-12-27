Looks like China not waiting for the US to decide if or if not they will build a flying wing like NGAD fighter bomber. It's significantly larger then the F22 an a whole lot larger then F35.



It's supersonic based on It's swept wing design an can very likely carry a considerable payloads in It's bays lowering it's radar footprint.



It's far from production ready based on the design but does show It's in development. You know China would not leak this out by accident.



In other news China defense budget now believed to be between 350 billion am 500 billion dollars. Not the 180 billion being previously reported.



Very likely they have their own loyal wingman project in the works. Based on the progress China has made with DJI drones one could assume that to has progressed well beyond concept stages.

This being said a lot is in the dark about this fighter bomber design. It's very likely speed an agility limited due to having lack of control surfaces.





