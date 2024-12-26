This does more looks like chatbot program posts ....



While BRICS fanatics dreaming about world hegemoney maybe should know about reality.



Major supplier in world for 3 from batch of anti tuberculosis medicaments and some sorts of for idiots according to dreamers medicaments for diabetics is according to dremers useless parasitic EU. And Germany doesn't make sense in this batch and in reality 0 impact power because they can't deliver this...



So live without useless parasites..even U

.S cant replace these supplies at least next 5 years since today.

So MAGA most likely will find friendly solutions instead to dream about Greenland etc bullhshit and cocky idiotism.



Greenland dream is based on predictions that there might be very huge potential for mining industry.

While even if this is realistic, before to get profit in best case maybe 5 years with very huge investments to get skilled manpower and equipment etc etc etc ....( and so on ) should be done ....for lottery de Facto.

More than for stuff dreamers are thinking they had paid in their dreams to support UKR.