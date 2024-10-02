Longest you've ever kept a car?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,360
Reaction score
8,277
I've had my 2004 Toyota Corolla since 2012. That's 12 years, longest I've ever owned a car.

The funny thing is that this was was supposed to be a temporary car since it was already an older vehicle when I bought it. But I still have it as my daily driver. Never had any mechanical issues aside from its burning a little bit of oil, but it's no biggie. I never have to top it off as I change the oil every 6 months anyway.
 
I got rid of previous car when it probably just needed a new battery. I later learned the batteries go bad after a few years.

I imagine electric car comes with much bigger battery replacement cost.
 
Sweater of AV said:
{<huh}

I have so many questions lol.
Click to expand...
It was a 25 yr old used car and I had achieved typical legendary Sherdogger level of success, so it was time for brand new car.

Do you remember in Road House when Dalton was leaving his old job to go work at the Double Douche and drove out his everyday car and tossed the keys to the bum who may have been portrayed by a famous guitar player who said "What I look like, a valet?" and Dalton said "Keep it, it's yours."? I didn't quite do that.
 
12 years. A jeep wrangler. Did not look after it and it gave me next to no trouble.
 
Bathwater said:
And do a bukkake scene.
Click to expand...
Wood
bukkake-udon-square.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,608
Messages
56,271,276
Members
175,139
Latest member
TylerScottDix

Share this page

Back
Top