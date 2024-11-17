Llontop is not UFC level and doesn't deserve to be on this card.

Holy moly this is bad. I see guys at my gym who have better technique. Only got to the UFC because he is tough, but he has very little technical ability. Can't even make weight and is obviously carrying too much body fat. He is like a poverty Kelvin Gastelum. Only on main card as a last minute replacement. Gotta call the bullshit it out when you see it, this is on the one of the biggest PPVs of the year and we have local level talent on the show.



Was brought in to be a punching bag nothing more. Its a shame they do this to guys and its a shame they put it on the main card.



Martinez vs McGhee could have been the first fight. This fight made no sense.