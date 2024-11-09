Tweak896 said: GDR was B side and there was no one else in the WFW division. I think it's good UFC stripped her even today.



Jones said he was going to fight Stipe and retire, UFC agreed, he got hurt and they rebooked it. Jones is fine with leaving his belt, so division can move on anyways.

Two things:1. Jones never said he was fighting Stipe and then retiring prior to his pectoral injury. Quite the opposite.2. "Jones is fine with leaving his belt so the division can move on" is a false statement. If that were the case Jon wouldn't need the UFC HW title to be on the line against Stipe. They could have made a "Legacy" or "GOAT" belt but Jon would not fight without it being a UFC HW title defense because he needs accolades for his ego. He can't convince himself he is the greatest fighter if he doesn't move up and get some HW accolades. He could actually fight some HWs but he doesn't have the confidence he can rule at HW.Jon was 32 1/2 when he last fought at LHW and he is 37 now with his 2nd HW fight next week. From the same age Stipe fought Mark Hunt, Arlovski, Werdum, Reem, JDS 2, Ngannou, DC, DC all by the time he was Jon's age. Jon doesn't have REAL confidence he can beat other HWs. He isn't too old to fight a few more years as a HW but he is scared he will lose rather than actually beat himself.