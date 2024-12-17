List of great fighters who fought out of parallell stance instead of orthodox/southpaw

the cus d'amato style did tend to have a more front facing style, it's one of the criticisms that the purists had in the old days. I think AJ liebling described it like a man rushing forward with a stack of plates to keep them from falling. It's also interesting to note that Floyd Patterson took a ton of knockdowns fighting like that and didn't seem to get knocked down as much when he left D'amato although he didn't totally abandon his home syle (neither did tyson when he left rooney) but he definitely modified it to a more orthodox style.



Bas Rutten isn't a boxer, he talks alot about a lot of things, does have his credentials but he's not a boxer. Tyson fought inside with his feet parallel, not outside, that would make it real hard to both move forward and back as well as not have any balance. George Chuvalo thought that Tyson's inside game suffered because of that stance and he did have a point, you don't have back and forth balance in that stance, now, if you're opponent isn't doing anything, no problem, you can rattle off punches faster than ever from there, but if your opponent clinches or pushes you, you have no balance. We have tons of sensational highlight footage of tyson throwing blinding combinations from that stance, notice that his opponent isn't doing a lot back in most cases. George Chuvalo thought Mike would do better to have his back leg at a 45 degree angle instead. Lots of fighters will square up inside though and just go to war from there, it has it's advantages and disadvantages.