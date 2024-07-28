Leon's Corner Also Failed

IronGolem007
Po Atan
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2022
- Messages
- 4,248
- Reaction score
- 8,868
Aside from Leon falling into his usual reactive pattern, his corner utterly failed him as well.
Were before, against Usman, Leo's corner was good, saying, "Stop feeling sorry for yourself, get out there!", which revitalized Leon — this time his entire corner was panic-city. Shrieking and screaming.
A fighter doesn't need a panicky corner, but a solid one. The way his entire corner was losing it was a big part of the problem.
Leon needed a cool-headed, strong, professional force force in his corner, but what he had was a disarray of shrieking panic. Not a good look.
Were before, against Usman, Leo's corner was good, saying, "Stop feeling sorry for yourself, get out there!", which revitalized Leon — this time his entire corner was panic-city. Shrieking and screaming.
A fighter doesn't need a panicky corner, but a solid one. The way his entire corner was losing it was a big part of the problem.
Leon needed a cool-headed, strong, professional force force in his corner, but what he had was a disarray of shrieking panic. Not a good look.