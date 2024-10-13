The Good The Bad The HBK
Filmography:
1. Apocalypse Now
2. Death Wish II
3. Rumble Fish
4. The Cotton Club Encore
5. The Color Purple
6. A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
7. King of NY
8. Boyz N The Hood
9. Deep Cover
10. What's Love Got To Do With It
11. Searching For Bobby Fischer
12. Event Horizon
13. The Matrix
14. Mystic River
15. Mission Impossible III
16. 21
17. Man of Steel
18. John Wick 2, 3, 4
19. The Mule
20. Transformers One
TV:
1. PeeWees Playhouse
2. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
3. Blackish
4. MacGruber
5. Hannibal
6. Roots (2016)
I think he's one of the most underrated supporting actors of all time. He's make a huge impact on any film he's in whether it's a starring role, co starring or even a small role/cameo. He's in my favourite war film (apocalypse now) he's also in Francis Ford Coppola's most underrated film and his best 80s film (The Cotton Club Encore)
His 2 best performances imo were in Boyz n the Hood & What's love got to do with it. He should have won the Oscar for it.
He will probably be best remembered for his on screen duo with Keanu Reeves in the matrix trilogy and the John Wick franchise.
What do you think about Larry? Is he underrated? Under appreciated?
Do you only see Morpheus whenever he's bald?