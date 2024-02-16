Belgian Middleweight MMA-fighter Alain van de Merckt, the only fighter to ever beat ARES HW-champ Slim Trabelsi (first round submission), will also fight on LFL 11. He has a professional MMA-record of 6-0 (2 KO/TKO, 4 sub.).Van de Merckt is an excellent grappler and trains with ONE FC champion Reinier de Ridder on a daily basis, and he also seems to regularly surround himself with several other high-level fighters such as Khamzat Chimaev, Volkan Oezdemir, Arek Wrzosek, Benoît Saint-Denis, Gegard Mousasi, Roberto Soldić, Costello van Steenis, Alistair Overeem, and more.I don’t know much more about his Georgian opponent Giorgi Kvelidze than that he should be a strong wrestler (he got knocked out by Yousri Belgaroui last year), so make sure to check out the posts below:Lastly, I would like point out Clyde Brunswijk.He’s a light-heavyweight Kickboxer with a record of 54-9-1 (16 KO/TKO). Brunswijk had quite some success on the Dutch local circuit, which earned him a call for GLORY Rivals (kinda like DWCS is for UFC). He went 1-1 on the show and didn’t make it to the big GLORY show.Brunswijk is now focused on MMA with a professional record of 2-1 (2 KO/TKO).I think most of you might remember his sparring session with Alex Pereira, which went kind of viral:I don’t really know much about his Polish opponent Łukasz Kulpa than that he looks very motivated (he got submitted by Alain van de Merckt last year), so make sure to check out the posts below: