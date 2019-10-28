  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

LeBron has lost a step...

I just saw it in the lost to the clippers

it's hard to describe but Kobe and Mike started to fail (hear me out) the eyeball test speaking soley from an athletic standpoint. Riiiight at about 35.

Also LeBron seems to have added some weight albeit in the form of muscle but still slowing him down if ever so slightly
for the Lakers to win they need to

1.Rest LeBron against teams that are garbage a la Popovich in San Antonio with Ginobli, Parker, and Duncan.

2.Limit his minutes overall during the regular season. So you can ride him during the playoffs

3. LeBron needs to drop atleast ten pounds

Thoughts?
..have you noticed his burst slow down as well?
 
His burst looked fine against Utah when he dropped an efficient 32 and again last night when he scored 10 of the Lakers' 14-2 run to start the fourth quarter.

The Clippers are a great defensive team and were also driving AD nuts during that game. They boxed AD/Bern in and suffocated them making the supporting cast beat them, which they couldn't do.

I've said for the past year+, a humbling reckoning is coming for Bern. Either he's going to lose a lot of his athletic advantage very quickly, or he's going to start getting hurt a lot more often. He's played too many minutes to still be actual prime Bern. But I think it'll be after a few grueling months of play that we start seeing it, not right after his first real offseason in over a decade.
 
...solid take

I just think he's lost a step athletically .if he can accept a Magic Johnson type of style of play LeBron can still be top five or top ten until he turns 40...but I see it man bro has slowed. And with amount of mileage on his body it's expected
 
LeCommie will be fine. It’s just not the appropriate time of the nba season for his newly formulated juice to kick in.
 
he’s entered the stat padding era of his career. he just wants to catch kidd/stockton in assists and be top 25 in rebounds.
 
He can't be the leading scorer on that squad or he is going to burn out. He needs to be at around 18 points, 7 assits, 5 rebounds or so. Davis needs to be scoring at least 30. AD can't be scoring 23 points per game. He needs to step it up.
 
Completely agree

LeBron has been the defacto coach on every team he's been on since his time in Miami so he plays as many minutes as as he wants and sits when he wants even though

And even though he's a once in a generation mutant superfreak of nature...he still human. And I hate to predict it but if they don't manage his minutes against the bad teams of the NBA this year you could see an Achilles or other high mileage injury like a hamstring or quad strain
 
i think he started that role in his second stint with cleveland personally. i always felt like he was wade’s uber-talented protege on that team.
 
The Founding Fathers do not approve of his China dick sucking
 
It's probably weapon grade stuff straight from the top scientists in the PRC.
 
His nervous system cannot recover from game to game so certain games he will be playing well to his capabilities while in other games he will fall flat and resort to more of a tactician and creating plays or setups to try and win the game. The added mass is just due to age as now his metabolism has slowed down and he needs more muscles to compensate for the fact he can no longer generate as much power as he did in his prime. He essentially has to prioritize which games are more important to play to win and peak for them accordingly as he can longer sustain a high level of play to his pedigree on back to back games any longer. Serena Williams suffers from the same problem.
 
I predict this upcoming offseason will be the GOAT of all off seasons.
Like... NBA vs Geneva Convention level of madness
 
It's tough on both of them when they have such trash surrounding them in the lineup.
 
He lost his hair, lost his promotions in the PRC, lost his HK fans and now lost his step. What more can he lose?

Panda penis and rhino horn. <PandaHi75>

Oh, BTW "chemical cocktail mixers."

There. Fixed. Top scientists are usually driven away due to them stirring up shit exposing CCP's fuck-ups.
 
You are right. Pat Riley had Lebron in check in Miami through Spolster. They ran an actual system. When he went back to Cleveland, he basically ran the whole organization. The coaches were terrified of him. Same shit in LA with Luke Walton. He was running the Lebron James system, which is basically Lebron doing whatever he feels like on the floor, and everyone else reading his mind
 
of course this will be his 6th season trying to do that and it’s only ever been successful once, when draymond got suspended. lebron is incredible but he thrives when he just shows up and plays basketball.

he has too much power and no order. some nights he feels like being magic johnson, some nights he wants to be alvin robertson, some nights he wants to be steph curry. that’s all fine and dandy and i think he’s talented enough to mimic those guys sometimes but it’s not winning basketball. he needs to take a step back, let his coaches do half the work, and play within a real system. he did that in miami and he got two rings out of it. with his level of talent he should have 7 rings by now
 
Bron is 34 and had 8662 assists when the season began.
Westbrook is at 6900 assists and turns 31 in two weeks.

Stockton ended at 15806 - and thus still has more ass. than both of them combined.

It's gonna be pretty tough to catch up.
 
