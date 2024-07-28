Let's not be blinded by recency bias

Nabs said: I love Aspinall, but Bisping saying that he could be the GOAT is not happening at all. Like ever... I actually think he'll get caught very soon. His D is suspect.



As far as all the talk about never having seen a HW move like him, how about the Emelianenko brothers? Both had faster hands than him IMO and were as agile.



I think HWs like Cain and DC in their prime would smoke him. I got Frank bodying him too. He's great and exciting and all but let's not get crazy now.



Would love to see him fight Gane, Stipe, and Jon to really gauge how good he is. Click to expand...

Ultimately Bisping is a UFC hype guy, he'll push the idea that nothing beyond the last few years matters and in that respect Aspinall does definitely stand out as a big agile guy in a division full of much more plodding fightersAs you say I do think this fight and the Sergei P match seem to show hiis defence is a bit iffy, as I'v said before I do get a bit of the "Rockholds" from him. Unlike Luke of course he does have power in his hands but I kind of get the idea that he thinks he's better than he is defensively with all the feinting and moving whilst actually still being pretty hittable which does seem like a reciepe for getting hurt at some point. To be fair I spose he ate what Pav and Blaydes landed on him without being hurt at all and guys like Jones and Gane are not exactly known for one punch power.I very much doubt Jones ever fights him though, I think if Stipe or him pull out again he'll likely just retire, probably a match with Gane is next.