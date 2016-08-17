Last/Next Concert(s) and tour/show announcement thread

What up mofos I want to know about the last show you saw and the next one you have planned. If you have a few coming up soon list them. Only 2016 shit please.

Last one I saw was Dinosaur Jr. this past Sunday which was great. I'm pretty sure they were playing Lou Barlows part from a saved track. Nothing he did matched with the sound. To add to my theory, after the first song he said "I'm so fucked up."

I want to go see Hard Working Americans this weekend but probably won't. I can't miss that fight. Also supposed to see STS9 next Saturday but I'm so broke I doubt that happens.

September is loaded for me:

10th - Bassnectar

16th - Widespread Motherfucking Panic

17th/18th - Music Midtown (The Killers, Alabama Shakes, Beck, Twenty One Pilots, Lil' Wayne, Band of Horses, Deadmau5)

22nd/23rd - two nights of Umphreys Mcgee
 
Last: 7/30 Brett Dennen

?

Next: 9/23 Jake Bugg
 
I went to the 3rd Day/Night of This is Hardcore Festival in Philadelphia. I did not know or listen to any of the bands that played (we showed up for the last 3-4hrs) outside of Gorilla Biscuits and they were pretty good - they were 7.5/10 IMO.

Rest of the bands I saw - 4/10 at best.
 
Last was this band Bigwig. Me and my friends all loved them in hs, they reunited and played a show in Brooklyn last summer, so a bunch of us went for old times sake.

I might go see Scott Stapp as part of a joke that's gone too far.
 
Next one - maybe do a short road trip (next week) to Seattle to see this band GET DEAD. Just gotta see if I can swing it financially.
 
I've never heard if any of these people except Scott Stapp which is hilarious but hope you guys have a good time.
 
My last concert was Goo Goo Dolls and Collective Soul.

I really only want to see the Strokes if they ever tour again.
 
Last concert was Black Sabbath in Brisbane in April, Next one is the Cure in Manchester in November
 
Not sure if they're known outside of Sweden, but tomorrow I'm seing Deportees and I'm so excited because I love them.
 
Saw Slipknot a couple of weeks ago.
September is Mumford and Sons and Disturbed.
 
Last I saw was some Rolling Stones cover band, in september I am going to this little festival called 'Beatroot'. I mostly want to see Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh but some other acts sound interesting too.

http://www.movingonmusic.com/
 
Is Jake Bugg a kid? Haven't heard of the other guy. Genre?
Jake is 22 I think, he's from England and has blues roots.
Brett has an island/jam band sound, maybe?
 
Saw Slipknot a couple of weeks ago.
September is Mumford and Sons and Disturbed.
Fuck yeah. I keep missing Slipknot and Disturbed but want to see them so bad. Enjoy Disturbed man. I used to really like Mumford but not so much anymore. Heard they do a good show though.
 
Jake Bugg is basically just a trendier George Formby.

 
Fuck yeah. I keep missing Slipknot and Disturbed but want to see them so bad. Enjoy Disturbed man. I used to really like Mumford but not so much anymore. Heard they do a good show though.
Mumford and Sons is good music but I wouldn't pay to see them live, but my wife wants to see them.

She is a much bigger Disturbed fan than I am.
 
Last show I saw was my morning jacket and they're always great. Next show is Kaleo in San Antonio
 
