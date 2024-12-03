The end of era, Future of MMA, the finality.

I'm no dreamer. Perhaps because it died long ago, faded through the years of time, but then again, I was never an ambitious person. We have been, if you have been from the start, through various stages of MMA, many organizations, coming and going, exploding like stars that leaves no traces when they are gone but distant memory. Who can ever forget the ambitious attempt that was the Yamma Pit?But through MMA, we could dream about what it could be. When MMA wasn't as mainstream as now, and dominated by UFC, we could wonder about the potential match ups, or potential talents from different fields that could wow us with their unseen abilities. It seems that's all in the past.UFC doesn't go for the best talents no further. That's why PFL, which is a laughable organization, alongside ONEFC, which is even worse, was able to get talents like Khirziev who is good, but even more boring that his undefeated records. I still wonder Mokaev was only signed because he represents UK, but I digress.I shat on O'Malley at the peak of his powers and said the same thing so I'm keeping the same energy, he would've never won Bellator BW GP, don't think he would've passed the quarters. He would've never beaten Sabatello who is ranked out of top 100 right now probably. And as you remember, at the peak of Yan's power, I was like the only guy around who said O'malley is a better striker than Yan, so I do give him credit when it's due.I miss the days of staying up for worthy oversea cards. Asakura doesn't deserve the title shot. He has a puncher's chance( and also with knees), but he sucks really. I can see him beating Pantoja, because that's what can happen when you don't give undeserved shots to a dangerous opponent. But dangerous doesn't mean an elite fighter, which he is not. And everybody has an expiry date on how much damage they can take. Who know when the father time comes calling for Pantoja? The only fighter that remains worthy of following at the moment from over there is Sezawa, Rizin's atomweight champ. I am curious however how Saku's son is going to look like.There's nothing to dream about left. We've seen pretty much everything we could. The corpse of Jon Jones is still being paraded as the pound for pound best. I don't think JMMA will ever recover, and PFL seems a dead end. I rated Ngannou as highly as anybody during his run, but what's with this late push after his exit? He's no longer relevant, and seems old, slow and well past his peak as well. There's just no more room left for imagination. Even looking at new guys like Khamzat, Umar, Usman, I mean, it's just cookie cutter things that we've seen before. The problem is, that cookie cutter is so effective.It's easy to reminisce on the past and rate it more highly than it actually was. In this case however, the golden days of MMA may have truly been have come and gone.The card this weekend is super good though. Maybe the best card of the year? It even has a flat earther vs flat earther fight with two worst strikings in MMA. But jokes aside, def an interesting fight.Hope all your sherbros have a great last month of the year. A little early but,