Let's not be blinded by recency bias

Nabs
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Sep 2, 2017
- Messages
- 3,857
- Reaction score
- 2,122
I love Aspinall, but Bisping saying that he could be the GOAT is not happening at all. Like ever... I actually think he'll get caught very soon. His D is suspect.
As far as all the talk about never having seen a HW move like him, how about the Emelianenko brothers? Both had faster hands than him IMO and were as agile.
I think HWs like Cain and DC in their prime would smoke him. I got Frank bodying him too. He's great and exciting and all but let's not get crazy now.
Would love to see him fight Gane, Stipe, and Jon to really gauge how good he is.
