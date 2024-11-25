Kyrgyzis are future of MMA!

Toichubek born 2000 has exceptional feel for distance, SSSR style of boxing perfectly modificated for MMA, extremely good footwork, timing and counters. His defensively grappling is already solid, from scrambles to takedown defense and his prime is yet to come. I see him like UFC champ.

FLYWEIGHT



Razhabali Shaydullaev dominates and defeat Juan Archuleta in R1, all of his wins coming via finish. Finishing instinct on other level for this planet. is too young but he show skill in every part of MMA with 24 years... For 3 years from now I see him like contender in UFC.

BANTAMWEIGHT



Kubanychbek show best ground game out of UFC.

Adilet Nurmatov physical speciment.

Both can be TOP15 in that division.

FEATHERWEIGHT



Zhakshylyk Myrzabekov cardio machine similar style to Merab Dvalishvili. Pretty solid boxing, pressure, high pace of scrambles, cage wrestling, takedown game, tirelessly attack takedown. He adds any sub in his tools.

Akbur Abdullaev

Destructive striking, perfect punch placement and timing, powerful guy, he is next level for 95% of UFC roster in the stand up. He is a big talent, from fight to fight he shows massive progress in grappling as well sky is the limit for this guy.

Potential contenders in UFC.

LIGHTWEIGHT



Bekmyrza Dosmatov isn't calibar for top15, but he always will give good fight.

WELTERWEIGHT