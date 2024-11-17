Lets get some things straight

Right off the bat..



Im 2 step verified son....we in here Sherdog ..





Secondly - Stipe easily out performed the future of the HW division Gane and did much better then he did, so for everyone saying Stipe was washed he wasnt ...90% of the roster would of folded in round one under those elbows ..Stipe ate them for breakfast and just got just a scratch ...



Lastly ..As i said way back before this fight even happened...JONES aint ducking shit...Dana just needs to pay the man...if this fight doesnt happen just know its because Dana and Co was too dam cheap ...they should just give the guy his bag already...16 plus years of dominance and u cant pay the guy 20 mill for one fight... FUCK OFF ALREADY...





Thanks ..





Also jake paul is still a bitch and unproven and i would love to end that punks existence....