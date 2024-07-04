An Amazon spokesperson told CBC News on Thursday that the company is disappointed by the decision and called it "a discriminatory tax that will harm Canadian consumers."

As soon as the legislation enabling the tax became law, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada issued a statement strongly objecting to the measure, which they say will raise prices for everyone. Click to expand...

Another nail in the coffin for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals and their chances.In my opinion with the Liberals had just enacted the controversial digital services tax into action.This could likely backfire for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.The Trudeau's Liberals imposing a DST tax will just hurt normal people while the cost of living is still happening.The Amazon spokesperson is right.This is what Justin Trudeau meant "We are listening to Canadians every day" in other words they arent listening to people's concerns they are making it worse.