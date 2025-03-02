  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

This Has To Be The Worst Fight Card On Paper Ever Tonight

This has got to be the worst card on paper I have seen in years. Half the fighters don't even have wikipedia pages, and the other half are largely mediocre fighters that will be cut tonight. Its like the hunger games of the jobbers.

Cody Brundage doesn't deserve to be in the UFC and somehow this guy keeps getting main card spots and even the co main tonight.

Nasrat is a gatekeeper on a good day.

Kape is insufferable and not as good as he thinks he is.

Austen Lane needs to pick a different hobby.
 
Yea fuck this

of-al-bundy-loosing-it-and-throwing-the-remote-at-the-tv-from-the-hit-show-married-with-children
 
Lawl. I didn't even know there was a card tonight. I'll skim through most of them. Kape is the only fighter I would give a crap to watch here. Kinda trash overall.
 
actually it's a really fun and entertaining card

you guys are actaully just casuals admit it;

if you dont want to see amil, gomis, chepe, johnson, terminov, kape, amabaylev, or ribovic kinda just a casual to be very honest with you my man
 
no, that was Viera vs Tate
or Ladd vs Dumont

this fight card is bad but its not as bad as those 2
 
Mynameisjeff said:
Still can't believe people still defend these shit cards.

" But but but so-and-so is a good prospect!"

Cool! Then give him a spot lower on a card people will actually fucking want to watch.
Also NO card should ever be headlined FLW or WMMA. Ya I said it.
They are free cards. You can not watch.
 
Black9 said:
Hyder Amil and Danny Barlow are QUALITY prospects.
The main card shouldn't be too bad.
Hyder Amil is 34 years old, he's not even a prospect at all. Danny Barlow just lost to a can. Do you know anything about MMA? These guys are shit prospects, they lack potential and youth. American prospects are almost never good these days.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Hyder Amil is 34 years old, he's not even a prospect at all. Danny Barlow just lost to a can. Do you know anything about MMA? These guys are shit prospects, they lack potential and youth. American prospects are almost never good these days.
Hyder is a prospect, not in age, but his skills are fun to watch and a "prospect" to how fast they can attain a title shot is what i determine as "prospect". His fighting style could translate to a far quicker title shot.

Danny Barlow was/is a hell of a prospect. He just suffered his 1st loss ever after a small, but decent win streak. Sam patterson is no can. He's had one UFC KO loss, but has been excellent since. Islam Makhachev had a KO loss in the beginning as well.
Counting out someone off of 1-2 losses is terrible boxing logic you're following.
 
Black9 said:
Hyder is a prospect, not in age, but his skills are fun to watch and a "prospect" as his fighting style could translate to a far quicker title shot.

Danny Barlow was/is a hell of a prospect. He just suffered his 1st loss ever after a small, but decent win streak. Sam patterson is no can. He's had one UFC KO loss, but has been excellent since. Islam Makhachev had a KO loss in the beginning as well.
Counting out someone off of 1-2 losses is terrible boxing logic you're following.
No, I follow the prospext aspect of this sport as a past time, I rarely watch cards live anymore and miss a lot of UFC cards. But I follow each major region, the IMMAFs, prominent gyms etc. I also trained and coached. I have a decent eye for who's got potential and talent, for who's a QUALITY prospect. These guys aren't even on the fucking radar, they're just random decent regional American guys so they get handed UFC contracts. Barlow is almost 30, he just lost to a not top 30 caliber guy and went to a split decision vs a not top 50 caliber guy in his last two fights. He's cooked brother, you don't know what you're talking about.

Hyder is 34 at Featherweight, he won't be going far, absolutely no real top 10 potential.

There's quality prospects out there, I don't always write them off for a singular loss, but sometimes guys get exposed. Like Talbott? On the regional scene you could tell the kid would get taken down by not so talented guys, he also trains at a hole in the wall gym where he's the only accomplished fighter in it and he started MMA a bit late...as flashy as he looked in victory it didn't override the potential he had to get exposed.
 
Worst card ever, UFC has dieded,gvjhfidgjkbidfjhngbikdg
