Leon to take some time off (He got robbed) and was pressured to fight too soon

Nah total bullshit.



Leon dismissed Belal, said he was easy work all fight week, was laughing at him during press questions.

In other interviews, especially with British journalist he was talking about being the next GSP, and how he's gonna try and equal or surpass his legacy.



Leon was prepared, he said he had a fight

camp that was completely focused on him, that for the first time he had real championship preparation.



Completely thought he was the King and would run through Belal and got a rude awakening, so now the excuses come.



And even if he wasn't the best he could be that morning, what makes champs like GSP is that they win even on their lesser nights. You're not gonna go on a long title run and be 100% every fight.