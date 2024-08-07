News Lineal UFC HW Champ Ngannou returns to MMA for PPV on October 19; Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa co-main

Wow, I wonder how many ppvs that will sell. I mean the main event is worth watching... but I'm not paying for Chris Cyborg and Aaron Pico
 
Wow, I wonder how many ppvs that will sell. I mean the main event is worth watching... but I'm not paying for Chris Cyborg and Aaron Pico
I mean if you don't follow non-UFC then I guess. If you follow it then something like Cyborg vs Larissa is a pretty big fight.

The quality of fights is just as good as the UFC. So it probably wouldn't matter what they did for you to buy it.
 
I mean if you don't follow non-UFC then I guess. If you follow it then something like Cyborg vs Larissa is a pretty big fight.

The quality of fights is just as good as the UFC. So it probably wouldn't matter what they did for you to buy it.
Cyborg is like 40 right ? Do they let her juice in PFL?
 
