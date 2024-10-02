Longest you've ever kept a car?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,360
- Reaction score
- 8,277
I've had my 2004 Toyota Corolla since 2012. That's 12 years, longest I've ever owned a car.
The funny thing is that this was was supposed to be a temporary car since it was already an older vehicle when I bought it. But I still have it as my daily driver. Never had any mechanical issues aside from its burning a little bit of oil, but it's no biggie. I never have to top it off as I change the oil every 6 months anyway.
