Less interesting? Leon/Belal or Conor/Chandler?

After several months of epic matchups and memorable events, the summer months are looking like the lowpoint of this years MMA schedule. I guess the most intriguing fight on the horizon is probably Chimaev/Whittaker, and aside from that it's just a whole lot of meh.



Leon/Belal is certainly the more relevant fight due to the fact that it's for a title, but the chances of these guys putting on a stinker decision are almost 100%. If you look at Leon's record over the past 7 years or so, you got JUST ONE finish, yes the headkick on Marty is sandwiched between a half dozen unmemorable decisions. Belal actually has more finishes in the time span, he has a whopping TWO, but in Leon's defense Belal has had a lot more fights in that time, so yeah 2 finishes in like 15 fights. This is almost certainly gonna be a snoozefest, I hope I'm wrong but I can see myself falling asleep by round 4. Can we just fast forward to Shavkat violently taking the title from whever wins this decision?



Conor/Chandler certainly has the potential to be more exciting, in fact the weigh in faceoffs would probably be more memorable than the entire Leon/Belal fight, but this fight is completely pointless and meaningless from anyone's perspective other than greedy UFC's and thirsty Michael Chandler. It's basically Poirier's leftovers fighting each other, and the fight probably won't even happen. I can't decide who's more pathetic between the two, Conor for being the dishonorable lowlife he always was by agreeing to the fight, then almost certainly backing out somehow before it happens, or Chandler for being so desperate for his red panty night that he just takes whatever he's given while praying he didn't just sit around for 2 years for nothing.



I don't know, did I miss anything? Aspinall/Blaydes? Again, meh. This summer's MMA schedule looks pretty sad imo.