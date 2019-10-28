LeBron has lost a step...

Jack Handy jr
I just saw it in the lost to the clippers
it's hard to describe but Kobe and Mike started to fail (hear me out) the eyeball test speaking soley from an athletic standpoint. Riiiight at about 35.
Also LeBron seems to have added some weight albeit in the form of muscle but still slowing him down if ever so slightly
for the Lakers to win they need to
1.Rest LeBron against teams that are garbage a la Popovich in San Antonio with Ginobli, Parker, and Duncan.
2.Limit his minutes overall during the regular season. So you can ride him during the playoffs
3. LeBron needs to drop atleast ten pounds
Thoughts?
..have you noticed his burst slow down as well?
