Lets get some things straight

Right off the bat..

Im 2 step verified son....we in here Sherdog ..


Secondly - Stipe easily out performed the future of the HW division Gane and did much better then he did, so for everyone saying Stipe was washed he wasnt ...90% of the roster would of folded in round one under those elbows ..Stipe ate them for breakfast and just got just a scratch ...

Lastly ..As i said way back before this fight even happened...JONES aint ducking shit...Dana just needs to pay the man...if this fight doesnt happen just know its because Dana and Co was too dam cheap ...they should just give the guy his bag already...16 plus years of dominance and u cant pay the guy 20 mill for one fight... FUCK OFF ALREADY...


Thanks ..


Also jake paul is still a bitch and unproven and i would love to end that punks existence....
 
Stipe was actually looking sharp, composed, until Jon Jones obliterated him with vicious hellbows and ground and pound. That beating absolutely had an effect on his performance, he was very scared of getting taken down again
 
He just got paid. To fight Stipe. That could’ve been the interim champ he was fighting. UFC paid him and as HW champ he chose the opponent. What reason would UFC have, to pay Jon higher $, to fight Aspinall, than he already accepted to fight Gane or Stipe?

He definitely got paid. He just didn’t fight the opponent most would expect him to defend the belt he has. Stipe was the last person I would have expected or wanted him to fight but Jon made up this reason why the fight made sense and people just went with it and today the superfans are like “Look what he did! He’s the best!” Amazing what people will eat up.
 
Stipe actually looked really slow. I mean, Jones taking him down and beating his ass for a round of course didn't help, seeing that he is old and was not fighting.

But just because he survived longer than Gane, doesn't mean he would beat him.
 
I've been a long time fan of Stipe since way before he was champ... shortly after his UFC debut. imo something had gone missing, & it was evident before the gnp.

After teh gnp I saw a tentative Stipe... which I've never seen. He did teh right thing hanging it oop. Maybe him & Tyson can do a charity fight or something for teh firefighterz.
 
I don’t know you personally but you seem to be a decent sherbro and I would absolutely be cheering for you …. Jake might kill you, though.

Last but not least, Stipe is a beast but no 43 year old is in his prime to scrap for a living. It’s beyond absurd to even contemplate the idea. Jon is washed too, because mileage is a thing. It looked like watching a friendly soccer masters match with zidane, ronaldo nazario, djorkaeff, henry, alan shearer and other legends of the 90s. Much appreciated but come on.
 
Stipe is tough and you can be tough at 42, but that doesn't mean you aren't done at 42. Is Stipe only supposed to fight the rest of the incapable fat (if not fat then immeasurably flawed in some way) bastards that the UFC currently has on the roster? The majority of Heavyweight is like WMMA with way worse cardio.
 
Okay gramps, let's get you back to bed


6swyt2.jpg
 
In boxing he would obviously hold an advantage...but i started with boxing.. if we are talking MMA... I would handle Jake... there's a reason why he justs boxes
 
The first low kick attempt stipe did was when he realized the past 4 years chasing around a baby/toddler/child around killed his reflexes.
 
In MMA absolutely not lol....he may be able to box me to a decision... .in boxing


In MMA , im taking his chin or limb home with me without a doubt
 
Hes the champion of the world...he has the right to negotiate...


If this fight doesnt happen it'll be because Dana and Hunter didnt give the bag deal with it...

It won't be because of Jones...he owes no1 anything...

Anyone who's thinking he has to fight Tom or he has to fight till he loses...is lost as fuck lol...
 
As a fellow old man... I'm proud of Stipe. He could have been playing Shuffle Board but instead he was fighting the GOAT.
 
He doesn’t owe me or you anything but he certainly made a choice. He chose a long retired fighter. Let’s not try to justify his choice more than Jones already has tried..
 
