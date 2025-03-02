This Has To Be The Worst Fight Card On Paper Ever Tonight

Black9 said: Hyder is a prospect, not in age, but his skills are fun to watch and a "prospect" as his fighting style could translate to a far quicker title shot.



Danny Barlow was/is a hell of a prospect. He just suffered his 1st loss ever after a small, but decent win streak. Sam patterson is no can. He's had one UFC KO loss, but has been excellent since. Islam Makhachev had a KO loss in the beginning as well.

Counting out someone off of 1-2 losses is terrible boxing logic you're following. Click to expand...

No, I follow the prospext aspect of this sport as a past time, I rarely watch cards live anymore and miss a lot of UFC cards. But I follow each major region, the IMMAFs, prominent gyms etc. I also trained and coached. I have a decent eye for who's got potential and talent, for who's a QUALITY prospect. These guys aren't even on the fucking radar, they're just random decent regional American guys so they get handed UFC contracts. Barlow is almost 30, he just lost to a not top 30 caliber guy and went to a split decision vs a not top 50 caliber guy in his last two fights. He's cooked brother, you don't know what you're talking about.Hyder is 34 at Featherweight, he won't be going far, absolutely no real top 10 potential.There's quality prospects out there, I don't always write them off for a singular loss, but sometimes guys get exposed. Like Talbott? On the regional scene you could tell the kid would get taken down by not so talented guys, he also trains at a hole in the wall gym where he's the only accomplished fighter in it and he started MMA a bit late...as flashy as he looked in victory it didn't override the potential he had to get exposed.