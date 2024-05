Largest comeback finish by division

This stats is based on striking deficit in a finished fight.



HW: Derrick Lewis vs Alexander Volkov -82

LHW: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg -64

MW: Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen -60

WW: Phil Rowe vs Niko Price - 47

LW: Claudio Puelles vs Felipe Silva -54

FW: Brian Ortega vs Renato Moicano -44

BW: Iuri Alcantara vs Luke Sanders - 71

FLW: Jimmy Flick vs Malcom Gordon - 34



W BW: Alexis Davis vs Sarah Kaufman -31

W FLW: Gillian Robertson vs Mariya Agapova -35

SW: Alex Chambers vs Kailin Curran -37



My favourite is Ortega.

Here's an interesting fact: Ortega holds 4 out of 10 largest comeback finishes at FW: against Moicano, Swanson, Brandao and most recently against Yair. And all of those finishes are by submission.