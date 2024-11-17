How many do you think will switch up after tonight?

He's the most talented fighter that I've seen.



But he's no goat of mine, he's a cheater and that's where it ends.



Cleary robbed Reyes too and well past his prime by many years.



I think if Stipe wasn't so old I would pick Stipe by KO too. Even now, if Stipe can match Jone's speed, Stipe by KO, but not sure if he can do that.



Ducked Ngannou, ducking Aspinall, cherry-picked Gane, cherry picking Stipe, what's to like?



I really do think if Stipe isn't washed up due to age and inactivity, Stipe beats Jones. He just gotta be able to keep up with Jone's speed, just not sure if he has it in him.



Reyes had length AND speed to keep up with Jones. Same with Gus, but Gus got hit with that spinning elbow. Gane had it but he had not much of grappling off his back or off the cage. Stipe does.



Speed is the key in this fight. And I've never been Stipe fan either.



If Stipe can keep up, Stipe all day.