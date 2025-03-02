This Has To Be The Worst Fight Card On Paper Ever Tonight

Legendary
Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
This has got to be the worst card on paper I have seen in years. Half the fighters don't even have wikipedia pages, and the other half are largely mediocre fighters that will be cut tonight. Its like the hunger games of the jobbers.
Cody Brundage doesn't deserve to be in the UFC and somehow this guy keeps getting main card spots and even the co main tonight.
Nasrat is a gatekeeper on a good day.
Kape is insufferable and not as good as he thinks he is.
Austen Lane needs to pick a different hobby.
