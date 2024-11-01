Silent rigging fights

The biggest problem with UFC 308 is, that fraud although very clear and very public, was still very clear and clearly swiped under the rug.

The fight Leal vs Rinat, while being blatant setting, was still treated as something unimportant, after all first fight of undercard at empty hall.

It will be forgotten by public. It won't be brought up in other cases.

But the fraud set up whole event and probably even the future ones. If you aren't muslim, you won't win decision. You have to alter your gameplan and you have to fight with extra pressure, that the fight is rigged against you.

It is heavy mental burden. The one that can't be seen in the record and won't be analysed in future.



Fucking dirty sport