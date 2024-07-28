Leon's Corner Also Failed

Aside from Leon falling into his usual reactive pattern, his corner utterly failed him as well.

Were before, against Usman, Leo's corner was good, saying, "Stop feeling sorry for yourself, get out there!", which revitalized Leon — this time his entire corner was panic-city. Shrieking and screaming.

A fighter doesn't need a panicky corner, but a solid one. The way his entire corner was losing it was a big part of the problem.

Leon needed a cool-headed, strong, professional force force in his corner, but what he had was a disarray of shrieking panic. Not a good look.
 
His corner wasnt gonna do shit either way. He had already checked out after the first round and going limp after that slam definitely sealed it. Nothing was going to bring him back, his eyes, just dead.
 
He isnt responding to the cool headedness. So they revert to that because he's fuckin blowin it.
 
Come on Leon man!!! Seriously, this isnt what I expect to hear in champs corner when he is clearly losing. Feels like they all know he is not that good, and just pumping him to produce yet another miracle shot, so no point going into fight specifics
 
I think Leons corner should have adapted a different game plan for rounds 4 and 5.

He was having success when he was being offensive with his grappling. He was not doing well backing up trying to stay on his feet. Why not press forward and take Belal down before he inevitably does the same thing to you? I dunno from my couch it seemed like what I would do if I were Leon. And I think that's what is going to beat Belal, someone who takes him down and brings the fight to him.. not letting him do his thing.
 
His corner can't fight for him, he needed to wake up and they were trying to wake him up, this was all on Leon.
 
If he KOd Belal in the 5th the internet would be playing his coaches speech behind inspirational music. It was pretty much exactly the same as the Kamaru fight... a fight he was losing and his coach gave a balls to the wall speech before the 5th saying he needed a finish.

Just shows that all that matters is the end result. His coach would be legendary if he landed another KO. Instead you're framing it as his coach let him down.
 
what is it with leon and so many last minute dramatic events? the usman head kick. nate's fifth round comeback, and tonight at the end. yeah, i agree with a lot of you. he gets into cruise control and has that seal of fate look on his face like he's destined to his perceived fate. woodley looked the same way when he lost to usman the first time.
 
