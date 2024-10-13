Filmography:1. Apocalypse Now2. Death Wish II3. Rumble Fish4. The Cotton Club Encore5. The Color Purple6. A Nightmare On Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors7. King of NY8. Boyz N The Hood9. Deep Cover10. What's Love Got To Do With It11. Searching For Bobby Fischer12. Event Horizon13. The Matrix14. Mystic River15. Mission Impossible III16. 2117. Man of Steel18. John Wick 2, 3, 419. The Mule20. Transformers OneTV:1. PeeWees Playhouse2. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation3. Blackish4. MacGruber5. Hannibal6. Roots (2016)I think he's one of the most underrated supporting actors of all time. He's make a huge impact on any film he's in whether it's a starring role, co starring or even a small role/cameo. He's in my favourite war film (apocalypse now) he's also in Francis Ford Coppola's most underrated film and his best 80s film (The Cotton Club Encore)His 2 best performances imo were in Boyz n the Hood & What's love got to do with it. He should have won the Oscar for it.He will probably be best remembered for his on screen duo with Keanu Reeves in the matrix trilogy and the John Wick franchise.What do you think about Larry? Is he underrated? Under appreciated?Do you only see Morpheus whenever he's bald?