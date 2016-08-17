Last/Next Concert(s) and tour/show announcement thread

What up mofos I want to know about the last show you saw and the next one you have planned. If you have a few coming up soon list them. Only 2016 shit please.



Last one I saw was Dinosaur Jr. this past Sunday which was great. I'm pretty sure they were playing Lou Barlows part from a saved track. Nothing he did matched with the sound. To add to my theory, after the first song he said "I'm so fucked up."



I want to go see Hard Working Americans this weekend but probably won't. I can't miss that fight. Also supposed to see STS9 next Saturday but I'm so broke I doubt that happens.



September is loaded for me:



10th - Bassnectar



16th - Widespread Motherfucking Panic



17th/18th - Music Midtown (The Killers, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Twenty One Pilots, Lil' Wayne, Band of Horses, Deadmau5)



22nd/23rd - two nights of Umphreys Mcgee