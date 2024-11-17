How many do you think will switch up after tonight?

AstralPanda
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 2,407
- Reaction score
- 3,593
We live in a world with very short attention spans
Recency bias is a very real thing
No matter how good you are, people forget unless you're reminding them consistently.
How much of the community do you think will start running back the vitriol they've been spitting once they watch the fight and remember how good Jones actually is?
The current of the day is very strongly anti Jones
But I suspect it will shift strongly after tonight. Still a lot of Aspinall talk, rightfully so, but also a lot more objectivity and reason, as opposed to the current witch hunt.
Recency bias is a very real thing
No matter how good you are, people forget unless you're reminding them consistently.
How much of the community do you think will start running back the vitriol they've been spitting once they watch the fight and remember how good Jones actually is?
The current of the day is very strongly anti Jones
But I suspect it will shift strongly after tonight. Still a lot of Aspinall talk, rightfully so, but also a lot more objectivity and reason, as opposed to the current witch hunt.