House Democrats attempted to pass a resolution Monday morning that calls on Pence and the Cabinet

to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him.



House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., made a unanimous consent request on the

House floor during a brief session.



The request was objected to by GOP Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democrats they will move forward with an impeachment vote

immediately if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment and

remove Trump from power.



The article of impeachment says:

"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United states and its institutions of Government He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the article says.



The measure also says that Trump has "demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and

has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of

law."



The impeachment article also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where he urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.







Nothing the guy said or did was illegal. Trump's call to protest does not constitute insurrection and

it seems that the House Democrats are going to vote without proper deliberation just to get their

impeachment #2 headline. Which will certainly weaken the impeachment process standard.



What happened to the free speech these leftists love so much?



With just nine days left in his term and no chance it would even pass in the Senate which is in recess

until Jan. 19, this is simply more politicking by the Democrats. Boy they sure can move fast when it's

politically advantageous for them though, SMH.





- UPDATED 1/10 FOR CONTEXT -



Full video of the 1/6 speech:





The entire transcript of the speech:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/11/full-transcript-donald-trump-january-6-incendiary-speech

(CNN) House Democrats want you to believe these two things -- at the same time:



1) The threat posed by Donald Trump is so dire that, if Vice President Mike Pence won't remove

him from office this week, then

they must immediately vote to impeach the President





2) In order to avoid cluttering Joe Biden's first days in office with an impeachment trial, they may

wait for up to

100 days

to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.



If those two ideas seem directly contradictory to you, well, good! It means you are paying attention.

Because they are directly contradictory. It can't be

both

incredibly urgent that the House impeach

Trump with just more than a week left in his term AND totally cool for the House to sit on the

articles of impeachment until the Biden administration gets off the ground. Right? Right.



The logic breakdown here is obvious if you spend more than five seconds thinking about it.

*UPDATED 1/13*

