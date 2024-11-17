  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

How many do you think will switch up after tonight?

We live in a world with very short attention spans

Recency bias is a very real thing

No matter how good you are, people forget unless you're reminding them consistently.

How much of the community do you think will start running back the vitriol they've been spitting once they watch the fight and remember how good Jones actually is?

The current of the day is very strongly anti Jones

But I suspect it will shift strongly after tonight. Still a lot of Aspinall talk, rightfully so, but also a lot more objectivity and reason, as opposed to the current witch hunt.
 
You're conflating things in a very dimwitted way. Nobody is questioning Jones career or greatness or even ability for the most part. They are questioning him ducking Aspinall, he even said "so after all these years you've finally found someone who might be a challenge for me, who could beat me and he's 30lbs bigger than me and 7 years younger". He's had a lot of pussy mental gymnastics on tape that make him look had trying to rationalize ducking Tom too. Also Stipe is 42...hasn't fought in over 3 years and the last time he did fight, he got his head knocked into orbit by Francis...Stipe retired, middle aged dude went back to the fire department not the gym for these last 3 years, this is a cash grab...he can make a few million from a single fight and his careers almost over...he's obligated to do this.
 
He's the most talented fighter that I've seen.

But he's no goat of mine, he's a cheater and that's where it ends.

Cleary robbed Reyes too and well past his prime by many years.

I think if Stipe wasn't so old I would pick Stipe by KO too. Even now, if Stipe can match Jone's speed, Stipe by KO, but not sure if he can do that.

Ducked Ngannou, ducking Aspinall, cherry-picked Gane, cherry picking Stipe, what's to like?

I really do think if Stipe isn't washed up due to age and inactivity, Stipe beats Jones. He just gotta be able to keep up with Jone's speed, just not sure if he has it in him.

Reyes had length AND speed to keep up with Jones. Same with Gus, but Gus got hit with that spinning elbow. Gane had it but he had not much of grappling off his back or off the cage. Stipe does.

Speed is the key in this fight. And I've never been Stipe fan either.

If Stipe can keep up, Stipe all day.
 
People don't hate Jon because of the drugs, steroids or arrests.
They hate because he'd made them look stupid picking against him all these years.
Everytime Jon wins after they pick against him is like a kick in the gut.

They'll throw their eggs in another fighter's basket to beat Jon like they do everytime. Just double down on jump on Tom's sack.
 
Switch up what?
Our diets? Wifes? Training?
Pretty sure the answer is no to all that you could ever come up with!
 
Probably no one. Even if Jon retires and Tom is immediately booked for the "real" belt, these types are addicted to outrage and will still be crying about Jon for years to come.
There are some who won't change no matter what you do.

@Captain Herb for example has 40 Jon Jones threads in a row over a multiple year span.

Jones could save a dozen children from a burning building and he would still be making threads.

I believe there will still be a shift overall, though. A lot of people aren't just hating but they've forgot how good Jones actually is or why he's so widely viewed as the goat to begin with.

That reminder will shift the pendulum of public opinion back a fair bit, I feel.
 
there is absolutely NO ONE who thinks he's not a good fighter. they just think he's a scumbag. beating Stipe isn't going to change that.
 
Just like Jake Paul, you don't "prove how good" you are by fighting an octogenarian who has been retired for decades.

I can tell you I won't be walking anything back after watching the main event, because I won't be watching the main event.
 
When Stipe knocks him out, I'd probably leave with the impression that Jones was good, but never that good.
 
