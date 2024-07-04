  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy Liberal government enacts controversial digital services tax, raising trade concerns

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
12,687
Reaction score
8,843
Another nail in the coffin for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals and their chances.
In my opinion with the Liberals had just enacted the controversial digital services tax into action.

This could likely backfire for Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.
The Trudeau's Liberals imposing a DST tax will just hurt normal people while the cost of living is still happening.

The Amazon spokesperson is right.

This is what Justin Trudeau meant "We are listening to Canadians every day" in other words they arent listening to people's concerns they are making it worse.

Liberal government enacts controversial digital services tax, raising trade concerns


An Amazon spokesperson told CBC News on Thursday that the company is disappointed by the decision and called it "a discriminatory tax that will harm Canadian consumers."
As soon as the legislation enabling the tax became law, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Chamber of Commerce in Canada issued a statement strongly objecting to the measure, which they say will raise prices for everyone.
He's not working for Canada. As much as I can(and do) criticize Biden, I don't think he's actually a traitor to his country. This guy however, is clearly working for someone else. It's so blatant. He's not even attempting to get re-elected.
 
Unless they do something to prevent these ripoff corporations from just raising prices to keep their profits up this kind of stuff is useless. But Pierre Polliver will bend over backwards to kiss corporate ass at the expense of middle class people. He doesn't give a shit about the cost of living, he wants to cancel tax rebates and social services like every other scumbag conservative
 
HereticBD said:
He's not working for Canada. As much as I can(and do) criticize Biden, I don't think he's actually a traitor to his country. This guy however, is clearly working for someone else. It's so blatant. He's not even attempting to get re-elected.
How is he not working for canada when it comes to this legislation?
 
