1708064554112.jpeg

Sun. 18.02.2024 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 6 pm CEST
U.S. Broadcast: FREE to watch on Levels Fight League’s Youtube-channel
Location: Mediahaven Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Number of MMA Bouts: 10


Full Fightcard:




“This Sunday, the undefeated Mario Pinto (7-0) puts his LFL Heavyweight title on the line once again in the main-event, as he faces off against the decorated wrestler and Bellator veteran Kasim Aras (8-3).”




“In the co-main event, Yousri Belgaroui (6-3) will seek redemption against the experienced Ahmed Sami (11-3), as the two exilirating strikers will battle it out for the vacant LFL Light-heavyweight title in a rematch of their close contest back in 2022.”




How to Watch:

Available for FREE on LFL’s Youtube-channel:
Or on Viaplay in some countries:
 
This Sunday (February 18) LFL 11 is taking place in Amsterdam. I’m attending the event as a cageside reporter for my Dutch combat sports outlet MainEventNL (so keep your eyes open;))
Levels Fight League is a Dutch-based Mixed Martial Arts promotion who aims to provide up-and-coming prospects a platform to showcase their skills. In some time they’ll look to become one of the bigger promotions in Europe.
LFL is quite new to the MMA game, founded in 2021.
Levels Fight League 11 got some very nice fights on the card! A mix between upcoming fighters and bigger, well-known names in combat sports.

I’ll post the most exciting fights to look out for below :)
 
Yousri Belgaroui is a former GLORY Kickboxer who has fought for the Middleweight title three times. Throughout his kickboxing career, he has amassed a record of 27-7 (13 KO/TKO). The Tunisian-Dutch fighter is currently focusing on his Mixed Martial Arts career.
"Baby Face Assassin" has fought twice in kickboxing against former UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and three times against former GLORY Double Champion and UFC Light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (who now is his friend and close training partner).

He’s also my gy :cool:

1708065478212.jpeg

Ahmed Sami holds a win over both Yousri Belgaroui and former GLORY Middleweight champion Jason Wilnis. He mostly fought in UAE Warriors, has a Kickboxing background but is also quite a good grappler:









 
Mario Pinto is a 25-years-old undefeated heavyweight from Portugal, who trains in England. He became the Levels Fight League heavyweight champion last year by winning the 8-man one-night tournament for the vacant HW-title.
His opponent, Karim Aras, will by far be the toughest test of his fighting-career. Karim is an experienced wrestler, who also competed in Bellator:









 
Belgian Middleweight MMA-fighter Alain van de Merckt, the only fighter to ever beat ARES HW-champ Slim Trabelsi (first round submission), will also fight on LFL 11. He has a professional MMA-record of 6-0 (2 KO/TKO, 4 sub.).
Van de Merckt is an excellent grappler and trains with ONE FC champion Reinier de Ridder on a daily basis, and he also seems to regularly surround himself with several other high-level fighters such as Khamzat Chimaev, Volkan Oezdemir, Arek Wrzosek, Benoît Saint-Denis, Gegard Mousasi, Roberto Soldić, Costello van Steenis, Alistair Overeem, and more.

I don’t know much more about his Georgian opponent Giorgi Kvelidze than that he should be a strong wrestler (he got knocked out by Yousri Belgaroui last year), so make sure to check out the posts below:







1708065954859.jpeg


Lastly, I would like point out Clyde Brunswijk.
He’s a light-heavyweight Kickboxer with a record of 54-9-1 (16 KO/TKO). Brunswijk had quite some success on the Dutch local circuit, which earned him a call for GLORY Rivals (kinda like DWCS is for UFC). He went 1-1 on the show and didn’t make it to the big GLORY show.
Brunswijk is now focused on MMA with a professional record of 2-1 (2 KO/TKO).
I think most of you might remember his sparring session with Alex Pereira, which went kind of viral:





I don’t really know much about his Polish opponent Łukasz Kulpa than that he looks very motivated (he got submitted by Alain van de Merckt last year), so make sure to check out the posts below:









 
I've enjoyed a few of their cards and noon Sunday looks pretty good as that's just about when I get done with weekly shopping.

<5>
 
I had no idea of this outside of your thread. I don't follow MMA hardcore any longer but never the less, this seemed ultra quiet to me.
 
Cool! Glover Teixeira arrived in Amsterdam yesterday. He’s definitely attending LFL 11 to support Yousri Belgaroui, I’m 100% sure about that.
Ya’ll know what that means :cool:

1708155979628.jpeg
1708156008096.jpeg
 
Missed this one. For all the dutchies attending today, i hope it will be a banger.
 
