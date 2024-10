Rinat has to be the worst fighter undefeated in the UFC right now. That's two robberies in a row and one draw where he nearly died in the third. Worst part is that he's been a big favorite in all of those fights.



I really wonder who they put him up against next. He has to get a top 15 guy on the basis of being like 5-0-1 I think, but he's also looked so beatable that it somehow feels hard to justify it.



Also wasn't he supposed to fight Michael Morales a while back? He really dodged a bullet there.