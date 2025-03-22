  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Would you rather be: 5'9", stocky, good fighter (sean brady) or 6'2", aesthetic, worse fighter (leon edwards)?

fries in the bag

fries in the bag

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2025
Messages
49
Reaction score
98
So I've been thinking about this a bit...

there's an eternal debate between casuals (like us) who choose either mma (fight skills) or bodybuilding (aesthetics).

leon edwards is praised for his aesthetic physique, tiny waist and muscle insertions (no homo).
but he is just a striker, not a complete mma fighter.

we can see how he got manhandled by belal and now sean brady.
even khabib has the same build ideal for mma: stockier with insane strength in the core.

sean brady is short 5'9" and stocky (less aesthetic), same thing with belal.
but they are absolute powerhouses when it comes to fighting.

--------------

it's fair to say that if you train a complete mma game, especially grappling, you WILL develop strong core muscles which are necessary for ground game. but these core muscles will lead to a wider waist, and it does not look as aesthetic to prime women (early-mid 20s, not 30s)

so that being said, would you rather sacrifice mma skills for a better body?

is it better to be:
- 5'9", stocky / shorter powerful limbs, and better mma fighter
- 6'2", lean/aesthetic, and worse mma fighter


???

example:

aesthetic
- bad for mma (weak core, bodybuilding creates big muscle groups --> fatigue)
- more women like this body (chad body)

strong
- better for grappling and mma
- dominance, high T
- less aesthetic, but you'll impress more dudes at the gym
 

Attachments

  • aesthetics.webp
    aesthetics.webp
    24 KB · Views: 1
  • hafthor.jpg
    hafthor.jpg
    136.8 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
fries in the bag said:
So I've been thinking about this a bit...

there's an eternal debate between casuals (like us) who choose either mma (fight skills) or bodybuilding (aesthetics).

leon edwards is praised for his aesthetic physique, tiny waist and defined muscle groups (no homo).
but he is just a striker, not a complete mma fighter.

we can see how he got manhandled by belal and now sean brady.
even khabib has the same build ideal for mma: stockier with insane strength in the core.

sean brady is short 5'9" and stocky (not aesthetic), same thing with belal.
but they are absolute powerhouses when it comes to fighting.

--------------

it's fair to say that if you train a complete mma game, especially grappling, you WILL develop strong core muscles which are necessary for ground game. but these core muscles will lead to a wider waist, and it does not look as aesthetic to prime women (early-mid 20s, not 30s)

so that being said, would you rather sacrifice mma skills for a better body?

is it better to be:
- 5'9", stocky / shorter powerful limbs, and better mma fighter
- 6'2", lean/aesthetic, and worse mma fighter


???
Click to expand...
If you're not fighting professionally then the aesthetic is better.
 
Unfortunately Edwards' hair loss is at stage 3 vertex on the norwood scale and it detracts heavily from his aesthetic. And he has negative charisma. So the former is the better option.
 
I never got the Edwards physique meme. He looks fine but I've seen more aesthetic physiques on MMA fighters.
 
Neither...

I'm already good ;)

Internet-Warrior1.jpg
 
Leon is still a former champ with 2 defenses, that's embedded in history. There's no guarantee Brady will be able to say that, not a slight against him, he very well could, but it will be very difficult given the landscape of the division currently.

Regardless, elite performance from Brady, in my opinion the most complete grappler at 170 since GSP.
 
You saw the show that Alexia put on out there and you're thinking about men's bodies?
 
Jeff Monson, Kevin Randleman, Mark Hunt, Frank Shamrock, GSP, Belal Muhammad, Renzo Gracie, Daniel Cormier so many more that fit that body of being stocky and strong. Not the most appealing aesthetically but for fighting especially grappling it's great.

Another issue is the perception that being lean and a striker is the ideal for fighting, UFC has a done a purge on grapplers in preference for the more exciting strikers and physiques giving people that false notion.
 
Royce Greasy said:
Jeff Monson, Kevin Randleman, Mark Hunt, Frank Shamrock, GSP, Belal Muhammad, Renzo Gracie, Daniel Cormier so many more that fit that body of being stocky and strong. Not the most appealing aesthetically but for fighting especially grappling it's great.

Another issue is the perception that being lean and a striker is the ideal for fighting, UFC has a done a purge on grapplers in preference for the more exciting strikers and physiques giving people that false notion.
Click to expand...
yeah this is unfortunate. in order to be the best fighter possible, your body aesthetics will take a hit. it's inevitable.
look at daniel cormier. wrestling and mma powerhouse, but looks like your uncle at the family barbeque.

and yeah, it's been proven that strikers cannot be the best in mma.

first alex pereira (beat by crotch sniffer magomed)
now leon edwards (manhandled by belal and brady)

impossible to be world champion with only striking skills.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
2K
JustOnce
JustOnce
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Claims UFC London Fight Against Sean Brady is Title Eliminator
2
Replies
31
Views
823
chinarice
chinarice
Mohawk Banditó
Media Leon says Belal fight was close, beats him 10/10 times, and gives tons of excuses, but no excuses.
2
Replies
33
Views
785
CJrider
CJrider

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,999
Messages
57,067,367
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top