I suspect Guram took the last loss way too hard - why this time off?

It's weird how he's done well in his fights but the results just don't show it.



He clearly beat Ismagulov who looked uncomfortable in there with Guram, I have no idea how those Texas judges saw it differently. Robbed.



Then in his last fight he was again the faster, more active guy and was up two rounds. Brener had to hunt a finish in the last round and was able to get it, props to him.

I mean, it's a fight and it can happen. At Guram's age I'm not sure if it's the smart thing to do taking this much time off for fine-tuning. He has showed that he's a good fighter

and just been having a bit of a bad luck.



The thing is, more activity could probably help with being able to do enough next time. But it looks like it will be one fight per year again, as I haven't heard any rumors at all.

I feel like he's probably really hard on himself for not wrapping up those likely wins, specially the last one. Should he just trust his ability and book fights, more focus on the positive?