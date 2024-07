It's definitely possible. Guys come in injured all the time, and a back injury is a huge disadvantage in a grappling match.



However, he was the A-side and the champ, he could have withdrawn if it was that debilitating.



I understand the pressure of fighting at home, but this wasn't Khabib vs McGregor where the anticipation for the fight eclipsed MMA itself and broke into the mainstream. Dana would have gotten mad, but give him a kilo of grade A and he's happy again.



It is what it is, I think Belal would have won anyway just because the game plan was extremely effective and Belal executed it almost to perfection.