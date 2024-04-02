I suspect Guram took the last loss way too hard - why this time off?

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,611
Reaction score
6,345
It's weird how he's done well in his fights but the results just don't show it.

He clearly beat Ismagulov who looked uncomfortable in there with Guram, I have no idea how those Texas judges saw it differently. Robbed.

Then in his last fight he was again the faster, more active guy and was up two rounds. Brener had to hunt a finish in the last round and was able to get it, props to him.
I mean, it's a fight and it can happen. At Guram's age I'm not sure if it's the smart thing to do taking this much time off for fine-tuning. He has showed that he's a good fighter
and just been having a bit of a bad luck.

The thing is, more activity could probably help with being able to do enough next time. But it looks like it will be one fight per year again, as I haven't heard any rumors at all.
I feel like he's probably really hard on himself for not wrapping up those likely wins, specially the last one. Should he just trust his ability and book fights, more focus on the positive?
 
<FookIsThatGuy>

i agree. probably a bad idea to take time off.
 
It's kinda interesting how he and Gamrot have projected so differently since their UFC debut against each other. I'd have thought that Guram wouldl've been on the A side among those 2 by now, but that just hasn't been the case.
 
Yeah it's so unfortunate how his career has gone, he got robbed against Ismagulov and both guys looked like title contenders against each other displaying so much technique in both the grappling and striking

Not sure what the deal with the Brener loss was - is Brener just that elite, did Guram get washed after the robbery, did he have too many injuries? Tough to tell
 
I dunno. If a fighter feels like they need time off, I'm not going to fault it. He clearly feels like something isn't connecting.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
why this time off?
Click to expand...

Really strange post. Gooram is one of the most egregious pullout merchants in the UFC. Over the past 4 years, he has pulled out of 5 fights and only fought 3 times. He has always been extremely inactive.

Screenshot-20240402-175748.png
 
Not exactly like he was active before the loss.

I think he just doesn't see fighting as a career. He likes it and thinks it's fun but never had any real aspirations towards the title or being the best in the world.
 
Just one of those guys who never fights. It's fortunate he hasn't won and wasted that time.
 
He's 3/3 in giving fans epic fights. Hope he comes back soon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,171
Messages
55,336,234
Members
174,745
Latest member
MajorTendonitis

Share this page

Back
Top