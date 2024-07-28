Let's not be blinded by recency bias

I love Aspinall, but Bisping saying that he could be the GOAT is not happening at all. Like ever... I actually think he'll get caught very soon. His D is suspect.

As far as all the talk about never having seen a HW move like him, how about the Emelianenko brothers? Both had faster hands than him IMO and were as agile.

I think HWs like Cain and DC in their prime would smoke him. I got Frank bodying him too. He's great and exciting and all but let's not get crazy now.

Would love to see him fight Gane, Stipe, and Jon to really gauge how good he is.
 
It's standard UFC hype/promotion take it for what it is.



But in saying that it's a pleasant change to have a well rounded top tier HW on the scene again. Tom is a golden era HW in a somewhat weak division.
 
"...His D is suspect." :eek:
 
He got hit a few times and it’s the HW division. You gotta have a great defence to keep winning. I’m afraid he gets knocked out before he becomes teh GOAT.
With that said, Jon’s not fighting this man. No way, unless he’s ready to lose.
 
Hoe many 6'5 260 HWs move like him?
 
Alot of them fights where in RINGS which is no knock on him as it had top talent. But the rule set alone makes it easier to notch up wins without taking a heap of damage.

While it's an amazing record it was a different time and place and by today's standards you can't really compare the 2.
 
Ultimately Bisping is a UFC hype guy, he'll push the idea that nothing beyond the last few years matters and in that respect Aspinall does definitely stand out as a big agile guy in a division full of much more plodding fighters

As you say I do think this fight and the Sergei P match seem to show hiis defence is a bit iffy, as I'v said before I do get a bit of the "Rockholds" from him. Unlike Luke of course he does have power in his hands but I kind of get the idea that he thinks he's better than he is defensively with all the feinting and moving whilst actually still being pretty hittable which does seem like a reciepe for getting hurt at some point. To be fair I spose he ate what Pav and Blaydes landed on him without being hurt at all and guys like Jones and Gane are not exactly known for one punch power.

I very much doubt Jones ever fights him though, I think if Stipe or him pull out again he'll likely just retire, probably a match with Gane is next.
 
I'm curious, how would you see a fight with Almeida going? We know Jailton is immediately diving in, but could Tom finish him like Blaydes did or has Jailton learned from that? Would Tom stop his TD's? What's your thoughts?
 
Tom has been amazing for years, not sure how this is complicated for you. Don't think he's the GOAT yet, but there's possibility there.
 
who do you think he's going to get knocked out by? because he's beaten arguably the most dangerous puncher in the division by first rd KO after eating a big punch off of him. i don't know if you noticed but the HW division EVERYONE'S defense is sus.
 
Not sure. Almeida could potentially be a hard matchup for Aspinall just because of how relentless he is in pursuing the takedown. I don't think people will be as worried about him after seeing what Blaydes did to him though. He just kind of crumpled and gave up the second Curtis showed any resistance.

Jailton is a lot slower, so he'd be in danger every second the fight stays standing, but the same goes for every other HW.

We haven't seen Aspinall taken down since he was a kid in the sport basically in his early 20s. He is active off his back, using butterfly guard to sweep or go for heel hooks from the bottom. He even throws up triangles from the bottom.

IF Jailton gets Aspinall down, its an interesting fight. If he can't, he is easy pickings.
 
