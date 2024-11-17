  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Llontop is not UFC level and doesn't deserve to be on this card.

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
Holy moly this is bad. I see guys at my gym who have better technique. Only got to the UFC because he is tough, but he has very little technical ability. Can't even make weight and is obviously carrying too much body fat. He is like a poverty Kelvin Gastelum. Only on main card as a last minute replacement. Gotta call the bullshit it out when you see it, this is on the one of the biggest PPVs of the year and we have local level talent on the show.

Was brought in to be a punching bag nothing more. Its a shame they do this to guys and its a shame they put it on the main card.

Martinez vs McGhee could have been the first fight. This fight made no sense.
 
He was supposed to showcase Ruffy with a big KO but his damn chin was too good and he was too tough. Respect to him for that one but it’s clear he was on the PPV just to be an easy, highlight reel for Ruffy.
 
Agreed, but this card has lost too many fights for Dana not to have Ruffy fight.
 
He was supposed to be what Kris Moutinho was for OMalley, but Ruffy is nowhere near the level of OMalley
 
There's PVP thread about the card, your thread isn't it's own thread worthy lol
 
James Lollipop missed weight by 17 pounds, that's criminal.
 
tritestill said:
There's PVP thread about the card, your thread isn't it's own thread worthy lol
Click to expand...
images
 
