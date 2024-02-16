BoxerMaurits
Sun. 18.02.2024 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 6 pm CEST
U.S. Broadcast: FREE to watch on Levels Fight League’s Youtube-channel
Location: Mediahaven Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Number of MMA Bouts: 10
Full Fightcard:
“This Sunday, the undefeated Mario Pinto (7-0) puts his LFL Heavyweight title on the line once again in the main-event, as he faces off against the decorated wrestler and Bellator veteran Kasim Aras (8-3).”
“In the co-main event, Yousri Belgaroui (6-3) will seek redemption against the experienced Ahmed Sami (11-3), as the two exilirating strikers will battle it out for the vacant LFL Light-heavyweight title in a rematch of their close contest back in 2022.”
How to Watch:
Available for FREE on LFL’s Youtube-channel:
