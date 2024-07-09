Leon Edwards Interested in Islam Fight, But Says Both Have More Work to Do Before Their Fight. Would Like to Fight for 185 Belt Himself.

Substance Abuse
Yeah they both seem pretty unfocused on what they wanna do,and the activity level just makes it worse.They all want the free TS a division above. Or defending against the champ from a lighter division.
They call for these fights before they even win the title, etc.
The winner of the Oliveira/Islam vacant LW title was already committed to defending against Alex.
But O’Malley, Topuria, Islam, Edwards, and Dricus have all asked for the free TS at the next weight.
Yeah they both seem pretty unfocused on what they wanna do,and the activity level just makes it worse.
And Conor can suck 100% of my ass tor it.It’s the name of the game nowadays. Chase clout instead of respect.
You’re 100% right. I just mentioned it in the post I made before yours. We were typing at the same time. Somewhat abbreviated, but overall that is the gist.Can you blame them, though?
The UFC has made it where the risk of going up to the upper weight class for a free TS is nothing worse than a digit in the L column.
You keep your belt, you make way more money, you get a free shot at the champ and should you win, even more money and fame.
The downsides are, like I said, you might lose and/or might get injured. Basically the same downsides as fighting in your division.
Why wouldn't guys be calling for a free TS? They are merely maximizing their earnings, much in the same way that the UFC maximizes it's profits.
There should be a minimum number of defenses needed across the board before getting a TS up a class. Something doable, but not too far out of reach, maybe 4 defenses?
And Conor can suck 100% of my ass tor it.
I was pointing the shit out in real time.. In 2014+.. All you had to do was read. Well.. An ability to look passed the end of your nose helps, for sure. I did the exact same thing with Ngannou, too.
It NEVER should have gotten to this point.
fwiw Chael says once Islam moves up to WW he's staying there. Something about that he already has a tough time making weight and it's getting harder as he's getting older.