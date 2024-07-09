Leon Edwards Interested in Islam Fight, But Says Both Have More Work to Do Before Their Fight. Would Like to Fight for 185 Belt Himself.

They all want the free TS a division above. Or defending against the champ from a lighter division.

They call for these fights before they even win the title, etc.

The winner of the Oliveira/Islam vacant LW title was already committed to defending against Alex.

But O’Malley, Topuria, Islam, Edwards, and Dricus have all asked for the free TS at the next weight.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yeah they both seem pretty unfocused on what they wanna do,and the activity level just makes it worse.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
HHJ said:
Yeah they both seem pretty unfocused on what they wanna do,and the activity level just makes it worse.
It’s the name of the game nowadays. Chase clout instead of respect.
 
5 defenses minimum before challenging another weight as a current belt holder. I think this needs to be a rule. I'm tired of everyone jumping weights.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Can you blame them, though?

The UFC has made it where the risk of going up to the upper weight class for a free TS is nothing worse than a digit in the L column.

You keep your belt, you make way more money, you get a free shot at the champ and should you win, even more money and fame.

The downsides are, like I said, you might lose and/or might get injured. Basically the same downsides as fighting in your division.

Why wouldn't guys be calling for a free TS? They are merely maximizing their earnings, much in the same way that the UFC maximizes it's profits.

There should be a minimum number of defenses needed across the board before getting a TS up a class. Something doable, but not too far out of reach, maybe 4 defenses?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
It’s the name of the game nowadays. Chase clout instead of respect.
And Conor can suck 100% of my ass tor it.

I was pointing the shit out in real time.. In 2014+.. All you had to do was read. Well.. An ability to look passed the end of your nose helps, for sure. I did the exact same thing with Ngannou, too.

It NEVER should have gotten to this point.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Yeah the Oliveira/Islam winner vs Volkanovski made sense, sure people can frame it as an "easy" defense on paper just in that he got to fight a bulked up FW, but ultimately Volkanovski earned his shot no matter what.

If a champion can rack up a notable amount of defenses then they deserve a shot at double champ status, regardless of if the belt was just won by a new champion. In a perfect world yeah it would be great if both champions in these matchups has multiple defenses, but the champion who "earned" the shot shouldn't be frozen out of an opportunity just because the higher weight class belt is being passed around like a hot potato.
 
The Siege said:
Can you blame them, though?

The UFC has made it where the risk of going up to the upper weight class for a free TS is nothing worse than a digit in the L column.

You keep your belt, you make way more money, you get a free shot at the champ and should you win, even more money and fame.

The downsides are, like I said, you might lose and/or might get injured. Basically the same downsides as fighting in your division.

Why wouldn't guys be calling for a free TS? They are merely maximizing their earnings, much in the same way that the UFC maximizes it's profits.

There should be a minimum number of defenses needed across the board before getting a TS up a class. Something doable, but not too far out of reach, maybe 4 defenses?
You’re 100% right. I just mentioned it in the post I made before yours. We were typing at the same time. Somewhat abbreviated, but overall that is the gist.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
And Conor can suck 100% of my ass tor it.

I was pointing the shit out in real time.. In 2014+.. All you had to do was read. Well.. An ability to look passed the end of your nose helps, for sure. I did the exact same thing with Ngannou, too.

It NEVER should have gotten to this point.
Blaming Conor is short sighted. Blame capitalism and technology.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
fwiw Chael says once Islam moves up to WW he's staying there. Something about that he already has a tough time making weight and it's getting harder as he's getting older.

Seems like if he adds some good weight to his frame, he'll be in a good spot at 170lbs like Whittaker was when he moved up to MW
 
