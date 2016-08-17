Last/Next Concert(s) and tour/show announcement thread

Brodels
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,910
- Reaction score
- 1,050
What up mofos I want to know about the last show you saw and the next one you have planned. If you have a few coming up soon list them. Only 2016 shit please.
Last one I saw was Dinosaur Jr. this past Sunday which was great. I'm pretty sure they were playing Lou Barlows part from a saved track. Nothing he did matched with the sound. To add to my theory, after the first song he said "I'm so fucked up."
I want to go see Hard Working Americans this weekend but probably won't. I can't miss that fight. Also supposed to see STS9 next Saturday but I'm so broke I doubt that happens.
September is loaded for me:
10th - Bassnectar
16th - Widespread Motherfucking Panic
17th/18th - Music Midtown (The Killers, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Twenty One Pilots, Lil' Wayne, Band of Horses, Deadmau5)
22nd/23rd - two nights of Umphreys Mcgee
Last one I saw was Dinosaur Jr. this past Sunday which was great. I'm pretty sure they were playing Lou Barlows part from a saved track. Nothing he did matched with the sound. To add to my theory, after the first song he said "I'm so fucked up."
I want to go see Hard Working Americans this weekend but probably won't. I can't miss that fight. Also supposed to see STS9 next Saturday but I'm so broke I doubt that happens.
September is loaded for me:
10th - Bassnectar
16th - Widespread Motherfucking Panic
17th/18th - Music Midtown (The Killers, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Twenty One Pilots, Lil' Wayne, Band of Horses, Deadmau5)
22nd/23rd - two nights of Umphreys Mcgee