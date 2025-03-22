Would you rather be: 5'9", stocky, good fighter (sean brady) or 6'2", aesthetic, worse fighter (leon edwards)?

So I've been thinking about this a bit...



there's an eternal debate between casuals (like us) who choose either mma (fight skills) or bodybuilding (aesthetics).



leon edwards is praised for his aesthetic physique, tiny waist and muscle insertions (no homo).

but he is just a striker, not a complete mma fighter.



we can see how he got manhandled by belal and now sean brady.

even khabib has the same build ideal for mma: stockier with insane strength in the core.



sean brady is short 5'9" and stocky (less aesthetic), same thing with belal.

but they are absolute powerhouses when it comes to fighting.



--------------



it's fair to say that if you train a complete mma game, especially grappling, you WILL develop strong core muscles which are necessary for ground game. but these core muscles will lead to a wider waist, and it does not look as aesthetic to prime women (early-mid 20s, not 30s)



so that being said, would you rather sacrifice mma skills for a better body?



is it better to be:

- 5'9", stocky / shorter powerful limbs, and better mma fighter

- 6'2", lean/aesthetic, and worse mma fighter





???



example:



aesthetic

- bad for mma (weak core, bodybuilding creates big muscle groups --> fatigue)

- more women like this body (chad body)



strong

- better for grappling and mma

- dominance, high T

- less aesthetic, but you'll impress more dudes at the gym