Silent rigging fights

M

MRudi

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 22, 2024
Messages
47
Reaction score
41
The biggest problem with UFC 308 is, that fraud although very clear and very public, was still very clear and clearly swiped under the rug.
The fight Leal vs Rinat, while being blatant setting, was still treated as something unimportant, after all first fight of undercard at empty hall.
It will be forgotten by public. It won't be brought up in other cases.
But the fraud set up whole event and probably even the future ones. If you aren't muslim, you won't win decision. You have to alter your gameplan and you have to fight with extra pressure, that the fight is rigged against you.
It is heavy mental burden. The one that can't be seen in the record and won't be analysed in future.

Fucking dirty sport
 
MRudi said:
The biggest problem with UFC 308 is, that fraud although very clear and very public, was still very clear and clearly swiped under the rug.
The fight Leal vs Rinat, while being blatant setting, was still treated as something unimportant, after all first fight of undercard at empty hall.
It will be forgotten by public. It won't be brought up in other cases.
But the fraud set up whole event and probably even the future ones. If you aren't muslim, you won't win decision. You have to alter your gameplan and you have to fight with extra pressure, that the fight is rigged against you.
It is heavy mental burden. The one that can't be seen in the record and won't be analysed in future.

Fucking dirty sport
Click to expand...
That fight was such a terrible decision imo -- I had Leal winning 30-27
 
Rhood said:
Get used to it.

Jose Aldo got robbed against Bautista
It was the biggest Robbery of the year.
Way bigger than Rinat vs whatshisface
Click to expand...

lol

Aldo clearly lost the fight. Was dominated the whole match.

I'm Aldo's fan, same neighborhood even, met the dude tons of times, so very prone to him. But he lost. Get over it.
 
MRudi said:
If you aren't muslim, you won't win decision.
Click to expand...
you can win if you are extremely dominant, but yeah there's a reason muslims have won 9 out of 10 fights against non-muslims in the last card...

And no non-muslim has ever won a main event fight against a muslim in Abu Dhabi...
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Judges having zero accountability and facing zero repercussions should be a big red flag for everyone.
Click to expand...

In regards to this post, the question I have is who gets to decide between close fights on a scorecard and outright robbery when it comes to judges scorecard? And what are the punishments for bad judges?
 
jko1355 said:
Not a big fan of the muslims?
Click to expand...
That's not fair, I think its the same judges and they do the same thing in the states a good amount. It seems to be the low profile fights where they really screw with scores and split decisions seem to be another tactic used because the right fighter still wins so people seem to move on from it. IMO the whole topic is one of like two things that could actually destroy the industry. UFC/PFL should at least act like they are taking it seriously.
 
Yeah Leal won that fight 3-0.. at the very very worst is was 2-1 to Leal, but even 2-1 is being kind.
 
ajccoming said:
In regards to this post, the question I have is who gets to decide between close fights on a scorecard and outright robbery when it comes to judges scorecard? And what are the punishments for bad judges?
Click to expand...

First question, it's hard to say. There are guidelines, but ultimately, it's pretty subjective. I think fighters have appealed decisions before and the commission went, "Welp, can't do anything about it! Judges' discretion!"

As far as punishment for bad judges, I don't think there are any. A few have been removed from the card, but that's not very common and has only happened on overseas low-tier cards.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,214
Messages
56,436,534
Members
175,220
Latest member
raysins

Share this page

Back
Top