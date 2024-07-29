Leon to take some time off (He got robbed) and was pressured to fight too soon

Rataria

Rataria

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Oct 16, 2023
Messages
249
Reaction score
277
Not taking anything away from Bizzy . He was the better man that night. Fair play to both thats what happens whem you leave it in the hands of the judges

Leon came into this fight pretty banged up and had expressed in the last few months he wanted to finally get an actual vacation and spend more quality time with his family overseas. Looks like the ufc brass Aljo'd him
 
LOL, take some time off, kid.

Y3frs6U.gif


You deserve it.
 
He said he wants to get another fight in by the end of the year.

Any better ideas than Ian Garry, if not a title rematch ?
 
He needed a 10 year vacation but was denied it.
 
Gabe said:
Yeah seven months isn’t long between fights.
Click to expand...
For a champ with media obligations it's actually not that long. Let's be real. After a fight a person should be under a 3 months no contact/rest order. And a camp is about 8 weeks or 2 months. 5 months out that 7 is compromise. Vacation time is to be spent while healthy. You don't get healthy while on vacation. Throw in UFC champion media obligations for an overseas UFC champ that has to run on USA time. Leon absolutely earned an extended vacation but he did accept the fight.
 
Nah total bullshit.

Leon dismissed Belal, said he was easy work all fight week, was laughing at him during press questions.
In other interviews, especially with British journalist he was talking about being the next GSP, and how he's gonna try and equal or surpass his legacy.

Leon was prepared, he said he had a fight
camp that was completely focused on him, that for the first time he had real championship preparation.

Completely thought he was the King and would run through Belal and got a rude awakening, so now the excuses come.

And even if he wasn't the best he could be that morning, what makes champs like GSP is that they win even on their lesser nights. You're not gonna go on a long title run and be 100% every fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,807
Messages
55,936,486
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top