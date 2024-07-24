Media Leon Edwards Talks About Belal's Wrestling: "He ain't fu**ing Khabib or GSP. He's Belal.". Talks About Elevator Incident.

Leon broke the Kayfabe that's great haha <lmao>, that lift story and talk about decisions is hilarious, on the money with everything he said.

Man with everyone including Leon dismissing Belal he's got to win this or he's never getting another shot ha.
 
This kind of stuff is the least interesting bit of fight week. The back and forth and bickering and posturing. Can't wait until it's over.

I like both guys, they seem to be upstanding individuals, at least as much as one can be in the fight game. Hope the best man wins and they shake hands after the fight.
 
"Let's say we're in the street and I saw Belal Muhammad. I wouldn't be initiated one bit."

But anyway, lol seeing Leon chuckle about it all is pretty funny despite Belal's best efforts to be threatening and get in his head.
 
Intimidating or not, once he has you on the floor in the streets... nothing you can do to get up. You are dead.
 
xhaydenx said:
The lift incident lol

"I walked straight into the lift and pressed number 3, and that was it."

What a story haha.
You laugh but it is quite impressive for Leon to be so boring we are all begging for someone to please tell us the name of the guy he is talking about.
 
Cartiac said:
You laugh but it is quite impressive for Leon to be so boring we are all begging for someone to please tell us the name of the guy he is talking about.
Bro, before he even started telling the story I could just tell it was going to be the most uneventful, most boring ass story imaginable, and it was haha.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Intimidating or not, once he has you on the floor in the streets... nothing you can do to get up. You are dead.
This true. Also (not saying Belal could do this to Leon) but if someone could pick you up and slam you in the Octogan, they can do it on concrete and likely on your dome.

It reminds me of the only thing Ben Askren said that really riled Paul up in their freakshow boxing match, Askren basically said "If we met in a back alley I could do whatever the fuck I want to you", and that's true haha. Boring grappling for the win!
 
if leon loses, cut him. we have enough decisionators
 
looks like he is underestimating Belal. Already thinking he won.
 
Wrestles like Khabib boxes like Canelo. Leon couldn't wait for the elevator door to open. Relieved
 
