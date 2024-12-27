International London-listed miner pauses Mozambique operation amid political unrest

Gemfields makes decision over ruby mining after groups ‘took advantage’ of situation to try to invade its site

Mark Sweney

3350.jpg

Rough rubies at a gems market. Photograph: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

The London-listed mining company Gemfields said it had temporarily halted its ruby mining operation in Mozambique after groups “took advantage” of political unrest to set fire and attempt to invade its site, resulting in two deaths.

Gemfields, one of the world’s largest miners of coloured gemstones, said more than 200 people associated with illegal ruby mining attempted to invade the residential village built by the company next to its Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) operation in northern Mozambique on Christmas Eve.

The company, which is incorporated in Guernsey and listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges, said the groups were trying to take advantage of the widespread civil unrest after the controversial and disputed national election.

Gemfields said on Friday that looters set fire to community buildings built by MRM and that security forces, made up of the Mozambican police and the military, protected the residential village in a “staged escalation of force” that resulted in two individuals being shot and killed.

On the same day, a vocational training centre built by MRM, and operated by Mozambique’s Institute for Vocational Training and Labor Studies, in the nearby village of Wikupuri was looted and damaged.

The unrest resulted in Gemfields temporarily relocating some of its more than 500 employees, halting its operation since Christmas Eve. It began a phased return of staff on Thursday.

“Given the company’s priority remains the safety and security of its personnel, a number of people were temporarily relocated to off-site locations given the increased risk profile,” Gemfields said.

“MRM maintained a sizeable presence on site of more than 500 persons across employees, contractors and security components. While MRM’s operations were halted from 24 December, MRM intends to return to normal operations before the end of the year. The company continues to closely monitor the evolving situation and will provide further updates as necessary.”

On Monday, Mozambique’s top court confirmed the victory of the ruling party, Frelimo, in the October election, which caused widespread protests by groups claiming the vote was rigged.

The Constitutional Council has the final say over the electoral process.

At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

The Frelimo party has governed the southern African country since 1975.

Kenmare Resources, which operates a titanium mine in northern Mozambique, has said there have been no material incidents at its operations and no damage to its facilities.

Gemfields owns expansive mining operations including Kagem in Zambia, which produces almost a quarter of the world’s emeralds, as well as the luxury jeweller Fabergé, known for its lavish eggs. In the past, Gemfields has used stars such as the Hollywood actor Mila Kunis as the face of the company.

https://www.theguardian.com/busines...ts-mozambique-operation-amid-political-unrest
 

At least 6,000 inmates escape Mozambique jail amid post-election riots​


Police chief says 33 prisoners dead and 15 others injured after confrontation with security forces
images

At least 6,000 inmates escaped from a high-security prison in Mozambique’s capital Maputo on Christmas Day after a rebellion, the chief of police has said, as widespread post-election riots and violence continue to engulf the country.

The police general commander, Bernardino Rafael, said 33 prisoners had died and 15 others were injured during a confrontation with the security forces.

The prisoners fled during violent protests in which police cars, stations and general public infrastructure were destroyed after Mozambique’s constitutional council confirmed the ruling Frelimo party as the winner of the 9 October elections.
bane-moves-to-gotham-and-immediately-blows-up-arkham-1622676848.jpg

The escape from Maputo’s central prison, located 14km south-west of the city, started about midday on Wednesday after “agitation” by a “group of subversive protesters”, Rafael said. He said prisoners at the facility had snatched weapons from prison officers and began freeing other detainees.

Rafael said: “A curious fact is that in that prison we had 29 convicted terrorists, who they released. We are worried, as a country, as Mozambicans, as members of the defence and security forces.

“They[protesters] were making noise demanding that they be able to remove the prisoners who are there serving their sentences”, said Rafael, adding that the protests led to the collapse of a wall, allowing the prisoners to flee.

He called for the voluntary surrender of the escaped prisoners and for the population to be informed about the fugitives.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moment inmates left the prison, while other recordings revealed the captures made by military personnel and prison guards. Many prisoners tried to hide in homes, but some were unsuccessful and were detained.

In an amateur video, one prisoner, still with handcuffs on his right wrist, said he had been in the disciplinary section of the maximum security prison and had been released by other inmates.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...cape-mozambique-jail-amid-post-election-riots
 
