Leon Edwards Interested in Islam Fight, But Says Both Have More Work to Do Before Their Fight. Would Like to Fight for 185 Belt Himself.

Can you blame them, though?



The UFC has made it where the risk of going up to the upper weight class for a free TS is nothing worse than a digit in the L column.



You keep your belt, you make way more money, you get a free shot at the champ and should you win, even more money and fame.



The downsides are, like I said, you might lose and/or might get injured. Basically the same downsides as fighting in your division.



Why wouldn't guys be calling for a free TS? They are merely maximizing their earnings, much in the same way that the UFC maximizes it's profits.



There should be a minimum number of defenses needed across the board before getting a TS up a class. Something doable, but not too far out of reach, maybe 4 defenses?