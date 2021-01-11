  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

LIVE FEED: Democrats Vote To impeach Trump. AKA: One More Nothing Burger For The Road

House Democrats attempted to pass a resolution Monday morning that calls on Pence and the Cabinet
to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., made a unanimous consent request on the
House floor during a brief session.

The request was objected to by GOP Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democrats they will move forward with an impeachment vote
immediately if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet do not invoke the 25th Amendment and
remove Trump from power.


The article of impeachment says:
"President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United states and its institutions of Government He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States," the article says.

The measure also says that Trump has "demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office and
has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of
law."

The impeachment article also cited Trump's call with the Georgia Republican secretary of state where he urged him to "find" enough votes for Trump to win the state.




Nothing the guy said or did was illegal. Trump's call to protest does not constitute insurrection and
it seems that the House Democrats are going to vote without proper deliberation just to get their
impeachment #2 headline. Which will certainly weaken the impeachment process standard.

What happened to the free speech these leftists love so much?

With just nine days left in his term and no chance it would even pass in the Senate which is in recess
until Jan. 19, this is simply more politicking by the Democrats. Boy they sure can move fast when it's
politically advantageous for them though, SMH.
- UPDATED 1/10 FOR CONTEXT -

Full video of the 1/6 speech:


The entire transcript of the speech:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/11/full-transcript-donald-trump-january-6-incendiary-speech






(CNN) House Democrats want you to believe these two things -- at the same time:

1) The threat posed by Donald Trump is so dire that, if Vice President Mike Pence won't remove
him from office this week, then they must immediately vote to impeach the President (again).

2) In order to avoid cluttering Joe Biden's first days in office with an impeachment trial, they may
wait for up to 100 days to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

If those two ideas seem directly contradictory to you, well, good! It means you are paying attention.
Because they are directly contradictory. It can't be both incredibly urgent that the House impeach
Trump with just more than a week left in his term AND totally cool for the House to sit on the
articles of impeachment until the Biden administration gets off the ground. Right? Right.

The logic breakdown here is obvious if you spend more than five seconds thinking about it.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/11/politics/trump-impeachment-house-democrats-delay/index.html

*UPDATED 1/13*

jk7707 said:
Free speech? Inciting a riot isn't free speech bud.
I think I know the current problem in this country. Conservatives resist education. They feel it's a liberal/communist plot to brainwash kids. If more Conservatives were educated they'd know the difference between Freedom of Speech and Capitalism.
 
Confucamus said:
Petty and divisive until the end. Way to bring unity to the country.
I think they also have to wonder if this is what their base wants. It's not like any sort of trial is gonna happen before Trump leaves, so do the Dems really want this to be their initial focus of their regime? Impeaching a President who is already out of office? This is your first order of business? This is what the people want and need during a financial and health crisis? Yeah, I don't see that going over too well.
 
genecop said:
They are Pathetic losers..LOL
Since Nov. 3rd Trump has:

- Lost an election by 7 million votes.
- Lost 3 million dollars on a recount that netted his opponent more votes.
- Lost over 60 court cases.
- Lost the senate.
- Lost his beloved twitter account.

No one is as big of a loser as Donald Trump and impeaching him for a second time will only cement his legacy.
 
This isn't going to unite the country. Best thing to do is let President Trump ride off into the sunset. This is just keeping him in the spot light longer and pissing off people who voted for him which was like 49% of the country.
 
jk7707 said:
Free speech? Inciting a riot isn't free speech bud.
What exactly did he say that was illegal then? I know, you don't even know. You are just
regurgitating MSM talking points.

I absolutely love it when MSM rhetoric is just blindly repeated by their followers
 
HereticBD said:
I think they also have to wonder if this is what their base wants. It's not like any sort of trial is gonna happen before Trump leaves, so do the Dems really want this to be their initial focus of their regime? Impeaching a President who is already out of office? This is your first order of business? This is what the people want and need during a financial and health crisis? Yeah, I don't see that going over too well.
From talking with all my friends I think we want it just as a precedent. Biden said that his plan is for the senate to bifurcate their schedule to deal with impeacment and passing covid relief. He said the impeachment will just take a day in the senate.
 
