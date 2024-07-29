Leon to take some time off (He got robbed) and was pressured to fight too soon

Rataria
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Oct 16, 2023
- Messages
- 249
- Reaction score
- 277
Not taking anything away from Bizzy . He was the better man that night. Fair play to both thats what happens whem you leave it in the hands of the judges
Leon came into this fight pretty banged up and had expressed in the last few months he wanted to finally get an actual vacation and spend more quality time with his family overseas. Looks like the ufc brass Aljo'd him
