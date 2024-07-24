AldoStillGoat said: Intimidating or not, once he has you on the floor in the streets... nothing you can do to get up. You are dead. Click to expand...

This true. Also (not saying Belal could do this to Leon) but if someone could pick you up and slam you in the Octogan, they can do it on concrete and likely on your dome.It reminds me of the only thing Ben Askren said that really riled Paul up in their freakshow boxing match, Askren basically said "If we met in a back alley I could do whatever the fuck I want to you", and that's true haha. Boring grappling for the win!