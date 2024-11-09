  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Relevant throwback to UFC's statement on stripping GDR of her title for ducking Cyborg

"UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg' Justino," the promotion said in a statement. "Subsequently, top contender Justino will face newly signed Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the UFC women’s featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

"UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport.”
www.mmafighting.com

UFC strips Germaine de Randamie of featherweight title, books Cyborg vs. Anderson for UFC 214

Germaine de Randamie is no longer a UFC champion.
Quite relevant to the current situation with Jones & Aspinall.



 
Even Bisping who is the 2nd biggest company man after DC is saying the UFC need to start looking at stripping Jon if he doesn't unify against the interim champ.
 
I don’t care about Jones and Aspinall in particular, but if a champion can choose not to unify and can get away with it, the interim title must be removed as a concept. Who will be willing to fight for it knowing the champ has no obligation to unify?
 
There's no indication that Jones has even been offered the Aspinall fight yet; by all accounts the Stipe fight was always going to be rebooked, which is why there never should have been an interim title granted in the first place. Calling to strip Jones for not taking a fight he hasn't been offered is ridiculous.

When Jones beats Stipe, he'll be offered the Aspinall fight if he doesn't retire, or at least he should be. If he actually turns the fight down, as opposed to talking shit about not wanting to fight Tom online and in the MMA media, then it will be time to discuss stripping the title.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
It was no secret that women's featherweight was made for Cyborg and the winner of Holm/GDR would face her next. The Cyborg fight was offered and Duck Randomly refused, while to the best of our knowledge, Jon/Tommy Boy has never been offered.
You are talking in circles here friend. The UFC won't put a contract aka "Official Offer" for X to fight Y if X actively says I won't fight Y.

Jon saying Aspinall hasn't proven himself worthy to fight me is his prerogative but he can't Legitimately hold onto the UFC HW Champion status while refusing to fight Aspinall. That's assuming he beats Stipe. The Idea of you claiming Jon hasn't been offered a written contract so he can't be Ducking is either you showing that you are ignorant of how things work or a Troll like commitment to Gaslighting yourself because you aren't gaslighting anyone else.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
You are talking in circles here friend. The UFC won't put a contract aka "Official Offer" for X to fight Y if X actively says I won't fight Y.

Jon saying Aspinall hasn't proven himself worthy to fight me is his prerogative but he can't Legitimately hold onto the UFC HW Champion status while refusing to fight Aspinall. That's assuming he beats Stipe. The Idea of you claiming Jon hasn't been offered a written contract so he can't be Ducking is either you showing that you are ignorant of how things work or a Troll like commitment to Gaslighting yourself because you aren't gaslighting anyone else.
I never said that he wasn't ducking, just illustrating how these situations that seem similar on the surface are actually different.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Even Bisping who is the 2nd biggest company man after DC is saying the UFC need to start looking at stripping Jon if he doesn't unify against the interim champ.
Yes but he's a brit first and a UFC employee second.


Still, im glad he is speaking up !
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I never said that he wasn't ducking, just illustrating how these situations that seem similar on the surface are actually different.
There will always be small differences. It is complete hypocrisy on the part of the UFC. They stripped GDR for refusing to fight the #1 contender. They chose to ignore Jon holding the UFC HW title while there is an Interim Champion crowned (An official #1 contender with a Belt to make it more undeniable) and that Interim Title was actually defended. Jon avoiding that fight is 100% Ducking on his part and 100% Hypocrisy on the UFC's part. It is the reason that a UFC title is less meaningful then it used to be. Its a shame because Aspinall's prime is being wasted but what is he supposed to do? Keep defending an Interim Title?
 
OldBoy91 said:
Even Bisping who is the 2nd biggest company man after DC is saying the UFC need to start looking at stripping Jon if he doesn't unify against the interim champ.
To be fair Bisping is the last person that can talk about stripping a champ that refuse to unify, he ducked the #1 contender twice when he was champ and was inactive as fuck
 
Tweak896 said:
GDR was B side and there was no one else in the WFW division. I think it's good UFC stripped her even today.

Jones said he was going to fight Stipe and retire, UFC agreed, he got hurt and they rebooked it. Jones is fine with leaving his belt, so division can move on anyways.
Two things:
1. Jones never said he was fighting Stipe and then retiring prior to his pectoral injury. Quite the opposite.
2. "Jones is fine with leaving his belt so the division can move on" is a false statement. If that were the case Jon wouldn't need the UFC HW title to be on the line against Stipe. They could have made a "Legacy" or "GOAT" belt but Jon would not fight without it being a UFC HW title defense because he needs accolades for his ego. He can't convince himself he is the greatest fighter if he doesn't move up and get some HW accolades. He could actually fight some HWs but he doesn't have the confidence he can rule at HW.

Jon was 32 1/2 when he last fought at LHW and he is 37 now with his 2nd HW fight next week. From the same age Stipe fought Mark Hunt, Arlovski, Werdum, Reem, JDS 2, Ngannou, DC, DC all by the time he was Jon's age. Jon doesn't have REAL confidence he can beat other HWs. He isn't too old to fight a few more years as a HW but he is scared he will lose rather than actually beat himself.
 
