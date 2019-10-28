LeBron has lost a step...

Jack Handy jr said: I just saw it in the lost to the clippers



it's hard to describe but Kobe and Mike started to fail (hear me out) the eyeball test speaking soley from an athletic standpoint. Riiiight at about 35.



Also LeBron seems to have added some weight albeit in the form of muscle but still slowing him down if ever so slightly

for the Lakers to win they need to



1.Rest LeBron against teams that are garbage a la Pop in San Antonio with Ginobli and Duncan



2.Limit his minutes overall during the regular season. So you can ride him during the playoffs



3. LeBron needs to drop atleast ten pounds



Thoughts?

..have you noticed his burst slow down as well? Click to expand...

His nervous system cannot recover from game to game so certain games he will be playing well to his capabilities while in other games he will fall flat and resort to more of a tactician and creating plays or setups to try and win the game. The added mass is just due to age as now his metabolism has slowed down and he needs more muscles to compensate for the fact he can no longer generate as much power as he did in his prime. He essentially has to prioritize which games are more important to play to win and peak for them accordingly as he can longer sustain a high level of play to his pedigree on back to back games any longer. Serena Williams suffers from the same problem.