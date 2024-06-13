  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Less interesting? Leon/Belal or Conor/Chandler?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
20,494
Reaction score
19,749
After several months of epic matchups and memorable events, the summer months are looking like the lowpoint of this years MMA schedule. I guess the most intriguing fight on the horizon is probably Chimaev/Whittaker, and aside from that it's just a whole lot of meh.

Leon/Belal is certainly the more relevant fight due to the fact that it's for a title, but the chances of these guys putting on a stinker decision are almost 100%. If you look at Leon's record over the past 7 years or so, you got JUST ONE finish, yes the headkick on Marty is sandwiched between a half dozen unmemorable decisions. Belal actually has more finishes in the time span, he has a whopping TWO, but in Leon's defense Belal has had a lot more fights in that time, so yeah 2 finishes in like 15 fights. This is almost certainly gonna be a snoozefest, I hope I'm wrong but I can see myself falling asleep by round 4. Can we just fast forward to Shavkat violently taking the title from whever wins this decision?

Conor/Chandler certainly has the potential to be more exciting, in fact the weigh in faceoffs would probably be more memorable than the entire Leon/Belal fight, but this fight is completely pointless and meaningless from anyone's perspective other than greedy UFC's and thirsty Michael Chandler. It's basically Poirier's leftovers fighting each other, and the fight probably won't even happen. I can't decide who's more pathetic between the two, Conor for being the dishonorable lowlife he always was by agreeing to the fight, then almost certainly backing out somehow before it happens, or Chandler for being so desperate for his red panty night that he just takes whatever he's given while praying he didn't just sit around for 2 years for nothing.

I don't know, did I miss anything? Aspinall/Blaydes? Again, meh. This summer's MMA schedule looks pretty sad imo.
 

Conor/Chandler​

I have zero interest in ever watching conman fight ever again

And yes I'm pumped for whit vs chim the rest of the fights are very mid
 
Hmmm. Boring decision or Conor most likely getting knocked out...
 
82f2u73c35v81.jpg

<{nope}>
At least it will be entertaining to watch Conor lose or Chandler lose his IQ in a brawl <bringit>
 
1st round more excited for Connie's fight

Fight as a whole the Edwards fight to see how it plays out
 
Conor for sure.
And I like Belal vs Leon as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Why would Leon fight Belal? Leon already worked him over.
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Mohawk Banditó
Mohawk Banditó
ArtardFiesta
leon waiting to fight the winner of chandler and connor
Replies
4
Views
297
AmonTobin
AmonTobin
Wormwood
Rumored Leon vs Belal UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
6K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
R
I don't get why Leon/Conor is not a thing for UFC300
2
Replies
32
Views
971
JBJ was here
J
Rhood
Anyone else think Belal fights Max for the BMF belt?
2
Replies
27
Views
701
italiamusica
italiamusica

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,292
Messages
55,683,618
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top