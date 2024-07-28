Leon's Corner Also Failed

I think Leons corner should have adapted a different game plan for rounds 4 and 5.



He was having success when he was being offensive with his grappling. He was not doing well backing up trying to stay on his feet. Why not press forward and take Belal down before he inevitably does the same thing to you? I dunno from my couch it seemed like what I would do if I were Leon. And I think that's what is going to beat Belal, someone who takes him down and brings the fight to him.. not letting him do his thing.